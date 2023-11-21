EQS-Ad-hoc: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent
GRENKE AG: GRENKE applies for approval of share buyback program

21-Nov-2023 / 10:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRENKE applies for approval of share buyback program

Baden-Baden, November 21, 2023: With consent of the Supervisory Board the Board of Directors of GRENKE AG today has decided to apply for approval of a share buyback program in order to make use of the authorization to acquire treasury shares granted by the Annual General Meeting on 6 August 2020. According to section 77, 78 CRR the implementation of the share buyback program is subject to the approval to be granted by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The Company intends to carry out the share buyback program via the stock exchange. The Board of Directors will keep the capital market up to date.

 

For further information, please contact:

GRENKE AG
Anke Linnartz
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Phone:   +49 7221 5007-204
Email: investor@grenke.de
Website: www.grenke.com
 		 Press contact
Stefan Wichmann
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Phone:  +49 (0) 171 20 20 300
Email:    presse@grenke.de
 

 

 



End of Inside Information

21-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7221 50 07-204
Fax: +49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
E-mail: investor@grenke.de
Internet: www.grenke.de
ISIN: DE000A161N30
WKN: A161N3
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1778331

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1778331  21-Nov-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1778331&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp