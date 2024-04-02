CMS: GRENKE AG: Release of a capital market information
April 02, 2024 at 05:54 am EDT
Share
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GRENKE AG
/ Transaction in own shares - weekly report
GRENKE AG: Release of a capital market information
02.04.2024 / 11:52 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification pursuant to Article 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052/Purchase of treasury shares
In the period from March 25, 2024 to the end of March 29, 2024, GRENKE AG purchased a total of 42,532 shares within the scope of its ongoing share buyback programme. The share buyback programme was announced in the notification dated February 8, 2024 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The following are the quantities purchased on each occasion:
Date
No. of shares
Average price in EUR
Mar. 25, 2024
6,796
23.8143
Mar. 26, 2024
11,704
24.1253
Mar. 27, 2024
11,056
24.6004
Mar. 28, 2024
12,976
24.3302
Mar. 29, 2024
0
0
The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback programme since February 12, 2024 until the end of March 29, 2024 amounted to 282,390 shares.
The purchases of GRENKE AG shares were carried out exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by GRENKE AG.
Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on GRENKE AG’s website (https://www.grenke.com/en/investor-relations/grenke-share/share-buyback-program/).
The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE’s products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE’s activities.
Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in more than 30 countries and employs approximately 2,100 staff (measured in terms of full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).
02.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Grenke AG, formerly Grenkeleasing AG, is a Germany-based leasing company. The Company divides business activities into three business segments: Leasing, Banking and Factoring. The Leasing segment provides financing to commercial leasing, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as the disposal of used equipment. The Banking segment comprises the activities of Grenke Bank AG, which is a financing partner particularly to small and medium-sized companies, in addition to the provision of financing in the context of business start-ups, as well as fixed-term deposits with main focus on German customers. The Factoring segment contains the activities of Grenkefactoring GmbH, which performs traditional factoring services, focusing on small-ticket factoring in Germany. The Company operates through various subsidiaries, branch offices and franchises across Europe.