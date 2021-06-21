DGAP-DD : GRENKE AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
21.06.2021 / 18:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Grenke
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Amendment
Publication of English version.
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
GRENKE AG
b) LEI
529900BHRYZ464GFD289
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: XS1262884171
b) Nature of the transaction
The debt instruments are part of the purchasing price, paid to Wolfgang Dieter Grenke, with respect to a real estate
transaction.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
202010.00 EUR 7272360.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
202010.00 EUR 7272360.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-18; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
