Grenergy Renovables S A : Investor Presentation Nov 2022
11/21/2022 | 11:20am EST
The sky is the limit
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Nov 2022
Headquarters in Madrid - Spain
1
2
3 4
EQUITY STORY & KEY FIGURES
PLATFORM & PIPELINE
OPERATIONAL INFORMATION
STRONG GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE WITH FOCUS ON ESG
1-A STORY OF GROWTH WITH A PROVEN TRACK RECORD
Evolving into a Multitech & Multicountry IPP
2007
2012
2015
2019
2022
INCEPTION
END FIT2
IPO
LISTING
TODAY
OPENING CHILE
MAB GROWTH
MAIN STOCK
First green bond
Technology
Geographical
Presence
Pipeline
300 MW Pipeline
11.4 GW Pipeline
50 MW built
1 GW built
20251
TOMORROW
Europe +newmarkets
LATAM USA
5.0 GW
In Operation & U.C target
1 Company target.
2 Feed In Tariff SPAIN.
1-GRENERGY IN A NUTSHELL
INTEGRATED BUSINESS MODEL, present in the entire value chain. CAPEX OPEX
From a purely Solar PV player to a MULTI-TECHNOLOGY IPP (Solar PV, Wind, Storage)
MULTI-REGIONAL player, with strong presence in
EUROPE (Spain, Italy, UK, Poland), USA and LATAM (Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru)
High clarity 11.4 GW pipeline with dual strategic approach: B2O (build to own) and B2S (build to sell)
