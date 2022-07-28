Grenergy Renovables S A : strengthen its management in Latam with the appointment of Felipe Pezo as the new general manager of the Southern Cone. Felipe will drive the growth of Grenergy´s portfolio of renewable energy projects and storage pipeline in the region.

Grenergy strengthens its leadership in LATAM

Felipe Pezo will be the New General Manager for the Southern Cone

Boosting the growth of its own renewable plants and storage development in the



region

Madrid, July 28th 2022.- Grenergy, the renewable energy producing listed company, specialized in development, construction and managing of photovoltaic projects,wind farms and storage, has signed Felipe Pezo as the New General Manager in the Southern Cone to boost the growth in the region.

Pezo will lead the company expansion plan in the region aiming to boost the growth of its own plants. Grenergy has been working for a decade in Latin America and, in this period, has achieved its position as a leader company in Chile because of its connected plants, more than 50, and currently present in five countries in the region. .

Felipe Pezo (1981, Concepción) with over 20 years of experience in the renewable energy sector, the last ones as director-general of business development in South America for Acciona Energía. Throughout his career he has contributed to the construction of more than 1.000 MW and also in the development of renewable projects of 5.000 MW in many countries in the area.

His academic training was developed between Chile and Spain. Two engineering degrees, industrial and electrical, at Universidad del Bio-Bio in Chile, and also a Master's degree in Energy and Economics at the Universidad Técnica Federico Santa María in Chile. On top of that, he got his MBA at the Universidad Politécnica de Cataluña (UPC) in Spain.

The New General Manager will take Grenergy's development plans forward from Santiago,where its operation center for Latam is located. In this market, Grenergy already has a pipeline over 5.5 GW in different development stages between solar and aeolic projects. Half of them are located in Chile (2.8GW), in Colombia the project portfolio is 1.4 GW while in Peru it exceeds GW. Additionally, Grenergy has over 2,6 GWh battery projects in development..