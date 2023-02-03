Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Grenergy Renovables, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRE   ES0105079000

GRENERGY RENOVABLES, S.A.

(GRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:33:03 2023-02-03 pm EST
33.11 EUR   -1.87%
01/25Grenergy Renovables S A : obtains nearly 500 MW in environmental permits for photovoltaic plants in Spain
PU
01/25Grenergy Renovables Secures Permits for Three Spanish Renewables Projects
MT
01/24Grenergy Confirms Ongoing Sale Process For Minority Stake In 1.1 GWp Solar Portfolio
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grenergy Renovables S A : inaugurates three 37 MW solar plants in Colombia that will power 40,000 homes and save 27,000 tonnes of CO2 per year

02/03/2023 | 01:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Grenergy inaugurates three 37 MW solar plants in Colombia that will power

40,000 homes and save 27,000 tonnes of CO2 per year

  • The company has supported the local community with an investment of 28 million euros, generating local employment and hiring 15% women in the project
  • The listed company has 72 MW in operation in Colombia and more than 1 GW that is under development

Madrid, 3 February 2023.- Grenergy, the listed Spanish renewable energy producer and specialist in the development, construction and management of photovoltaic, wind and storage projects, is consolidating its position in Colombia with the commissioning in the department of Tolima of three 30 MW solar plants, Cerritos, La Medina and Los Caballeros, which will generate enough energy to supply electricity to 40,000 homes, saving 27,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez, and the Spanish Ambassador to Colombia, Joaquín de Arístegui, accompanied by David Ruiz de Andrés, CEO of Grenergy, as well as other authorities, today presided over the institutional inauguration ceremony of these photovoltaic parks, which are part of a group of 37 MW generation projects that will produce a total of 69 GWh of renewable electricity per year. The commercialisation of this energy is already assured thanks to the long-term energy sales agreement reached with Celsia.

Minister Petro's participation is part of his government's plan to promote renewable energy through the energy transition within the framework of a comprehensive National Pact. Grenergy is strongly committed to the development of this strategy in Colombia. The country already operates 72 MW of solar plants, and more than 1 GW is under development.

Grenergy is one of the major players in the renewable energy sector in Latin America, where it has a global portfolio of 5 GW of solar and wind projects and just over 1 GWh of storage projects in countries such as Colombia, Chile, Mexico and Peru.

Positive social impact

Within the framework of the sustainability plan developed by Grenergy in the construction of all its wind farms and in accordance with its philosophy of generating positive social impact in the surroundings of its projects, the listed company has mobilised an investment of 28 million euros in local goods and services, also contributing to boosting the country's economy.

Thus, during the construction phase of these photovoltaic plants, a total of 426 jobs were generated, 70% of which corresponded to local labour and 15% to women in the area.

For Irene Vélez, Minister of Mines and Energy, "the entry into operation of these three projects is very positive news for the country and represents a step forward in the Government of Change´s strategy to combat climate change and the Just Energy Transition in Colombia, intensifying the participation of clean energy sources in our energy matrix".

David Ruiz de Andrés, CEO of Grenergy, said: "The construction of our solar parks in Tolima confirms our commitment to accelerate the future of a just and sustainable energy transition in a country as diverse and rich in natural resources as Colombia. With this group of projects, we continue to confirm our confidence and the great potential we see in the Colombian market, which has been so welcoming."

About Grenergy Renovables

Grenergy Renovables is a Spanish company created in 2007, an independent producer of energy from renewable sources, mainly wind and photovoltaic, which has been listed on the Spanish stock exchange since 2015. Its business model covers all phases of the project, from development, through construction and financial structuring to operation and maintenance of the plants. The company has a global pipeline of more than 13 GW in various stages of development in the ten countries where it operates in the European market (Spain, Italy, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom), North America (United States) and Latin America (Chile, Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Colombia).

More information:

Grenergy Renovables Daniel Lozano comunicacion@grenergy.eu Tlf. +0034 917 08 19 70 www.grenergy.eu

Ion, Imagen y Comunicación Carolina Morales/Eduardo Lobillo carolina@ioncomunicacion.es eduardo@ioncomunicacion.es Tlf. +00 34 915 76 07 70 V www.ioncomunicacion.es

Disclaimer

Grenergy Renovables SA published this content on 03 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2023 18:58:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GRENERGY RENOVABLES, S.A.
01/25Grenergy Renovables S A : obtains nearly 500 MW in environmental permits for photovoltaic ..
PU
01/25Grenergy Renovables Secures Permits for Three Spanish Renewables Projects
MT
01/24Grenergy Confirms Ongoing Sale Process For Minority Stake In 1.1 GWp Solar Portfolio
MT
01/24Grenergy aims to sell minority stake in Spanish solar assets
RE
01/24Big banks vs. PayPal and Apple Pay, Google cuts exe..
MS
01/24Spain's Grenergy Seeks 49% Stake Sale for Solar Portfolio
MT
01/24Grenergy Reportedly Aims to Sell 49% Stake in Spanish Solar Assets
CI
2022Grenergy Renovables to Initiate $17 Million Share Buyback Program
MT
2022Grenergy Renovables, S.A. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
2022Grenergy Renovables, S.A. announces an Equity Buyback for 400,000 shares, representing ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 187 M 205 M 205 M
Net income 2022 24,3 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
Net Debt 2022 354 M 387 M 387 M
P/E ratio 2022 41,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 013 M 1 108 M 1 108 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,31x
EV / Sales 2023 7,28x
Nbr of Employees 227
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart GRENERGY RENOVABLES, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grenergy Renovables, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRENERGY RENOVABLES, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 33,74 €
Average target price 41,09 €
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Ruiz de Andrés Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emi Takehara Director-Structured Finance
Nicolás Chester Bergareche Mendoza Independent Director
Ana Cristina Peralta Moreno Lead Independent Director
María del Rocío Hortigüela Esturillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRENERGY RENOVABLES, S.A.21.72%1 108
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-14.27%30 950
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S1.34%30 353
TONGWEI CO.,LTD8.45%27 994
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.12.74%27 306
JINKO SOLAR CO., LTD.3.07%22 442