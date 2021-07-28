Log in
    GLJ   DE000A161N30

GRENKE AG

(GLJ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/28 04:47:17 am
36.635 EUR   +3.34%
DGAP-Adhoc : GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG raises profit forecast for 2021

07/28/2021 | 04:25am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast 
GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG raises profit forecast for 2021 
28-Jul-2021 / 10:23 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
GRENKE AG raises profit forecast for 2021 
Baden-Baden, July 28, 2021: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, is raising 
its profit forecast for 2021. The Board of Directors now expects a Consolidated Group net profit after taxes of between 
EUR 60 million and EUR 80 million, compared to the previous forecast of EUR 50 million to EUR 70 million published with 
the publication of the 2020 Annual Report. According to preliminary figures, Consolidated Group net profit reached EUR 
32 million in the first six months 
(1H 2020: EUR 33.2 million). 
Based on the preliminary half-year figures for 2021, the need for risk provisioning ended up decreasing. Due to the 
high level of uncertainty resulting from the pandemic, the Board of Directors had previously projected a higher level 
of risk provisioning. The main reason for the change in the assessment is the continued stable payment behaviour of 
customers. The Board of Directors of GRENKE AG expects this to continue in the second half of 2021. The target range 
for net profit in the current fiscal year was raised as a result. 
For further information, please contact: 
GRENKE AG 
Anke Linnartz 
Director Investor Relations 
Neuer Markt 2 
76532 Baden-Baden 
Phone: +49 7221 5007-204 
Email: investor@grenke.de 
Website: www.grenke.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About GRENKE

The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE's products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE's activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,800 staff (full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the SDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30). -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

28-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      GRENKE AG 
              Neuer Markt 2 
              76532 Baden-Baden 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)7221 50 07-204 
Fax:          +49 (0)7221 50 07-4218 
E-mail:       investor@grenke.de 
Internet:     www.grenke.de 
ISIN:         DE000A161N30 
WKN:          A161N3 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1222218 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1222218 28-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222218&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2021 04:24 ET (08:24 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 566 M 668 M 668 M
Net income 2021 65,9 M 77,8 M 77,8 M
Net Debt 2021 5 310 M 6 270 M 6 270 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 1,25%
Capitalization 1 648 M 1 950 M 1 946 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales 2022 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 1 844
Free-Float 56,1%
Chart GRENKE AG
Duration : Period :
Grenke AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRENKE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 35,45 €
Average target price 46,67 €
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Hirsch Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ernst-Moritz Lipp Chairman-Supervisory Board
Florian Schulte Member-Supervisory Board
Ljiljana Mitic Member-Supervisory Board
Claudia Karolina Krcmar Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRENKE AG-8.68%1 950
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-24.94%6 841
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.73%5 303
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-15.30%5 060
GATX CORPORATION9.38%3 199
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC23.57%2 482