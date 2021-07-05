Grendene S A : Fato Relevante

GRENDENE S.A.

Publicly Held Company - CNPJ/ME n.º 89.850.341/0001-60 - NIRE Nº. 23300021118-CE

MATERIAL FACT

Grendene S.A. (GRND3; "Grendene" or "Company"), in compliance with article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6.404, of 1976, and with CVM Instruction No. 358, of 2002, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general the following:

On July 4, 2021, the Company entered into, on an exclusive basis, a Non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with 3G Radar Gestora de Recursos Ltda. ("3G Radar") regarding the creation of a joint venture abroad between Grendene and 3G Radar whose objective will be the distribution and sale of Grendene's products in certain international markets ("MOU"). The Company and 3G Radar shall use their best efforts to negotiate and sign the JV's Shareholders' Agreement ("Shareholders' Agreement") and a Master Distribution and Franchise Agreement, to be entered into between the JV and Grendene ("MFDA") within ninety (90) days from the date of execution of the MOU ("Definitive Documents").

According to the MOU, the JV will be controlled and managed by 3G Radar, which will hold 50.1% of the JV's share capital, while Grendene will hold 49.9% of the JV's share capital.

Over the 24 months following the incorporation of the JV, as will be detailed in the Definitive Documents, the Company and 3G Radar undertake to initially invest in the JV the amount of USD100,000,000.00, in proportion to their respective interests.

The Shareholders' Agreement shall provide for Grendene's affirmative vote for the approval of certain matters and restrictions on the transfer of shares of the JV by its shareholders (including Lock-Up, First Offer Right, Tag-Along Right and other rights), among other matters common to this type of document.

The MFDA, in turn, shall regulate, among other matters, the exclusivity of the distribution of certain Grendene products in certain markets abroad, with the definition of the JV's distribution goals and the commercial conditions of the products to be distributed. The term of the MFDA and the territories covered will be defined according to the achievement of the goals provided for in the MFDA.

The Company reiterates that the effective execution of the transaction is subject to the conclusion of negotiations of the Definitive Documents in terms satisfactory to the parties involved, so that there is no guarantee that the transaction will be successfully completed.

The Company will keep the shareholders and the market in general informed on the relevant updates regarding the matters mentioned herein.

Sobral - CE, July 5th, 2021.

Alceu Demartini de Albuquerque

Investors Relations Officer

Grendene S.A.