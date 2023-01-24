Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Grenergy Renovables, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRE   ES0105079000

GRENERGY RENOVABLES, S.A.

(GRE)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38:00 2023-01-24 am EST
33.16 EUR   +3.63%
06:03aBig banks vs. PayPal and Apple Pay, Google cuts execs bonuses: MarketScreener's World Press Review, January 24, 2023
MS
04:30aSpain's Grenergy Seeks 49% Stake Sale for Solar Portfolio
MT
2022Grenergy Renovables to Initiate $17 Million Share Buyback Program
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grenergy aims to sell minority stake in Spanish solar assets

01/24/2023 | 12:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MADRID, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Spain's Grenergy aims to sell a minority stake in photovoltaic projects in the country, the renewable power generation company said on Tuesday, confirming earlier media reports.

"In relation to the news published in some media today regarding the minority stake sale of 1.1 gigawatt-peak (GWp) of solar projects in Spain, Grenergy confirms the sale process," the company said, adding it was unable guarantee the deal's precise terms nor its probability of success.

Newspaper Expansion reported earlier on Tuesday that Grenergy was seeking to sell a 49% stake, citing unidentified market sources.

The stake would allow Grenergy to raise between 500 million euros and 600 million euros, Expansion said.

The company hired consultancy PwC as an adviser for the sale, the newspaper reported. A PwC representative was not immediately available for comment.

Such a deal would follow the path of larger rival Iberdrola , which last week sold a 49% stake in a portfolio of solar plants and onshore wind farms in Spain to Norway's sovereign wealth fund.

With its sunny plains, fast-flowing rivers and windy hillsides, Spain aims to produce two thirds of its electricity from renewables by 2026. Power companies from all over the world are investing in the country to build the infrastructure to reach that goal. (Reporting by Inti Landauro and David Latona; Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRENERGY RENOVABLES, S.A. 3.63% 33.16 Delayed Quote.15.44%
IBERDROLA, S.A. 0.28% 10.845 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
All news about GRENERGY RENOVABLES, S.A.
06:03aBig banks vs. PayPal and Apple Pay, Google cuts exe..
MS
04:30aSpain's Grenergy Seeks 49% Stake Sale for Solar Portfolio
MT
2022Grenergy Renovables to Initiate $17 Million Share Buyback Program
MT
2022Grenergy Renovables, S.A. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
2022Grenergy Renovables, S.A. announces an Equity Buyback for 400,000 shares, representing ..
CI
2022Grenergy Renovables S A : Investor Presentation Nov 2022
PU
2022Grenergy Renovables S A : increases its net profit by 86% and shoots up 49% its Ebitda unt..
PU
2022Grenergy Renovables S A : Presentación de Resultados 9M22 Enero-Septiembre
PU
2022Grenergy Renovables, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September ..
CI
2022Transcript : Grenergy Renovables, S.A., Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 187 M 203 M 203 M
Net income 2022 24,3 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net Debt 2022 354 M 385 M 385 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 961 M 1 044 M 1 044 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,03x
EV / Sales 2023 7,07x
Nbr of Employees 227
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart GRENERGY RENOVABLES, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grenergy Renovables, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRENERGY RENOVABLES, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 32,00 €
Average target price 41,09 €
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Ruiz de Andrés Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emi Takehara Director-Structured Finance
Nicolás Chester Bergareche Mendoza Independent Director
Ana Cristina Peralta Moreno Lead Independent Director
María del Rocío Hortigüela Esturillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRENERGY RENOVABLES, S.A.15.44%1 044
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-13.78%31 050
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S0.42%29 917
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.14.98%28 026
TONGWEI CO.,LTD8.68%27 831
JINKO SOLAR CO., LTD.7.37%23 192