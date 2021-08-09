Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Grenke AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLJ   DE000A161N30

GRENKE AG

(GLJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GRENKE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/09/2021 | 06:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: GRENKE AG
GRENKE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09.08.2021 / 12:04
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: GRENKE AG
Street: Neuer Markt 2
Postal code: 76532
City: Baden-Baden
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900BHRYZ464GFD289

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
30 Jul 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.36 % 4.72 % 5.08 % 46,495,573
Previous notification 0.36 % 3.72 % 4.08 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A161N30 0 166,357 0.00 % 0.36 %
Total 166,357 0.36 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 577,727 1.24 %
    Total 577,727 1.24 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swap From 22.12.2021 to 03.04.2023 at any time Cash 1,616,449 3.48 %
      Total 1,616,449 3.48 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
04 Aug 2021


09.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1224973  09.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224973&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about GRENKE AG
06:05aDGAP-PVR : GRENKE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
DJ
06:05aGRENKE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
08/05GRENKE : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
08/04DGAP-AFR : GRENKE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly r..
DJ
08/04DGAP-PVR : GRENKE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
DJ
08/04GRENKE : Präsentation zur Telefonkonferenz Q2 2021
PU
08/04GRENKE : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/04GRENKE : achieves significant increase in net profit in the second quarter of 20..
PU
08/04GRENKE : Financial report for the 2nd quarter and first half-year of 2021
PU
08/04GRENKE AG : GRENKE achieves significant increase in net profit in the second qua..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRENKE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 538 M 633 M 633 M
Net income 2021 68,1 M 80,1 M 80,1 M
Net Debt 2021 5 310 M 6 244 M 6 244 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 1 723 M 2 026 M 2 026 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales 2022 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart GRENKE AG
Duration : Period :
Grenke AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRENKE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 37,05 €
Average target price 46,83 €
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Bücker Chairman-Management Board
Sebastian Hirsch Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ernst-Moritz Lipp Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ljiljana Mitic Member-Supervisory Board
Jens Rönnberg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRENKE AG-4.56%2 026
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-24.94%6 803
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-9.59%5 394
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-10.37%5 358
GATX CORPORATION11.55%3 291
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC20.93%2 430