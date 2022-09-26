Grenergy Renovables S A : achieved a net profit of EUR 8.8 million in the first half of 2022, an increase of almost 29% compared to the same period last year, the company reported to the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) today.

Grenergy increases its sales by 30%, its net profit by 29% and shoots

Madrid, 26 September 2022.- Grenergy, the listed renewable energy producer and specialist in development, construction and management of photovoltaic, wind energy and storage projects, achieved a net profit of EUR 8.8 million in the first half of 2022, an increase of almost 29% compared to the same period last year, the company reported to the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) today.

EBITDA also climbed to €20.1 million in this period, an increase of 51%. This growth was reflected in the revenues of the listed company that reached 107.3 million euros, which represents 30% compared to 82.5 million in the first half of 2021.

The company's debt and balance sheet also improved compared to the first quarter, despite Grenergy's investments in the construction of its own plants. This is due to the positive impact that the €90 million accelerated capital increase (successfully closed last June) had on the company's accounts.

These results are mainly explained by the entry into operation of its own energy parks and the sale of energy associated with them, reaching 578 MW in operation with the recent connection of distribution parks in Colombia and Chile. The company also has projects under construction totaling 802 MW that will be connected in the following months.

Grenergy's total solar and wind pipeline now reaches 13 GW in a total of 11 markets. Of these, 1.4 GW is already in operation and construction projects. It is worth noting the entry into construction phase of the Matarani projects in Peru (96 MW) and Tamango in Chile (54 MW).

According to Grenergy CEO David Ruiz de Andrés, "with a balance sheet and equity reinforced with the recent capital increase, we are completely focused on our growth plans, mainly with the focus on new markets such as Germany or the United States, as well as on new storage technologies".