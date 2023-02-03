Grenergy Renovables S A : inaugurates three 37 MW solar plants in Colombia that will power 40,000 homes and save 27,000 tonnes of CO2 per year

Grenergy inaugurates three 37 MW solar plants in Colombia that will power

40,000 homes and save 27,000 tonnes of CO2 per year

The company has supported the local community with an investment of 28 million euros, generating local employment and hiring 15% women in the project

The listed company has 72 MW in operation in Colombia and more than 1 GW that is under development

Madrid, 3 February 2023.- Grenergy, the listed Spanish renewable energy producer and specialist in the development, construction and management of photovoltaic, wind and storage projects, is consolidating its position in Colombia with the commissioning in the department of Tolima of three 30 MW solar plants, Cerritos, La Medina and Los Caballeros, which will generate enough energy to supply electricity to 40,000 homes, saving 27,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez, and the Spanish Ambassador to Colombia, Joaquín de Arístegui, accompanied by David Ruiz de Andrés, CEO of Grenergy, as well as other authorities, today presided over the institutional inauguration ceremony of these photovoltaic parks, which are part of a group of 37 MW generation projects that will produce a total of 69 GWh of renewable electricity per year. The commercialisation of this energy is already assured thanks to the long-term energy sales agreement reached with Celsia.

Minister Petro's participation is part of his government's plan to promote renewable energy through the energy transition within the framework of a comprehensive National Pact. Grenergy is strongly committed to the development of this strategy in Colombia. The country already operates 72 MW of solar plants, and more than 1 GW is under development.

Grenergy is one of the major players in the renewable energy sector in Latin America, where it has a global portfolio of 5 GW of solar and wind projects and just over 1 GWh of storage projects in countries such as Colombia, Chile, Mexico and Peru.

Positive social impact

Within the framework of the sustainability plan developed by Grenergy in the construction of all its wind farms and in accordance with its philosophy of generating positive social impact in the surroundings of its projects, the listed company has mobilised an investment of 28 million euros in local goods and services, also contributing to boosting the country's economy.

Thus, during the construction phase of these photovoltaic plants, a total of 426 jobs were generated, 70% of which corresponded to local labour and 15% to women in the area.