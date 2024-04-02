EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GRENKE AG / Transaction in own shares - weekly report

GRENKE AG: Release of a capital market information



02.04.2024 / 11:52 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification pursuant to Article 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052/Purchase of treasury shares

In the period from March 25, 2024 to the end of March 29, 2024, GRENKE AG purchased a total of 42,532 shares within the scope of its ongoing share buyback programme. The share buyback programme was announced in the notification dated February 8, 2024 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following are the quantities purchased on each occasion:

Date No. of shares Average price in EUR Mar. 25, 2024 6,796 23.8143 Mar. 26, 2024 11,704 24.1253 Mar. 27, 2024 11,056 24.6004 Mar. 28, 2024 12,976 24.3302 Mar. 29, 2024 0 0

The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback programme since February 12, 2024 until the end of March 29, 2024 amounted to 282,390 shares.

The purchases of GRENKE AG shares were carried out exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by GRENKE AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on GRENKE AG’s website (https://www.grenke.com/en/investor-relations/grenke-share/share-buyback-program/).