  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Grenke AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLJ   DE000A161N30

GRENKE AG

(GLJ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:30 2022-10-24 am EDT
19.94 EUR   +0.78%
11:23aGrenke Ag : New investment grade rating – Fitch rating 'BBB' with stable outlook
EQ
10/06GRENKE : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10/05GRENKE : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GRENKE AG: New investment grade rating – Fitch rating 'BBB' with stable outlook

10/24/2022 | 11:23am EDT
EQS-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Rating
GRENKE AG: New investment grade rating – Fitch rating 'BBB' with stable outlook

24.10.2022 / 17:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRENKE AG: New investment grade rating – Fitch rating "BBB" with stable outlook

Baden-Baden, October 24, 2022: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, was rated by Fitch Ratings for the first time. GRENKE received an investment grade rating of "BBB" with a stable outlook (Fitch rating level "BBB/stable/F2").

GRENKE CFO Dr Sebastian Hirsch commented: "We are pleased that another renowned rating agency has awarded us an investment grade rating and has recognised the strengths of our business model. This rating also underlines our intention to provide the greatest possible transparency to the capital market."

As recently as August 2022, S&P Global Ratings confirmed its "BBB+/Negative/A-2" long-term and short-term issuer rating for GRENKE AG. With the assessment of another rating agency, the Company has reaffirmed its ambitions on the capital market.

Please find the link to the press release from Fitch Ratings here:
https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/10216609

For further information, please contact:

GRENKE AG Press
Team Investor Relations Stefan Wichmann
Neuer Markt 2 Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden 76532 Baden-Baden
Phone: +49 7221 5007-204 Telefon: +49 (0) 171 20 20 300
E-Mail: investor@grenke.de E-Mail: presse@grenke.de
Internet:  www.grenke.com  

About GRENKE

The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE's products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE's activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,800 staff (full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the SDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).

 


24.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7221 50 07-204
Fax: +49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
E-mail: investor@grenke.de
Internet: www.grenke.de
ISIN: DE000A161N30
WKN: A161N3
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1470767

 
End of News EQS News Service

1470767  24.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1470767&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
