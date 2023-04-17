Grendene S A : Assembleia

Assembleia Geral Ordinária e Extraordinária de 17 de abril de 2023
A Grendene S.A (GRND3), nos termos da Resolução CVM nº 81/2022, divulga aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral, o mapa sintético final de votação (em anexo), que consolida as instruções de votos proferidas presencialmente e a distância por seus acionistas, para cada uma das matérias que foram examinadas, discutidas e votadas na Assembleia Geral Ordinária e Extraordinária realizadas, nesta data, com as indicações do total de aprovações, rejeições e abstenções para cada matéria constante da Ordem do Dia.
Sobral, 17 de abril de 2023.
Alceu Demartini de Albuquerque
Diretor de Relações com Investidores
MAPA FINAL DE VOTAÇÃO - AGO DE 17 DE ABRIL DE 2023
DESCRIÇÃO DA DELIBERAÇÃO
QUANTIDADE DE AÇÕES
APROVAR (SIM)
%
REJEITAR (NÂO)
%
ABSTER-SE
%
Deliberações / Questões relacionadas à AGO
1. Aprovar as contas dos administradores e as demonstrações contábeis e/ou financeiras da
Companhia, acompanhadas do relatório dos Auditores Independentes e do parecer do Comitê de
233.791.543
29,91%
-
0,00%
547.853.495
70,09%
Auditoria referentes ao exercício social encerrado em 31 de dezembro de 2022.
2. Deliberar sobre a destinação do lucro líquido do exercício de 2022 e a ratificação das antecipações e da distribuição de juros sobre capital próprio e do saldo de dividendos, a distribuição como dividendo o resultado líquido da destinação diversa de Incentivo Fiscal do ICMS do período de abril/2016 a junho/2021 e julho/2021 a dezembro/2022.
O Conselho de Administração, em reunião realizada em 02/03/2023, de acordo com o estatuto social e a política de dividendos, propôs destinar o lucro líquido do exercício social encerrado em 31/12/2022, apurado em conformidade com o art. 32 do Estatuto Social, no montante de R$568.027.378,53, da seguinte forma:
R$234.722.655,28 para a constituição da reserva de incentivos fiscais, nos termos do art. 195- A, da Lei das S.A.;
R$16.665.236,16 para a constituição da reserva legal, nos termos do art. 193, da Lei das S.A.;
781.645.038 100,00%
-
0,00%
-
0,00%
R$79.159.871,77 distribuídos como dividendo obrigatório, nos termos do art. 32, do Estatuto Social da Companhia;
R$237.479.615,32 referente o saldo remanescente do resultado do exercício social de 2022 distribuído aos acionistas como dividendos, na forma do art. 202, §6º, da Lei das S.A.;
Adicionalmente foi proposto e aprovado pelo Conselho de Administração, "ad referendum" da Assembleia Geral Ordinária que apreciar o balanço patrimonial e as demonstrações financeiras referentes ao exercício social de 2022, a distribuição aos acionistas, como dividendos adicionais, o valor de R$1.004.546.897,71, menos R$4.546.897,71, retido como reserva legal, resultando assim o valor líquido de R$1.000.000.000,00 para distribuição, provenientes dos benefícios fiscais de ICMS, sendo apresentado líquido: (i) R$732.047.551,69, relativo ao período entre abril de 2016 até junho de 2021; e (ii) R$267.952.448,31 relativo ao período entre julho de 2021 e dezembro de 2022.
3. Fixar a remuneração global dos administradores de acordo com o art. 14, do Estatuto Social da
Companhia.
Para o período de janeiro a dezembro de 2023, fixar o montante global anual em até
R$8.500.000,00 (oito milhões e quinhentos mil reais) para remuneração dos administradores,
251.947.823
32,24%
880.420
0,11%
528.816.795
67,65%
sendo até R$2.100.000,00 (dois milhões e quatrocentos mil reais) para o Conselho de
Administração e até R$6.400.000,00 (seis milhões e quatrocentos mil reais) para a Diretoria
conforme Proposta da Administração.
4. Deseja solicitar a instalação do conselho fiscal, nos termos do art. 161 da Lei nº 6.404, de
1976? (Caso o acionista opte por "não" ou "abster-se", suas ações não serão computadas para
1.501.426
0,20%
732.070
0,09%
779.411.542
99,71%
fins de requerimento de instalação do conselho fiscal).
MAPA FINAL DE VOTAÇÃO - AGE DE 17 DE ABRIL DE 2023
DESCRIÇÃO DA DELIBERAÇÃO
QUANTIDADE DE AÇÕES
APROVAR (SIM)
%
REJEITAR (NÂO)
%
ABSTER-SE
%
Deliberações / Questões relacionadas à AGE
1. Realocação do montante de R$1.004.546.897,71 (um bilhão, quatro milhões, quinhentos e
quarenta e seis mil, oitocentos e noventa e sete reais e setenta e um centavos) decorrentes de
incentivos fiscais estaduais (ICMS) outorgados à Companhia entre os anos de 2016 (abril) até 2022
781.645.038
100,00%
-
0,00%
-
0,00%
(dezembro), inicialmente destinados à Reserva de Incentivos Fiscais (Reserva de Lucros) para
Dividendo Adicional Proposto (Reserva de Lucros).
Grendene S.A. - Listed Company
Corporate Taxpayers ID - CNPJ/MF nº 89,850,341/0001-60
Company´s Register: NIRE Nº 23300021118-CE
FINAL SUMMARIZED VOTING MAP
Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting - April 17, 2023
Pursuant to CVM resolution 81/2022, Grendene S.A (GRND3) discloses to its shareholders and the market in general the final summarized voting map (attached), which consolidates its shareholders' voting instructions, indicate both on a remote basis and in person, for each one of the items to be examined, discussed and voted at the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting was held today and showing the total number of approval and rejection votes cast together with abstentions for each item on the Day's Agenda.
Sobral, April 17th, 2023.
Alceu Demartini de Albuquerque
Investor Relations Officer
FINAL SUMMARIZED VOTING MAP - AGM APRIL 17, 2023
RESOLUTION DESCRIPTION
NUMBER OF SHARES
APPROVE (YES)
%
REJECT (NO)
%
ABSTAIN
%
Deliberations / Issues related to AGM
1. To approve the management accounts and the accounting and/or financial statements of the
Company and the Management Report, accompanied by the report of the Independent Auditors
233.791.543
29,91%
-
0,00%
547.853.495
70,09%
and the opinion of the Audit Committee for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022.
2. To decide on the allocation of net income for the year 2022, the ratification of advances and the distribution of interest on equity and the balance of dividends and the ratification of the distribution as dividends of part of the profit reserves arising from the ICMS tax incentive related to periods between April/2016 and June/2021 and between July/2021 and December/2022.
The Board of Directors, at a meeting held on 03/02/2023, in accordance with the bylaws and the dividend policy, proposed to allocate the net income for the fiscal year ended 12/31/2022, calculated in accordance with art. 32 of the Bylaws, in the amount of R$568,027,378.53, as follows:
R$234,722,655.28 for the constitution of the tax incentive reserve, pursuant to art. 195-A, of the Corporate Law;
R$16,665,236.16 for the constitution of the legal reserve, pursuant to art. 193, of the Corporation Law;
781.645.038 100,00%
-
0,00%
-
0,00%
R$79,159,871.77 distributed as mandatory dividend, pursuant to art. 32 of the Companys Bylaws;
R$237,479,615.32, referring to the remaining balance of the result for the 2022 fiscal year distributed to shareholders as dividends, pursuant to art. 202, §6, of the Corporate Law;
In addition, it was proposed and approved by the Board of Directors, "ad referendum" of the Annual General Meeting to assess the balance sheet and financial statements for the fiscal year 2022, the distribution to shareholders, as additional dividends, the amount of R$1,004,546,897.71, less R$4,546,897.71 for the constitution of the legal reserve, thus resulting in the net amount of R$1,000,000,000.00, which was retained in the profit reserve accounting account, as a legal reserve (tax incentives) arising from the tax benefits of ICMS, being presented net: (i) R$732,047,551.69, related to the period between April 2016 and June 2021; and (ii)
R$267,952,448.31 for the period between July 2021 and December 2022.
3. To set the global remuneration of the administrators in accordance with article 14, of the
Companys Bylaws.
For the period between January and December 2023, establish the annual global amount of up to
R$8,500,000.00 (eight million, five hundred thousand reais) for management compensation, of
251.947.823
32,24%
880.420
0,11%
528.816.795
67,65%
which up to R$2,100,000.00 (two million and one hundred thousand reais) for the Board of
Directors and up to R$6,400,000.00 (six million, four hundred thousand reais) for the Board of
Executive Officers, according to the Management Proposal.
4. Do you wish to request the establishment of a fiscal council, under the terms of article 161 of
Law 6,404, of 1976? (If the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be
1.501.426
0,20%
732.070
0,09%
779.411.542
99,71%
computed for the request of the establishment of the fiscal council).
