19.02.2024

Baden-Baden Feb.19, 2024

Notification pursuant to Article 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052/Purchase of treasury shares

In the period from February 12, 2024 to the end of February 16, 2024, GRENKE AG purchased a total of 35,075 shares within the scope of its ongoing share buyback programme. The share buyback programme was announced in the notification dated February 8, 2024 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following are the quantities purchased on each occasion:

Date No. of shares Average price in EUR Feb. 12, 2024 4,240 23.9019 Feb. 13, 2024 6,391 23.8142 Feb. 14, 2024 9,090 24.0437 Feb. 15, 2024 8,713 23.9154 Feb. 16, 2024 6,641 23.9896

The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback programme since February 12, 2024 until the end of February 16, 2024 amounted to 35,075 shares.

The purchases of GRENKE AG shares were carried out exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by GRENKE AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on GRENKE AG’s website (https://www.grenke.com/en/investor-relations/grenke-share/share-buyback-program/).