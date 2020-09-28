Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Grenke AG    GLJ   DE000A161N30

GRENKE AG

(GLJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG assures Bafin comprehensive cooperation in special audit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 05:00am EDT

DGAP-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG assures Bafin comprehensive cooperation in special audit

28.09.2020 / 10:58
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRENKE AG assures Bafin comprehensive cooperation in special audit

Baden-Baden, September 28, 2020: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, welcomes the start of the special audit according to Section 44 of the Banking Act (KWG) by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). On the instructions of BaFin, the internationally active auditing and consultancy firm Mazars has started the investigation today.

Antje Leminsky, Chair of the Board of Directors of GRENKE AG, says: "We have assured full transparency and, of course, full cooperation with the regulators right from the beginning. It is in the interest of GRENKE AG, its employees, business partners and investors that the unsubstantiated accusations that have been made are quickly cleared up. The investigation will further contribute to this."

GRENKE faces unjustified accusations of a short-seller and has already firmly countered against these. In addition, the company has also commissioned two independent external audit reports: KPMG was already commissioned on September 28 to conduct a special audit, which in particular reviews the substance of the business. In addition, the independent auditing firm Warth & Klein Grant Thornton was mandated on September 24 to examine the market conformity of the franchise acquisitions of the past and their advantageousness for GRENKE AG.

For further information, please contact:

GRENKE AG
Investor Relations Team
Neuer Market 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Phone: +49 7221 5007-204
Email: investor@grenke.de
Internet: www.grenke.de

Press contact
Stefan Wichmann
Executive Communications Consulting
Alfred-Bierwirth-Weg 2
D-53572 Unkel (b. Bonn)
Phone: +49 22 24 98 77 98
Email: presse@grenke.de
Mobil: +49 (0) 171 20 20 300

About GRENKE

The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE's products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE's activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Company operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,700 staff worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).

Further information about GRENKE and its products is available at: www.grenke.com


28.09.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7221 50 07-204
Fax: +49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
E-mail: investor@grenke.de
Internet: www.grenke.de
ISIN: DE000A161N30
WKN: A161N3
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1137281

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1137281  28.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1137281&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GRENKE AG
05:00aGRENKE AG : GRENKE AG assures Bafin comprehensive cooperation in special audit
EQ
09/25GRENKE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
09/24GRENKE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
09/24GRENKE AG : GRENKE AG mandates Warth & Klein Grant Thornton for an independent a..
EQ
09/23GRENKE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
09/23GRENKE AG : Correction of a release from 21/09/2020 according to Article 40, Sec..
EQ
09/21GRENKE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
09/21GRENKE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
09/21GRENKE : founder suspends board seat in wake of critical report
RE
09/21GRENKE AG : Grenke family reaffirms commitment to the Company
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 560 M 652 M 652 M
Net income 2020 69,3 M 80,6 M 80,6 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
Yield 2020 2,09%
Capitalization 1 458 M 1 694 M 1 696 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,60x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 56,1%
Chart GRENKE AG
Duration : Period :
Grenke AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRENKE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 67,50 €
Last Close Price 31,36 €
Spread / Highest target 184%
Spread / Average Target 115%
Spread / Lowest Target 59,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Grenke Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Antje Leminsky Chairman-Management Board
Ernst-Moritz Lipp Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Kindermann Chief Operating Officer
Florian Schulte Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRENKE AG-66.01%1 694
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-2.05%6 622
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-33.44%4 724
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.-11.30%3 735
GATX CORPORATION-24.12%2 198
FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.-7.60%1 933
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group