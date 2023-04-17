Grendene S A : Assembleia

A Grendene S.A (GRND3), nos termos da Resolução CVM nº 81/2022, divulga aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral, o mapa sintético final de votação (em anexo), que consolida as instruções de votos proferidas presencialmente e a distância por seus acionistas, para cada uma das matérias que foram examinadas, discutidas e votadas na Assembleia Geral Ordinária e Extraordinária realizadas, nesta data, com as indicações do total de aprovações, rejeições e abstenções para cada matéria constante da Ordem do Dia.

O Conselho de Administração, em reunião realizada em 02/03/2023, de acordo com o estatuto social e a política de dividendos, propôs destinar o lucro líquido do exercício social encerrado em 31/12/2022, apurado em conformidade com o art. 32 do Estatuto Social, no montante de R$568.027.378,53, da seguinte forma:

2. Deliberar sobre a destinação do lucro líquido do exercício de 2022 e a ratificação das antecipações e da distribuição de juros sobre capital próprio e do saldo de dividendos, a distribuição como dividendo o resultado líquido da destinação diversa de Incentivo Fiscal do ICMS do período de abril/2016 a junho/2021 e julho/2021 a dezembro/2022.

Pursuant to CVM resolution 81/2022, Grendene S.A (GRND3) discloses to its shareholders and the market in general the final summarized voting map (attached), which consolidates its shareholders' voting instructions, indicate both on a remote basis and in person, for each one of the items to be examined, discussed and voted at the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting was held today and showing the total number of approval and rejection votes cast together with abstentions for each item on the Day's Agenda.

FINAL SUMMARIZED VOTING MAP - AGM APRIL 17, 2023

RESOLUTION DESCRIPTION NUMBER OF SHARES APPROVE (YES) % REJECT (NO) % ABSTAIN % Deliberations / Issues related to AGM 1. To approve the management accounts and the accounting and/or financial statements of the Company and the Management Report, accompanied by the report of the Independent Auditors 233.791.543 29,91% - 0,00% 547.853.495 70,09% and the opinion of the Audit Committee for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022.

2. To decide on the allocation of net income for the year 2022, the ratification of advances and the distribution of interest on equity and the balance of dividends and the ratification of the distribution as dividends of part of the profit reserves arising from the ICMS tax incentive related to periods between April/2016 and June/2021 and between July/2021 and December/2022.

The Board of Directors, at a meeting held on 03/02/2023, in accordance with the bylaws and the dividend policy, proposed to allocate the net income for the fiscal year ended 12/31/2022, calculated in accordance with art. 32 of the Bylaws, in the amount of R$568,027,378.53, as follows:

R$234,722,655.28 for the constitution of the tax incentive reserve, pursuant to art. 195-A, of the Corporate Law; R$16,665,236.16 for the constitution of the legal reserve, pursuant to art. 193, of the Corporation Law;

781.645.038 100,00% - 0,00% - 0,00%

R$79,159,871.77 distributed as mandatory dividend, pursuant to art. 32 of the Companys Bylaws; R$237,479,615.32, referring to the remaining balance of the result for the 2022 fiscal year distributed to shareholders as dividends, pursuant to art. 202, §6, of the Corporate Law; In addition, it was proposed and approved by the Board of Directors, "ad referendum" of the Annual General Meeting to assess the balance sheet and financial statements for the fiscal year 2022, the distribution to shareholders, as additional dividends, the amount of R$1,004,546,897.71, less R$4,546,897.71 for the constitution of the legal reserve, thus resulting in the net amount of R$1,000,000,000.00, which was retained in the profit reserve accounting account, as a legal reserve (tax incentives) arising from the tax benefits of ICMS, being presented net: (i) R$732,047,551.69, related to the period between April 2016 and June 2021; and (ii)

R$267,952,448.31 for the period between July 2021 and December 2022.