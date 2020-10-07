Log in
GRENDENE S.A. (GRND3)

GRENDENE S.A.

(GRND3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 10/06
7.85 BRL   -0.63%
04:35pGRENDENE S A : Mr. Alceu Albuquerque interview for Farah Investimentos
08/13GRENDENE S A : Ata da 89ª Reunião do Conselho de Administração
05/06GRENDENE S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
Grendene S A : Mr. Alceu Albuquerque interview for Farah Investimentos

10/07/2020 | 04:35pm EDT

GRENDENE S.A.

Listed company - CNPJ 89.850.341/000160 - NIRE 23300021118-CE

MATERIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Grendene S.A. ("Company") (GRND3), pursuant to the contentes of Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM/SEP, inform its shareholders and the market that Mr. Alceu Demartini de Albuquerque, the Company´s Investor Relations Officer, will take part on October 8, 2020, in an interview with Mr. Antonio Farah by Farah Investimentos.

The interview content will be available on the same date, which can be accessed at:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFNx5pI6HImXWgIgKlHbAhg?view_as=subscriber

The topics are: Company history, production process, distribution channels, competitive advantages, characteristics of the Brazilian and international footwear sector (dynamic of competition) and License Agreement of the Azaleia brand.

The information that will be presented are public and are already included in the Company's materials available to the CVM and on its website.

Farroupilha - CE, October 07, 2020.

Alceu Demartini de Albuquerque

Investor Relations Officer

Grendene S.A.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Grendene SA published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 20:34:02 UTC
