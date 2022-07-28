Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Grenergy Renovables, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRE   ES0105079000

GRENERGY RENOVABLES, S.A.

(GRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:24 2022-07-28 am EDT
37.78 EUR   +4.36%
11:07aGRENERGY RENOVABLES S A : strengthen its management in Latam with the appointment of Felipe Pezo as the new general manager of the Southern Cone. Felipe will drive the growth of Grenergy´s portfolio of renewable energy projects and storage pipeline in the region.
PU
06/29Grenergy Renovables, S.A. announced that it has received €90 million in funding
CI
06/15GRENERGY RENOVABLES S A : Investor presentation Jun 22
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grenergy Renovables S A : strengthen its management in Latam with the appointment of Felipe Pezo as the new general manager of the Southern Cone. Felipe will drive the growth of Grenergy´s portfolio of renewable energy projects and storage pipeline in the region.

07/28/2022 | 11:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Grenergy strengthens its leadership in LATAM

    • Felipe Pezo will be the New General Manager for the Southern Cone
  • Boosting the growth of its own renewable plants and storage development in the

  • region

Madrid, July 28th 2022.- Grenergy, the renewable energy producing listed company, specialized in development, construction and managing of photovoltaic projects,wind farms and storage, has signed Felipe Pezo as the New General Manager in the Southern Cone to boost the growth in the region.

Pezo will lead the company expansion plan in the region aiming to boost the growth of its own plants. Grenergy has been working for a decade in Latin America and, in this period, has achieved its position as a leader company in Chile because of its connected plants, more than 50, and currently present in five countries in the region. .

Felipe Pezo (1981, Concepción) with over 20 years of experience in the renewable energy sector, the last ones as director-general of business development in South America for Acciona Energía. Throughout his career he has contributed to the construction of more than 1.000 MW and also in the development of renewable projects of 5.000 MW in many countries in the area.

His academic training was developed between Chile and Spain. Two engineering degrees, industrial and electrical, at Universidad del Bio-Bio in Chile, and also a Master's degree in Energy and Economics at the Universidad Técnica Federico Santa María in Chile. On top of that, he got his MBA at the Universidad Politécnica de Cataluña (UPC) in Spain.

The New General Manager will take Grenergy's development plans forward from Santiago,where its operation center for Latam is located. In this market, Grenergy already has a pipeline over 5.5 GW in different development stages between solar and aeolic projects. Half of them are located in Chile (2.8GW), in Colombia the project portfolio is 1.4 GW while in Peru it exceeds GW. Additionally, Grenergy has over 2,6 GWh battery projects in development..

Capital Increase to grow

This appointment is part of the company's strategy for growth and geographic expansion. To reach this goal Grenergy has the support of the capital markets, being able to obtain a capital increase of 90 million euros that has successfully closed last June to invest on its strategic plan.

It is based on the growth in Europe, and its new entrance in the German market, where it will develop solar plans as of 2023 to be able to reach a minimum of 3 GW of pipeline in development before 2025.

This capital will also help speed up its storage strategy. The company has already put into operation branches of this technology in its three main areas, USA, Latin America and Europe. The goal is to incorporate the storage in its growth plans as a main factor in the energetic transition and as a main tool in the electric system.

About Grenergy Renewables

Grenergy Renewables is a Spanish company created in 2007, an independent power producer from renewable sources, mainly eolic and photovoltaic, that lists in the Spanish stock market from 2015. Its business model covers every step of the project, from development, through building and financial structuring to operation and maintenance of the plants . The company has a global pipeline of more than 11,5 GW in several development stages in the eleven countries where it works in the European market (Spain, Italy, Poland, United Kingdom and Germany), North America (USA) and Latin America (Chile, Peru, Mexico, Argentina y Colombia).

More information:

Grenergy Renewables Daniel Lozano comunicacion@grenergy.eu Tlf. +0034 917 08 19 70 www.grenergy.eu

Ion, Imagen y Comunicación Carolina Morales/Eduardo Lobillo carolina@ioncomunicacion.es eduardo@ioncomunicacion.es Tlf. +00 34 915 76 05 88 www.ioncomunicacion.es

Disclaimer

Grenergy Renovables SA published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 15:06:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GRENERGY RENOVABLES, S.A.
11:07aGRENERGY RENOVABLES S A : strengthen its management in Latam with the appointment of Felip..
PU
06/29Grenergy Renovables, S.A. announced that it has received €90 million in funding
CI
06/15GRENERGY RENOVABLES S A : Investor presentation Jun 22
PU
06/15GRENERGY RENOVABLES S A : Investor Presentation Jun 2022
PU
06/14GRENERGY RENOVABLES S A : Investor Presentations Jun 2022
PU
05/24GRENERGY RENOVABLES S A : Investor Presentations May 2022
PU
05/24Grenergy Renovables, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
04/05GRENERGY RENOVABLES S A : successfully issues 52.5 million euros of green bonds in the MAR..
PU
04/01GRENERGY RENOVABLES S A : is developing 1,000 MW of solar projects in Colombia, equivalent..
PU
03/22Grenergy Registers Green Bond Program On Fixed Income Market MARF
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 191 M 194 M 194 M
Net income 2022 29,7 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
Net Debt 2022 554 M 561 M 561 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 087 M 1 101 M 1 101 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,58x
EV / Sales 2023 7,41x
Nbr of Employees 245
Free-Float 44,2%
Chart GRENERGY RENOVABLES, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grenergy Renovables, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRENERGY RENOVABLES, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 36,20 €
Average target price 44,76 €
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Ruiz de Andrés Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Francisco Jiménez Alarcón Chief Financial Officer
Nicolás Chester Bergareche Mendoza Independent Director
Ana Cristina Peralta Moreno Lead Independent Director
María del Rocío Hortigüela Esturillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRENERGY RENOVABLES, S.A.24.83%1 101
TONGWEI CO.,LTD23.27%36 911
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.39.26%34 510
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.14.60%26 360
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-17.87%26 314
TCL ZHONGHUAN RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.31.31%26 138