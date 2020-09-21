Log in
GRENKE AG: Grenke family reaffirms commitment to the Company

09/21/2020 | 04:00am EDT

DGAP-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Statement
GRENKE AG: Grenke family reaffirms commitment to the Company

21.09.2020 / 09:58
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Grenke family reaffirms commitment to the Company

Baden-Baden, September 21, 2020: The Grenke family continues to pursue its investment in GRENKE AG and reaffirms its long-term commitment to the Company. The Grenke family, whose shares are pooled in Grenke Beteiligung GmbH & Co. KG, currently holds a share of 40.84%. Wolfgang Grenke himself holds an arithmetical share of about 8%.

Following the example of other listed companies with significant family ownership, the members of the Grenke family are mutually bound and obligated through the articles of association of Grenke Beteiligung GmbH & Co. KG. Through this arrangement, the family offers long-term security and orientation to the Company and the other shareholders. The family also committed to a substantial portion of the 2020 scrip dividend of GRENKE AG. In expressing its commitment, the family had chosen to receive the dividend for 50% of its shareholding in the form of shares, thereby subscribing to approximately 60% (84,026 shares) of the newly issued shares.

For further information, please contact:

GRENKE AG
Petra Häußler
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Phone: +49 7221 5007-180
Email: phaeussler@grenke.de
Internet: www.grenke.de


21.09.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7221 50 07-204
Fax: +49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
E-mail: investor@grenke.de
Internet: www.grenke.de
ISIN: DE000A161N30
WKN: A161N3
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1134101

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1134101  21.09.2020 

© EQS 2020
