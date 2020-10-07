Grendene S A : Mr. Alceu Albuquerque interview for Farah Investimentos

GRENDENE S.A.
Listed company - CNPJ 89.850.341/000160 - NIRE 23300021118-CE
MATERIAL ANNOUNCEMENT
Grendene S.A. ("Company") (GRND3), pursuant to the contentes of Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM/SEP, inform its shareholders and the market that Mr. Alceu Demartini de Albuquerque, the Company´s Investor Relations Officer, will take part on October 8, 2020, in an interview with Mr. Antonio Farah by Farah Investimentos.
The interview content will be available on the same date, which can be accessed at:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFNx5pI6HImXWgIgKlHbAhg?view_as=subscriber
The topics are: Company history, production process, distribution channels, competitive advantages, characteristics of the Brazilian and international footwear sector (dynamic of competition) and License Agreement of the Azaleia brand.
The information that will be presented are public and are already included in the Company's materials available to the CVM and on its website.
Farroupilha - CE, October 07, 2020.
Alceu Demartini de Albuquerque
Investor Relations Officer
Grendene S.A.
