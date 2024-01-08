Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.01.2024 / 09:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Sebastian
Last name(s): Hirsch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
GRENKE AG

b) LEI
529900BHRYZ464GFD289 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161N30

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
24.50 EUR 49000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
24.50 EUR 49000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de

 
88697  08.01.2024 CET/CEST

