  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Grendene S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRND3   BRGRNDACNOR3

GRENDENE S.A.

(GRND3)
Investment: New plant – at Crato, Ceará State, Brazil and Extension of Ceará State ICMS Tax Incentives

09/24/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
GRENDENE S.A.

Listed company - CNPJ 89.850.341/0001-60 - NIRE 23300021118-CE

MATERIAL ANNOUNCEMENTS

In accordance with CVM Resolution 44 of August 23, 2021 and other law and regulations,

Grendene S.A. (B3: GRND3), hereby reports to its stockholders as follows:

  1. Investment: New plant - at Crato, Ceará State, Brazil

By decision of the Executive Board, Grendene will build a new manufacturing plant at Crato, in the Brazilian state of Ceará.

Construction of the facility, to have an area of 10,800m2, is planned for 2022.

The planned investment is in the order of R$ 30,000,000.00 (thirty million Reais), and the new plant is expected to generate 1,000 new jobs.

The purpose of the new unit is to expand Grendene's production capacity in footwear and EVA components by 500,000 pairs/month.

  1. Extension of Ceará State ICMS Tax Incentives

We also notify stockholders and the public that:

A Resolution by the Brazilian State of Ceará has extended and increase the ICMS Tax benefits of the Provin/CE Program for establishments located in Sobral, Crato and Fortaleza, in the State of Ceará, for a new period extending from October 1, 2021 to December 31, 2032.

Farroupilha, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, September 24, 2021.

Alceu Demartini de Albuquerque

Investor Relations Officer

1

Disclaimer

Grendene SA published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 20:41:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
