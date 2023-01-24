Grenergy aims to sell minority stake in Spanish solar assets

MADRID, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Spain's Grenergy
aims to sell a minority stake in photovoltaic projects in the
country, the renewable power generation company said on Tuesday,
confirming earlier media reports.
"In relation to the news published in some media today
regarding the minority stake sale of 1.1 gigawatt-peak (GWp) of
solar projects in Spain, Grenergy confirms the sale process,"
the company said, adding it was unable guarantee the deal's
precise terms nor its probability of success.
Newspaper Expansion reported earlier on Tuesday that
Grenergy was seeking to sell a 49% stake, citing unidentified
market sources.
The stake would allow Grenergy to raise between 500 million
euros and 600 million euros, Expansion said.
The company hired consultancy PwC as an adviser for the
sale, the newspaper reported. A PwC representative was not
immediately available for comment.
Such a deal would follow the path of larger rival Iberdrola
, which last week sold a 49% stake in a portfolio of
solar plants and onshore wind farms in Spain to Norway's
sovereign wealth fund.
With its sunny plains, fast-flowing rivers and windy
hillsides, Spain aims to produce two thirds of its electricity
from renewables by 2026. Power companies from all over the world
are investing in the country to build the infrastructure to
reach that goal.
(Reporting by Inti Landauro and David Latona; Editing by David
Goodman and Mark Potter)