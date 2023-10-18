Ana Plaza appointed independent board director of Grenergy

Plaza also joins Grenergy's Audit and Control Committee

The company maintains its commitment to a transparent and diverse board

Madrid, 6 October 2023.- The Board of Directors of Grenergy has appointed Ana Plaza as an independent director by co-optation. Plaza, who has more than 25 years of experience, will also join Grenergy's Audit and Control Committee.

She has held executive positions in multinationals such as Microsoft, where she was Chief Financial Officer, as well as in business organizations such as the CEOE, where she was Managing Director. Plaza is graduated in Economics and Business Administration from the University of Córdoba, and also has a Management Development Program from IESE Business School.

Plaza, who specializes in corporate governance, audit committee and ESG, sits on the boards of Globalvía, Línea Directa Aseguradora and Corporación Financiera Alba. She also sits on various advisory boards, including Fundación Innovación Bankinter, ESADE Corporate Governance Center, Women CEO and TrustMaker.

With this appointment, Grenergy maintains intact its commitment to a transparent and diverse board, with 50% of its members being women and half of its members being independent.

"Ana Plaza's experience on different boards of directors, together with her financial expertise and vocation for sustainable growth, make her the ideal person to support Grenergy in achieving its strategic plans," said David Ruiz de Andrés, CEO of the company.

About Grenergy Renovables

Grenergy Renovables is a Spanish company created in 2007, an independent producer of energy from renewable sources, mainly wind and photovoltaic, which has been listed on the Spanish stock exchange since 2015. Its business model covers all phases of the project, from development, through construction and financial structuring to operation and maintenance of the plants. The company has a global pipeline of more than 11.7 GW in various stages of development in the ten countries where it operates in the European market (Spain, Italy,