DGAP-DD : GRENKE AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 21.06.2021 / 18:03 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Wolfgang Last name(s): Grenke 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Amendment Publication of English version. 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name GRENKE AG b) LEI 529900BHRYZ464GFD289 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Debt instrument ISIN: XS1262884171 b) Nature of the transaction The debt instruments are part of the purchasing price, paid to Wolfgang Dieter Grenke, with respect to a real estate transaction. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 202010.00 EUR 7272360.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 202010.00 EUR 7272360.00 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-06-18; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de

