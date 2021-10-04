Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Grenke AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLJ   DE000A161N30

GRENKE AG

(GLJ)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG: New leasing business in the third quarter adversely affected by supply bottlenecks; guidance for 2021 adjusted

10/04/2021 | 02:19pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Forecast GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG: New leasing business in the third quarter adversely affected by supply bottlenecks; guidance for 2021 adjusted 04-Oct-2021 / 20:18 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GRENKE AG: New leasing business in the third quarter adversely affected by supply bottlenecks; guidance for 2021 adjusted

Baden-Baden, October 4, 2021: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, achieved new leasing business of EUR 372.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 (Q3 2020: EUR 517.6 million). Global supply bottlenecks, specifically at manufacturers of computer and office equipment, were the cause of the weaker year-on-year new leasing business. The contribution margin 2 declined slightly in the third quarter due to refinancing costs and amounted to 17.1% (Q3 2020: 18.4%). New business volume is the total acquisition cost of all newly purchased leased assets.

As a result of the current developments, the Company has adjusted its guidance for new leasing business in the current financial year to EUR 1.5 billion to EUR 1.7 billion (previously EUR 1.7 billion to EUR 2.0 billion). The forecast for net profit in the current financial year remains unchanged at EUR 60 million to EUR 80 million.

For further information, please contact:

GRENKE AG Anke Linnartz Director Investor Relations Neuer Markt 2 76532 Baden-Baden Phone: +49 7221 5007-204 Email: investor@grenke.de Website: www.grenke.de

Press contact Stefan Wichmann Executive Communications Consulting Neuer Markt 2 76532 Baden-Baden Email: presse@grenke.de Mobile: +49 (0) 171 20 20 300

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

04-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      GRENKE AG 
              Neuer Markt 2 
              76532 Baden-Baden 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)7221 50 07-204 
Fax:          +49 (0)7221 50 07-4218 
E-mail:       investor@grenke.de 
Internet:     www.grenke.de 
ISIN:         DE000A161N30 
WKN:          A161N3 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1238173 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1238173 04-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238173&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2021 14:18 ET (18:18 GMT)

