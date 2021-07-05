Grendene S A : Fato Relevante

GRENDENE S.A.
Companhia aberta - CNPJ/ME n.º 89.850.341/0001-60 - NIRE Nº. 23300021118-CE
FATO RELEVANTE
A Grendene S.A. (GRND3; "Grendene" ou "Companhia"), em atendimento ao disposto no art. 157, §4º, da Lei nº 6.404/76, bem como na Instrução CVM nº 358/02, vem informar aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral o quanto segue:
A Companhia celebrou, em caráter de exclusividade, em 4 de julho de 2021, um Memorando de Entendimentos Não Vinculante com a 3G Radar Gestora de Recursos Ltda. ("3G Radar") sobre a constituição de uma joint venture no exterior entre a Grendene e a 3G Radar cujo objetivo será a distribuição e a comercialização dos produtos da Grendene em determinados mercados internacionais ("MOU"). A Companhia e a 3G Radar deverão envidar os melhores esforços para negociar e assinar um Acordo de Acionistas da JV ("Acordo de Acionistas") e um Acordo Master de Distribuição e Franquia, a ser celebrado entre a JV e a Grendene ("MFDA") em até 90 (noventa) dias contados da data de assinatura do MOU ("Documentos Definitivos").
De acordo com o MOU, a JV será controlada e gerida pela 3G Radar, a qual deterá 50,1% do capital social da JV, enquanto a Grendene deterá 49,9% do capital social da JV.
Ao longo dos 24 meses subsequentes à constituição da JV, conforme será detalhado nos Documentos Definitivos, a Companhia e a 3G Radar se comprometem a investir na JV inicialmente montante de USD100.000.000,00, na proporção de suas respectivas participações.
O Acordo de Acionistas deverá prever a necessidade do voto afirmativo da Grendene para a aprovação de determinadas matérias e restrições à transferência de ações da JV pelos seus acionistas (incluindo Lock-Up, Direito de Primeira Oferta, Direito de Venda Conjunta e outros direitos), dentre outras matérias comuns a esse tipo de documento.
O MFDA, por sua vez, deverá regular, dentre outras matérias, a exclusividade da distribuição de certos produtos Grendene em determinados mercados no exterior, com a previsão de metas de distribuição da JV e as condições comerciais dos produtos a serem distribuídos. O prazo de validade do MFDA e os territórios abrangidos estarão vinculados ao atingimento das metas previstas no MFDA.
A Companhia reitera que a efetiva realização da operação está sujeita à conclusão das negociações dos Documentos Definitivos em termos satisfatórios para as partes envolvidas, de forma que não há qualquer garantia de que a operação será concluída com sucesso.
A Companhia manterá os acionistas e o mercado em geral informados acerca dos andamentos relevantes dos assuntos aqui abordados.
Sobral - CE, 5 de julho de 2021.
Alceu Demartini de Albuquerque
Diretor de Relações com Investidores
Grendene S.A.
GRENDENE S.A.
Publicly Held Company - CNPJ/ME n.º 89.850.341/0001-60 - NIRE Nº. 23300021118-CE
MATERIAL FACT
Grendene S.A. (GRND3; "Grendene" or "Company"), in compliance with article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6.404, of 1976, and with CVM Instruction No. 358, of 2002, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general the following:
On July 4, 2021, the Company entered into, on an exclusive basis, a Non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with 3G Radar Gestora de Recursos Ltda. ("3G Radar") regarding the creation of a joint venture abroad between Grendene and 3G Radar whose objective will be the distribution and sale of Grendene's products in certain international markets ("MOU"). The Company and 3G Radar shall use their best efforts to negotiate and sign the JV's Shareholders' Agreement ("Shareholders' Agreement") and a Master Distribution and Franchise Agreement, to be entered into between the JV and Grendene ("MFDA") within ninety (90) days from the date of execution of the MOU ("Definitive Documents").
According to the MOU, the JV will be controlled and managed by 3G Radar, which will hold 50.1% of the JV's share capital, while Grendene will hold 49.9% of the JV's share capital.
Over the 24 months following the incorporation of the JV, as will be detailed in the Definitive Documents, the Company and 3G Radar undertake to initially invest in the JV the amount of USD100,000,000.00, in proportion to their respective interests.
The Shareholders' Agreement shall provide for Grendene's affirmative vote for the approval of certain matters and restrictions on the transfer of shares of the JV by its shareholders (including Lock-Up, First Offer Right, Tag-Along Right and other rights), among other matters common to this type of document.
The MFDA, in turn, shall regulate, among other matters, the exclusivity of the distribution of certain Grendene products in certain markets abroad, with the definition of the JV's distribution goals and the commercial conditions of the products to be distributed. The term of the MFDA and the territories covered will be defined according to the achievement of the goals provided for in the MFDA.
The Company reiterates that the effective execution of the transaction is subject to the conclusion of negotiations of the Definitive Documents in terms satisfactory to the parties involved, so that there is no guarantee that the transaction will be successfully completed.
The Company will keep the shareholders and the market in general informed on the relevant updates regarding the matters mentioned herein.
Sobral - CE, July 5th, 2021.
Alceu Demartini de Albuquerque
Investors Relations Officer
Grendene S.A.
Disclaimer
Grendene SA published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 11:29:01 UTC.