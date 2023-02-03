Grenergy Renovables S A : inaugurates three 37 MW solar plants in Colombia that will power 40,000 homes and save 27,000 tonnes of CO2 per year
Grenergy inaugurates three 37 MW solar plants in Colombia that will power
40,000 homes and save 27,000 tonnes of CO2 per year
The company has supported the local community with an investment of 28 million euros, generating local employment and hiring 15% women in the project
The listed company has 72 MW in operation in Colombia and more than 1 GW that is under development
Madrid, 3 February 2023.- Grenergy, the listed Spanish renewable energy producer and specialist in the development, construction and management of photovoltaic, wind and storage projects, is consolidating its position in Colombia with the commissioning in the department of Tolima of three 30 MW solar plants, Cerritos, La Medina and Los Caballeros, which will generate enough energy to supply electricity to 40,000 homes, saving 27,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.
The Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez, and the Spanish Ambassador to Colombia, Joaquín de Arístegui, accompanied by David Ruiz de Andrés, CEO of Grenergy, as well as other authorities, today presided over the institutional inauguration ceremony of these photovoltaic parks, which are part of a group of 37 MW generation projects that will produce a total of 69 GWh of renewable electricity per year. The commercialisation of this energy is already assured thanks to the long-term energy sales agreement reached with Celsia.
Minister Petro's participation is part of his government's plan to promote renewable energy through the energy transition within the framework of a comprehensive National Pact. Grenergy is strongly committed to the development of this strategy in Colombia. The country already operates 72 MW of solar plants, and more than 1 GW is under development.
Grenergy is one of the major players in the renewable energy sector in Latin America, where it has a global portfolio of 5 GW of solar and wind projects and just over 1 GWh of storage projects in countries such as Colombia, Chile, Mexico and Peru.
Positive social impact
Within the framework of the sustainability plan developed by Grenergy in the construction of all its wind farms and in accordance with its philosophy of generating positive social impact in the surroundings of its projects, the listed company has mobilised an investment of 28 million euros in local goods and services, also contributing to boosting the country's economy.
Thus, during the construction phase of these photovoltaic plants, a total of 426 jobs were generated, 70% of which corresponded to local labour and 15% to women in the area.
For Irene Vélez, Minister of Mines and Energy, "the entry into operation of these three projects is very positive news for the country and represents a step forward in the Government of Change´s strategy to combat climate change and the Just Energy Transition in Colombia, intensifying the participation of clean energy sources in our energy matrix".
David Ruiz de Andrés, CEO of Grenergy, said: "The construction of our solar parks in Tolima confirms our commitment to accelerate the future of a just and sustainable energy transition in a country as diverse and rich in natural resources as Colombia. With this group of projects, we continue to confirm our confidence and the great potential we see in the Colombian market, which has been so welcoming."
About Grenergy Renovables
Grenergy Renovables is a Spanish company created in 2007, an independent producer of energy from renewable sources, mainly wind and photovoltaic, which has been listed on the Spanish stock exchange since 2015. Its business model covers all phases of the project, from development, through construction and financial structuring to operation and maintenance of the plants. The company has a global pipeline of more than 13 GW in various stages of development in the ten countries where it operates in the European market (Spain, Italy, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom), North America (United States) and Latin America (Chile, Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Colombia).
