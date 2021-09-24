Investment: New plant – at Crato, Ceará State, Brazil and Extension of Ceará State ICMS Tax Incentives

GRENDENE S.A.

Investment: New plant - at Crato, Ceará State, Brazil

By decision of the Executive Board, Grendene will build a new manufacturing plant at Crato, in the Brazilian state of Ceará.

Construction of the facility, to have an area of 10,800m2, is planned for 2022.

The planned investment is in the order of R$ 30,000,000.00 (thirty million Reais), and the new plant is expected to generate 1,000 new jobs.

The purpose of the new unit is to expand Grendene's production capacity in footwear and EVA components by 500,000 pairs/month.

Extension of Ceará State ICMS Tax Incentives

We also notify stockholders and the public that:

A Resolution by the Brazilian State of Ceará has extended and increase the ICMS Tax benefits of the Provin/CE Program for establishments located in Sobral, Crato and Fortaleza, in the State of Ceará, for a new period extending from October 1, 2021 to December 31, 2032.

Farroupilha, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, September 24, 2021.

Alceu Demartini de Albuquerque

Investor Relations Officer

