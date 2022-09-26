Advanced search
    GRE   ES0105079000

GRENERGY RENOVABLES, S.A.

(GRE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:51 2022-09-26 am EDT
30.76 EUR   -4.23%
08/29GRENERGY RENOVABLES S A : Chile's Energy Minister, Claudio Huepe, inaugurates Grenergy's solar social plant in Quillagua, an example of the double objective that the company pursues in its renewable projects, to generate social impact in the local communities where they work.
PU
07/29GRENERGY RENOVABLES S A : has appointed Felipe Pezo as the new General Manager in the Southern Cone to drive the growth of the company in the region.
PU
Grenergy Renovables S A : achieved a net profit of EUR 8.8 million in the first half of 2022, an increase of almost 29% compared to the same period last year, the company reported to the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) today.

09/26/2022 | 07:35am EDT
Grenergy increases its sales by 30%, its net profit by 29% and shoots

up 51% its Ebitda in the first half of 2022

  • The installed capacity in operation or construction reaches 1.4 GW, with a total pipeline that already amounts to 13 GW in eleven markets
  • Grenergy has achieved MSCI ESG's top AAA rating and climbs to sixth place in Sustainalytics' global utilities ranking
  • The listed company's net debt improves thanks to the impact on the accounts of the 90 million euro capital increase successfully completed in June

Madrid, 26 September 2022.- Grenergy, the listed renewable energy producer and specialist in development, construction and management of photovoltaic, wind energy and storage projects, achieved a net profit of EUR 8.8 million in the first half of 2022, an increase of almost 29% compared to the same period last year, the company reported to the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) today.

EBITDA also climbed to €20.1 million in this period, an increase of 51%. This growth was reflected in the revenues of the listed company that reached 107.3 million euros, which represents 30% compared to 82.5 million in the first half of 2021.

The company's debt and balance sheet also improved compared to the first quarter, despite Grenergy's investments in the construction of its own plants. This is due to the positive impact that the €90 million accelerated capital increase (successfully closed last June) had on the company's accounts.

These results are mainly explained by the entry into operation of its own energy parks and the sale of energy associated with them, reaching 578 MW in operation with the recent connection of distribution parks in Colombia and Chile. The company also has projects under construction totaling 802 MW that will be connected in the following months.

Grenergy's total solar and wind pipeline now reaches 13 GW in a total of 11 markets. Of these, 1.4 GW is already in operation and construction projects. It is worth noting the entry into construction phase of the Matarani projects in Peru (96 MW) and Tamango in Chile (54 MW).

According to Grenergy CEO David Ruiz de Andrés, "with a balance sheet and equity reinforced with the recent capital increase, we are completely focused on our growth plans, mainly with the focus on new markets such as Germany or the United States, as well as on new storage technologies".

Commitment to sustainability

The results report for the first half of the year also shows a good balance of compliance with the ESG, environmental, social and governance objectives set out in its sustainability strategy for 2022, to which Grenergy is committed.

Among the milestones achieved, the company obtained the highest AAA rating from MSCI ESG and climbed to sixth position out of 680 companies in the Sustainalytics utilities ranking, which, with a score of 10.2, assigns a low risk, on the borderline of negligible risk, of being affected by material financial impacts arising from ESG aspects.

About Grenergy Renewables

Grenergy Renovables is a Spanish company created in 2007, independent producer of energy from renewable sources, mainly wind and photovoltaic, which has been listed on the Spanish stock exchange since 2015. Its business model covers all phases of the project, from development, through construction and financial structuring to the operation and maintenance of plants. The company has a global pipeline of more than 10 GW in various stages of development in the ten countries where it operates in the European market (Spain, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom), North America (United States) and Latin America (Chile, Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Colombia).

More information:

Grenergy Renewables Daniel Lozano comunicacion@grenergy.eu Tlf. +0034 917 08 19 70 www.grenergy.eu

Ion, Imagen y Comunicación Carolina Morales/Eduardo Lobillo carolina@ioncomunicacion.es eduardo@ioncomunicacion.es Tlf. +00 34 915 76 07 70 V www.ioncomunicacion.es

Disclaimer

Grenergy Renovables SA published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 11:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 182 M 176 M 176 M
Net income 2022 28,9 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
Net Debt 2022 544 M 528 M 528 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 965 M 938 M 938 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,31x
EV / Sales 2023 6,78x
Nbr of Employees 245
Free-Float 44,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 32,12 €
Average target price 45,54 €
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Ruiz de Andrés Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Francisco Jiménez Alarcón Chief Financial Officer
Nicolás Chester Bergareche Mendoza Independent Director
Ana Cristina Peralta Moreno Lead Independent Director
María del Rocío Hortigüela Esturillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRENERGY RENOVABLES, S.A.10.76%938
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.52.78%37 859
TONGWEI CO.,LTD9.65%31 135
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-22.53%23 432
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-1.11%21 624
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD-14.70%20 466