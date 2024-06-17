EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GRENKE AG / Transaction in own shares - weekly report

GRENKE AG: Release of a capital market information



17.06.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification pursuant to Article 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052/Purchase of treasury shares

In the period from June 10, 2024 to the end of June 14, 2024, GRENKE AG purchased a total of 86,919 shares within the scope of its ongoing share buyback programme. The share buyback programme was announced in the notification dated February 8, 2024 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following are the quantities purchased on each occasion:

Date No. of shares Average price in EUR June 10, 2024 17,515 20.8336 June 11, 2024 17,860 20.8205 June 12, 2024 18,576 20.9504 June 13, 2024 16,444 20.6343 June 14, 2024 16,524 20.1978

The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback programme since February 12, 2024 until the end of June 14, 2024 amounted to 835,203 shares.

The purchases of GRENKE AG shares were carried out exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by GRENKE AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on GRENKE AG’s website (https://www.grenke.com/en/investor-relations/grenke-share/share-buyback-program/).