  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Grendene S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRND3   BRGRNDACNOR3

GRENDENE S.A.

(GRND3)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 07/28
10.92 BRL   -0.36%
04:59pGRENDENE S A : 2nd Distribution of Interim dividends referring to the period up to June 30, 2021
PU
04:59pGRENDENE S A : New buyback program for Grendene's common shares (GRND3)
PU
07/05GRENDENE S A : Fato Relevante
PU
ChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grendene S A : 2nd Distribution of Interim dividends referring to the period up to June 30, 2021

07/29/2021 | 04:59pm EDT
GRENDENE S.A.

Listed company - CNPJ n. 89.850.341/0001-60 - NIRE n. 23300021118-CE

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Second interim dividends of 2021

We are writing to inform shareholders that, the Board of Directors at the meeting held on July 29, 2021, decided "ad referendum" that it will propose to the Ordinary General Meeting that will examine the balance sheet and financial statements for the 2021 financial year, the 2nd distribution of interim dividends in the amount of R$ 33,702,818.19 (thirty-three million, seven hundred and two thousand, eight hundred and eighteen reais and nineteen cents). The shareholders of common shares will receive an interim dividend of R$0,037357917 per share, referring to the period up to June 30, 2021, that will be paid from August 18, 2021, without remuneration or monetary restatement and no withdrawal tax will be imposed on the dividend.

Shareholders whose names were registered with the Company on August 5, 2021 will have the right to receive the interim dividends. The Company's shares will be traded ex-dividend from August 6, 2021 on the B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão.

Shareholders will have their credits available on the date of the start of the payment of this right, in accordance with their current account and bank domicile supplied to Banco Bradesco S.A., the depositary institution of the shares of this Company, and those who hold the shares held in custody at B3 will have their credits transferred by the respective custodian agents, as of the date of the start of payment. Shareholders with outdated registrations that do not contain the CPF or CNPJ number or bank credit option will have their credits deposited after the cadastral regularization, which may be done at any branch of Banco Bradesco S.A.

Sobral (CE), July 29, 2021.

Alceu Demartini de Albuquerque

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Grendene SA published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 20:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GRENDENE S.A.
05/11GRENDENE S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/29Grendene S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
04/29GRENDENE S A : 1st Distribution of Interim dividends referring to the period up ..
PU
04/23GRENDENE S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/23GRENDENE S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/12GRENDENE S A : Distribution of Interest on Equity and balance of dividends regar..
PU
03/04Grendene S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 897 M 374 M 374 M
Net income 2020 405 M 79,9 M 79,9 M
Net cash 2020 1 328 M 262 M 262 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
Yield 2020 6,36%
Capitalization 9 852 M 1 950 M 1 943 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,79x
EV / Sales 2020 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 18 340
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart GRENDENE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grendene S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRENDENE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 10,92 BRL
Average target price 10,00 BRL
Spread / Average Target -8,42%
Managers and Directors
Rudimar Dall'Onder Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Alexandre Grendene Bartelle Chairman & President
Walter Janssen Neto Independent Director
Renato Ochman Director
Pedro Grendene Bartelle Vice Chairman & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRENDENE S.A.30.31%1 907
PUMA SE12.65%18 358
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION41.03%11 188
CROCS, INC.105.38%8 188
DR. MARTENS PLC0.00%6 301
ALPARGATAS S.A.22.79%5 394