GRENKE AG: GRENKE applies for approval of share buyback program

EQS-Ad-hoc: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent
GRENKE applies for approval of share buyback program
Baden-Baden, November 21, 2023: With consent of the Supervisory Board the Board of Directors of GRENKE AG today has decided to apply for approval of a share buyback program in order to make use of the authorization to acquire treasury shares granted by the Annual General Meeting on 6 August 2020. According to section 77, 78 CRR the implementation of the share buyback program is subject to the approval to be granted by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The Company intends to carry out the share buyback program via the stock exchange. The Board of Directors will keep the capital market up to date.
|English
|GRENKE AG
|Neuer Markt 2
|76532 Baden-Baden
|Germany
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-204
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
|investor@grenke.de
|www.grenke.de
|DE000A161N30
|A161N3
|SDAX
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|1778331
