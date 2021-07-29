Grendene S A : 2nd Distribution of Interim dividends referring to the period up to June 30, 2021

GRENDENE S.A.

Listed company - CNPJ n. 89.850.341/0001-60 - NIRE n. 23300021118-CE

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Second interim dividends of 2021

We are writing to inform shareholders that, the Board of Directors at the meeting held on July 29, 2021, decided "ad referendum" that it will propose to the Ordinary General Meeting that will examine the balance sheet and financial statements for the 2021 financial year, the 2nd distribution of interim dividends in the amount of R$ 33,702,818.19 (thirty-three million, seven hundred and two thousand, eight hundred and eighteen reais and nineteen cents). The shareholders of common shares will receive an interim dividend of R$0,037357917 per share, referring to the period up to June 30, 2021, that will be paid from August 18, 2021, without remuneration or monetary restatement and no withdrawal tax will be imposed on the dividend.

Shareholders whose names were registered with the Company on August 5, 2021 will have the right to receive the interim dividends. The Company's shares will be traded ex-dividend from August 6, 2021 on the B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão.

Shareholders will have their credits available on the date of the start of the payment of this right, in accordance with their current account and bank domicile supplied to Banco Bradesco S.A., the depositary institution of the shares of this Company, and those who hold the shares held in custody at B3 will have their credits transferred by the respective custodian agents, as of the date of the start of payment. Shareholders with outdated registrations that do not contain the CPF or CNPJ number or bank credit option will have their credits deposited after the cadastral regularization, which may be done at any branch of Banco Bradesco S.A.

Sobral (CE), July 29, 2021.

Alceu Demartini de Albuquerque

Investor Relations Officer