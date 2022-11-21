Advanced search
    GRE   ES0105079000

GRENERGY RENOVABLES, S.A.

(GRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:25 2022-11-21 am EST
33.06 EUR   +0.12%
03:09aGrenergy Renovables S A : Presentación de Resultados 9M22 Enero-Septiembre
PU
10/27Grenergy Renovables Signs Power Purchase Deal With Utility Company for Solar Energy in Chile
MT
10/24Grenergy Renovables S A : CEO buys 200,000 shares and raises his stake to 54%
PU
Grenergy Renovables S A : Presentación de Resultados 9M22 Enero-Septiembre

11/21/2022 | 03:09am EST
The sky is the limit

RESULTS PRESENTATION

9M 22 Jan-Sep

STRATEGIC UPDATE

Madrid, 21st November 2022

DISCLAIMER

By attending this presentation and/or by accepting this presentation you will be taken to have represented, warranted and undertaken that you have read and agree to comply with the contents of this disclaimer.

The information contained in this presentation ("Presentation") has been prepared by Grenergy Renovables S.A. (the "Company") and has not been independently veriﬁed and will not be updated. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein and nothing in this Presentation is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation. Neither the the Company nor any of its employees, ofﬁcers, directors, advisers, representatives, agents or afﬁliates shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise, whether direct or indirect, under contract, tort or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this Presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this Presentation.

This Presentation is for information purposes only and is incomplete without reference to, and should be viewed solely in conjunction with, the Company's publicly available information and, if applicable, the oral brieﬁng provided by the Company. The information and opinions in this presentation are provided as at the date hereof and subject to change without notice. It is not the intention to provide, and you may not rely on these materials as providing, a complete or comprehensive analysis of the Company's ﬁnan- cial or trading position or prospects.

This Presentation does not constitute investment, legal, accounting, regulatory, taxation or other advice and does not take into account your investment objectives or legal, accoun- ting, regulatory, taxation or ﬁnancial situation or particular needs. You are solely responsible for forming your own opinions and conclusions on such matters and for making your own independent assessment of the Company. You are solely responsible for seeking independent professional advice in relation to the Company. No responsibility or liability is accepted by any person for any of the information or for any action taken by you or any of your ofﬁcers, employees, agents or associates on the basis of such information.

This Presentation contains ﬁnancial information regarding the businesses and assets of the Company. Such ﬁnancial information may not have been audited, reviewed or veriﬁed by any independent accounting ﬁrm. The inclusion of such ﬁnancial information in this Presentation or any related presentation should not be regarded as a representation or warranty by the Company, its afﬁliates, advisors or representatives or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of such information's portrayal of the ﬁnan-

cial condition or results of operations by the Company and should not be relied upon when making an investment decision. Certain ﬁnancial and statistical information in this document has been subject to rounding off adjustments. Accordingly, the sum of certain data may not conform to the expressed total.

Certain statements in this Presentation may be forward-looking. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These include, among other factors, changing economic, business or other market conditions, changing political conditions and the prospects for growth anticipated by the Company's management. These and other factors could adversely affect the outcome and ﬁnancial effects of the plans and events described herein. Any forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation and based upon past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The market and industry data and forecasts that may be included in this Presentation were obtained from internal surveys, estimates, experts and studies, where appropriate as well as external market research, publicly available information and industry publica- tions. The Company, it afﬁliates, directors, ofﬁcers, advisors and employees have not independently veriﬁed the accuracy of any such market and industry data and forecasts and make no representations or warranties in relation thereto. Such data and forecasts are included herein for information purposes only. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any of the industry or market data contained in this Presentation.

The distribution of this Presentation in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this presentation comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions.

NEITHER THIS PRESENTATION NOR ANY OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN CONSTITUTES AN OFFER OF PURCHASE, SALE OR EXCHANGE, NOR A REQUEST FOR AN OFFER OF PURCHASE, SALE OR EXCHANGE OF SECURITIES, OR ANY ADVICE OR RECOMMENDATION WITH RESPECT TO SUCH SECURITIES.

The securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States of America except pursuant to an effective registration statement under the Securities Act of 1933 or pursuant to a valid exemption from registration.

02

1 STRATEGIC

UPDATE

Escuderos Solar PV - Spain

UNPRECEDENTED MOMENTUM IN THE SECTOR

SOLAR PV

EUROPE

USA

STORAGE

THE INDUSTRY

  • REPowerEU solar PV target to 740 GW by 2030
  • RES deployments will represent a growth from 36% in 2020 to 69% 2030
  • EU Government accelerates permitting process helping decarbonization plan
  • From 2022 annual additions expected to grow by 3.5x in solar due to REPowerEU
  • US GOV expects Solar PV deployments to increase from 67GW to 1,000 GW by 2035
  • The Inﬂation Reduction Act -IRA- adds two new mechanisms to monetize tax credits
  • Biden administration waives Southeast Asia solar import tariffs for 24 months
  • Curtailment avoidance
  • RES Penetration enabler
  • Plant capacity factor up to an additional 50%
  • Electrical grid balance element
  • Enables wider long-term energy PPAs

GRENERGY'S STRATEGY

Germany: Largest potential market in Europe

c.2.5 GW

Storage

New ofﬁces in

Country

4.3GW

Pipeline

2025

C. 5.4 GWh

Berlin with 15

targets 215 GW

Under Dev.

headcount

Solar 2030

USA: Acquisition of Sofos-Harbert

1.9GW

Storage

PPA

New projects

Pipeline

C.600 MWh

origination

in MISO &

Under Dev.

ERCOT

Chile

UK

Spain

At least 4 GW Storage

High potential of

At least 5 GW Storage

Objective 2030

minimum 9 GW storage

Objective 2030.

Lowest LCOS

market on track

Lowest LCOS in Europe

worldwide

Most Advanced

regulation in Europe

04

COMPANY PLATFORMS OVERVIEW

Three platforms with outstanding growth potential

USA

Solar 1.9 GW

Storage 0.4 GWh

LATAM

In Operation & U.C.

1.0 GW

Solar 4.5 GW

Wind 0.7 GW

Storage 5.3 GWh

Europe

In Operation & U.C.

0.35 GW

Solar 4.1 GW

Wind 0.2 GW

Storage 1.9 GWh

SOLAR & WIND

LATAM; 5.2

45%

USA; 1.9

17%

Europe; 4.3

38%

11.4 GW

STORAGE

LATAM; 5.3

70%

USA; 0.4

5%

Europe; 1.9

25%

7.7 GWh

05

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Grenergy Renovables SA published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 08:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 176 M 183 M 183 M
Net income 2022 26,1 M 27,0 M 27,0 M
Net Debt 2022 395 M 409 M 409 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 991 M 1 027 M 1 027 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,87x
EV / Sales 2023 7,31x
Nbr of Employees 290
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart GRENERGY RENOVABLES, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grenergy Renovables, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRENERGY RENOVABLES, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 33,02 €
Average target price 42,70 €
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Ruiz de Andrés Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Francisco Jiménez Alarcón Chief Financial Officer
Nicolás Chester Bergareche Mendoza Independent Director
Ana Cristina Peralta Moreno Lead Independent Director
María del Rocío Hortigüela Esturillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRENERGY RENOVABLES, S.A.13.86%1 027
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.70.51%42 400
TONGWEI CO.,LTD-2.27%27 783
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-13.36%24 354
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-21.20%23 862
TCL ZHONGHUAN RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.8.93%20 525