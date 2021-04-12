Grendene S A : Distribution of Interest on Equity and balance of dividends regarding 2020 e 2019 (re-presented) fiscal year (correction of the unit value)

GRENDENE S.A. - LISTED COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayers ID - CNPJ/MF nº 89,850,341/0001-60

Company´s Register: NIRE Nº 23300021118-CE

Notice to Shareholders - Dividends and Interest on Equity

We inform all shareholders that an Ordinary General Meeting of this Company, held on April 12, 2021, approved the ratification of the distribution of the balance of dividends of the year ended on December 31, 2020 and on December 31, 2019 (re-presented), in the gross amount of R$458,787,405.53 (four hundred and fifty-eight million seven hundred eighty-seven thousand four hundred five reais and fifty-three cents), equivalent to R$0.508543280 per share (excluding the shares in treasury). The dividends will be paid from May 12, 2021, and distributed as follows:

In the form of Interest on Equity - calculated as part of the total value of dividends, subject to the limits in Article 9, §7, of Law 9249/95, the gross amount of R$110,000,000.00 (one hundred and ten million reais), corresponding to gross value per share of R$0.121929591 (excluding treasury shares as legislation), for shareholders who are proven to be immune or exempt or, with withholding income tax under current legislation.

The Company requests that shareholders, companies and/or entities not subject to withholding income tax as legislation submit the documentation to the Company located at Av. Pedro Grendene, 131, Bairro Volta Grande, Farroupilha, RS, CEP 95180-052, care the Investor Relations Department, by May 3, 2021.

In the form of dividends - complementary dividend of R$348,787,405.53 (three hundred forty-eight million seven hundred eighty-seven thousand four hundred five reais and fifty-three cents) based on the results for the 2019 and 2020 business year, equivalent to R$ 0.386613689 per share (excluding the shares in treasury) without remuneration or monetary restatement and no withdrawal tax will be imposed on the dividend.

The Interest on Equity and complementary dividends will be payable to stockholders in the Company's books of record on April 22, 2021 (the cut-off date). Thus Grendene shares will be traded ex-dividend and ex-Interest on Equity on April 23, 2021 on the B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (São Paulo Stock Exchange).

This distribution of Interest on Equity and complementary dividend (R$458.787.405,53), plus the amount of R$21.521.546,57, paid in advance on November 18, 2020, total a gross amount of R$480,308,952.10 (R$219,529,373.03 referring the balance of 2020 fiscal year and R$260,779,579.07 referring the balance of 2019 fiscal year (re-presented)).

Shareholders will have their credits available on the date of the start of the payment of this right, in accordance with their current account and bank domicile supplied to Banco Bradesco S. A., the depositary institution of the shares of this Company, and those who hold the shares held in custody at B3 will have their credits transferred by the respective custodian agents, as of the date of the start of payment. Shareholders with outdated registrations that do not contain the CPF or CNPJ number or bank credit option will have their credits deposited after the cadastral regularization, which may be done at any branch of Banco Bradesco S.A..

Sobral, April 12, 2021.

Alceu Demartini de Albuquerque

Investor Relations Officer