GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG: New leasing business in the third quarter adversely affected by supply bottlenecks; guidance for 2021 adjusted

GRENKE AG: New leasing business in the third quarter adversely affected by supply bottlenecks; guidance for 2021 adjusted 04-Oct-2021

GRENKE AG: New leasing business in the third quarter adversely affected by supply bottlenecks; guidance for 2021 adjusted

Baden-Baden, October 4, 2021: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, achieved new leasing business of EUR 372.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 (Q3 2020: EUR 517.6 million). Global supply bottlenecks, specifically at manufacturers of computer and office equipment, were the cause of the weaker year-on-year new leasing business. The contribution margin 2 declined slightly in the third quarter due to refinancing costs and amounted to 17.1% (Q3 2020: 18.4%). New business volume is the total acquisition cost of all newly purchased leased assets.

As a result of the current developments, the Company has adjusted its guidance for new leasing business in the current financial year to EUR 1.5 billion to EUR 1.7 billion (previously EUR 1.7 billion to EUR 2.0 billion). The forecast for net profit in the current financial year remains unchanged at EUR 60 million to EUR 80 million.

