Grenergy Renovables S A : strengthen its management in Latam with the appointment of Felipe Pezo as the new general manager of the Southern Cone. Felipe will drive the growth of Grenergy´s portfolio of renewable energy projects and storage pipeline in the region.
07/28/2022 | 11:07am EDT
Grenergy strengthens its leadership in LATAM
Felipe Pezo will be the New General Manager for the Southern Cone
Boosting the growth of its own renewable plants and storage development in the
region
Madrid, July 28th 2022.- Grenergy, the renewable energy producing listed company, specialized in development, construction and managing of photovoltaic projects,wind farms and storage, has signed Felipe Pezo as the New General Manager in the Southern Cone to boost the growth in the region.
Pezo will lead the company expansion plan in the region aiming to boost the growth of its own plants. Grenergy has been working for a decade in Latin America and, in this period, has achieved its position as a leader company in Chile because of its connected plants, more than 50, and currently present in five countries in the region. .
Felipe Pezo (1981, Concepción) with over 20 years of experience in the renewable energy sector, the last ones as director-general of business development in South America for Acciona Energía. Throughout his career he has contributed to the construction of more than 1.000 MW and also in the development of renewable projects of 5.000 MW in many countries in the area.
His academic training was developed between Chile and Spain. Two engineering degrees, industrial and electrical, at Universidad del Bio-Bio in Chile, and also a Master's degree in Energy and Economics at the Universidad Técnica Federico Santa María in Chile. On top of that, he got his MBA at the Universidad Politécnica de Cataluña (UPC) in Spain.
The New General Manager will take Grenergy's development plans forward from Santiago,where its operation center for Latam is located. In this market, Grenergy already has a pipeline over 5.5 GW in different development stages between solar and aeolic projects. Half of them are located in Chile (2.8GW), in Colombia the project portfolio is 1.4 GW while in Peru it exceeds GW. Additionally, Grenergy has over 2,6 GWh battery projects in development..
Capital Increase to grow
This appointment is part of the company's strategy for growth and geographic expansion. To reach this goal Grenergy has the support of the capital markets, being able to obtain a capital increase of 90 million euros that has successfully closed last June to invest on its strategic plan.
It is based on the growth in Europe, and its new entrance in the German market, where it will develop solar plans as of 2023 to be able to reach a minimum of 3 GW of pipeline in development before 2025.
This capital will also help speed up its storage strategy. The company has already put into operation branches of this technology in its three main areas, USA, Latin America and Europe. The goal is to incorporate the storage in its growth plans as a main factor in the energetic transition and as a main tool in the electric system.
About Grenergy Renewables
Grenergy Renewables is a Spanish company created in 2007, an independent power producer from renewable sources, mainly eolic and photovoltaic, that lists in the Spanish stock market from 2015. Its business model covers every step of the project, from development, through building and financial structuring to operation and maintenance of the plants . The company has a global pipeline of more than 11,5 GW in several development stages in the eleven countries where it works in the European market (Spain, Italy, Poland, United Kingdom and Germany), North America (USA) and Latin America (Chile, Peru, Mexico, Argentina y Colombia).
Grenergy Renovables SA published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 15:06:30 UTC.