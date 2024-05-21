Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.05.2024 / 10:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Norbert
Last name(s): Freisleben

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
GRENKE AG

b) LEI
529900BHRYZ464GFD289 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161N30

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.05 EUR 9922.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.05 EUR 9922.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


21.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

91731  21.05.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1907679&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a