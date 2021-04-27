Log in
GRENKE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/27/2021 | 11:32am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: GRENKE AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GRENKE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.04.2021 / 17:30
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRENKE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 21, 2021
Address: https://www.grenke.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 21, 2021
Address: https://www.grenke.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 21, 2021
Address: https://www.grenke.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations

27.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1189521  27.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1189521&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 560 M 677 M 677 M
Net income 2020 69,3 M 83,8 M 83,8 M
Net Debt 2020 5 447 M 6 582 M 6 582 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,0x
Yield 2020 1,43%
Capitalization 1 637 M 1 977 M 1 978 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,6x
EV / Sales 2021 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 1 753
Free-Float 56,1%
Chart GRENKE AG
Duration : Period :
Grenke AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRENKE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 52,50 €
Last Close Price 35,20 €
Spread / Highest target 87,5%
Spread / Average Target 49,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Antje Leminsky Chairman-Management Board
Sebastian Hirsch Chief Financial Officer
Ernst-Moritz Lipp Chairman-Supervisory Board
Florian Schulte Member-Supervisory Board
Ljiljana Mitic Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRENKE AG-9.07%1 977
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-15.89%7 767
BOC AVIATION LIMITED4.03%6 234
AVIC CAPITAL CO.,LTD-10.73%5 324
GATX CORPORATION15.76%3 431
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC25.70%2 525
