    GLJ   DE000A161N30

GRENKE AG

(GLJ)
DGAP-PVR : GRENKE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/09/2021 | 06:05am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: GRENKE AG 
GRENKE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-08-09 / 12:04 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           GRENKE AG 
 
 Street:                         Neuer Markt 2 
 
 Postal code:                    76532 
 
 City:                           Baden-Baden 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900BHRYZ464GFD289 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Morgan Stanley 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 30 Jul 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               0.36 %                     4.72 %       5.08 %                           46,495,573 
 
 Previous                          0.36 %                     3.72 %       4.08 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A161N30               0        166,357         0.00 %         0.36 % 
 
 Total                    166,357                       0.36 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument                      Expiration or         Exercise or conversion     Voting rights  Voting rights 
                                         maturity date         period                          absolute           in % 
 
 Right of recall over securities lending at any time           at any time                      577,727         1.24 % 
 agreements 
 
                                                               Total                            577,727         1.24 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity  Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical          Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                    period                  settlement                     absolute           in % 
 
 Equity Swap    From 22.12.2021 to      at any time             Cash                          1,616,449         3.48 % 
                03.04.2023 
 
                                                                Total                         1,616,449         3.48 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                        % of voting rights (if at  % of voting rights through instruments    Total of both (if at 
                                     least 3% or more)                (if at least 5% or more)       least 5% or more) 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                             %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Services LLC 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                             %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC                            %                                       %                       % 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley 
 International Holdings                              %                                       %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 International Limited 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investments                          %                                       %                       % 
 (UK) 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co.                                %                                       %                       % 
 International plc 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 04 Aug 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-09 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      GRENKE AG 
              Neuer Markt 2 
              76532 Baden-Baden 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.grenke.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1224973 2021-08-09

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224973&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2021 06:04 ET (10:04 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 538 M 633 M 633 M
Net income 2021 68,1 M 80,1 M 80,1 M
Net Debt 2021 5 310 M 6 244 M 6 244 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 1 723 M 2 026 M 2 026 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales 2022 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart GRENKE AG
Duration : Period :
Grenke AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRENKE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 37,05 €
Average target price 46,83 €
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Bücker Chairman-Management Board
Sebastian Hirsch Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ernst-Moritz Lipp Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ljiljana Mitic Member-Supervisory Board
Jens Rönnberg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRENKE AG-4.56%2 026
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-24.94%6 803
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-9.59%5 394
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-10.37%5 358
GATX CORPORATION11.55%3 291
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC20.93%2 430