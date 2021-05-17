Log in
GRENKE AG

GRENKE AG: GRENKE: Receives unqualified audit opinion for the annual and consolidated financial state-ments as of December 31, 2020; plans dividend per share of 26 cents

05/17/2021 | 12:08pm EDT
17.05.2021 / 18:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRENKE: Receives unqualified audit opinion for the annual and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020; plans dividend per share of 26 cents

CEO Antje Leminsky: "We have delivered - thereby regaining trust."

CFO Sebastian Hirsch: "We are conserving our healthy equity base."

Baden-Baden, May 17, 2021: GRENKE AG announces that the auditing firm KPMG has today issued an unqualified audit opinion for the annual and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020. The Company will publish the 2020 Annual Report on May 21, 2021, as announced.

"We have delivered. With the unqualified audit opinion, we are regaining trust," says Antje Leminsky, Chair of the Board of Directors of GRENKE AG. "Investors, customers and employees can rely on GRENKE."

In comparison to the preliminary figures already published, there were changes that have led to an increase in the Group net profit for 2020 of EUR 8.5 million, bringing the total to EUR 88.4 million. This change resulted from a correction in the risk provision for the prior year (2019), which was already communicated as an option in the press release dated April 30, 2021. This increase was reduced by the recognition of further provisions for the costs of the audit of the annual financial statements.

As reported in the press release dated April 30, 2021, the equity ratio on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2020 amounts to 16.3 percent.

The Board of Directors plans to propose a dividend of 26 cents per share for the 2020 financial year (2019: 80 cents per share) to the Annual General Meeting. This dividend amount corresponds to a payout ratio of approximately 14 percent of the Group net profit, which is lower than the range of the previous payout policy, which in recent years has ranged between 25 and 30 percent of Group net profit.

"We are also making it possible to distribute a dividend for the 2020 financial year by submitting an appropriate dividend proposal. We have taken into account both the special situation in 2020 as well as a healthy capital base for our long-term growth," commented Chief Financial Officer Sebastian Hirsch on the dividend proposal, adding: "I am convinced that in the near term we will be able to return to our previous payout level."

For further information, please contact:

GRENKE AG
Anke Linnartz
Director Investor Relations
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Phone: +49 7221 5007-204
Email: investor@grenke.de
Website: www.grenke.de		 Press contact
Stefan Wichmann
Executive Communications Consulting
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Email: presse@grenke.de
Mobile: +49 (0) 171 20 20 300
 

About GRENKE

The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE's products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE's activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Consolidated Group operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,800 staff (full-time equivalent) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).


17.05.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7221 50 07-204
Fax: +49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
E-mail: investor@grenke.de
Internet: www.grenke.de
ISIN: DE000A161N30
WKN: A161N3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1197454

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1197454  17.05.2021 

© EQS 2021
