Grenergy Renovables S A : increases its net profit by 86% and shoots up 49% its Ebitda until September.

Grenergy increases its net profit by 86% and shoots up 49% its Ebitda until September

Grenergy announces its new installed capacity target for 2025 of 5 GW, with a strong presence in Europe and the frst projects in the USA.

The listed company has 1.4 GW of projects in operation or under construction, and a pipeline of 11.4 GW.

Grenergy continues to drive the storage business forward with 7.7 GW under development and an installed capacity target of 1 GW by 2025

Madrid, 21 November 2022.- Grenergy, the listed renewable energy producer and specialist in the development, construction, and management of photovoltaic, wind, and storage projects, increased its net proft by 86% to €12.7 million and boosted its EBITDA by 49% to €27.1 million in the frst nine months of 2022, the company informed the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) today.

These results show a clear positive trend in the company's operating and fnancial fgures and are explained by the company's entry into the operation of its own wind farms and the sale of energy associated with them. The listed company currently has a portfolio of projects under development totalling 11.4 GW, an increase of 5.1 GW in the last year.

On the other hand, the company has published its new installed capacity targets for 2025, setting 5 GW in solar and wind between its three platforms. Also, for the frst time, Grenergy has published a storage target, where it aims to reach 1 GWh between operation and construction in that period.

These targets include the company's geographic diversifcation, which aims to double the weight of its portfolio in Europe from the current 25% to 45% in 2025, as well as the entry of projects in the USA, which would already represent 10% of the total.

The company is currently progressing with the construction of a total of 29 projects totaling 779 MW, which will be connected in the coming quarters. These include Belinchón in Spain (150 MW), Gran Teno (240 MW), Tamango (54 MW), and another twenty PMGD distribution projects in Chile (194 MW). It also continues to drive the storage business, with 39 projects and 7.7 GWh under development.