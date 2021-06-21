Log in
    GLJ   DE000A161N30

GRENKE AG

(GLJ)
12:05pDGAP-DD  : GRENKE AG english
DJ
06/18GRENKE  : Disclosure Report 31.12.2020
PU
06/17GRENKE  : Präsentation zur Telefonkonferenz Q1 2021
PU
DGAP-DD : GRENKE AG english

06/21/2021 | 12:05pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
21.06.2021 / 18:03 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Wolfgang 
 
 Last name(s):  Grenke 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Amendment 
 
 
 Publication of English version. 
 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 GRENKE AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900BHRYZ464GFD289 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:         Debt instrument 
 
 ISIN:         XS1262884171 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 The debt instruments are part of the purchasing price, paid to Wolfgang Dieter Grenke, with respect to a real estate 
 transaction. 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 202010.00 EUR 7272360.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 202010.00 EUR 7272360.00 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-06-18; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

21.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      GRENKE AG 
              Neuer Markt 2 
              76532 Baden-Baden 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.grenke.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

69249 21.06.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2021 12:04 ET (16:04 GMT)

