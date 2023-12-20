Real-time Estimate
Tradegate
08:40:29 2023-12-20 am EST
5-day change
1st Jan Change
24.68
EUR
-0.10%
+4.48%
+25.13%
Official GRENKE AG press release
GRENKE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
December 20, 2023 at 08:24 am EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: GRENKE AG
20.12.2023 / 14:23 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
GRENKE AG Street:
Neuer Markt 2 Postal code:
76532 City:
Baden-Baden Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900BHRYZ464GFD289 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
5.03 %
0.00 %
5.03 %
46,495,573 Previous notification
3.02 %
0.00 %
3.02 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A161N30
0
2,339,324
0.00 %
5.03 % Total
2,339,324
5.03 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % 0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung
%
%
% Universal-Investment-Luxembourg S.A.
%
%
% Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung
%
%
% Teilgesellschaftsvermögender extern verwalteten Investmentaktiengesellschaft
%
%
% 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
20.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany Internet:
www.grenke.de
End of News
EQS News Service
1801421 20.12.2023 CET/CEST
Grenke AG, formerly Grenkeleasing AG, is a Germany-based leasing company. The Company divides business activities into three business segments: Leasing, Banking and Factoring. The Leasing segment provides financing to commercial leasing, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as the disposal of used equipment. The Banking segment comprises the activities of Grenke Bank AG, which is a financing partner particularly to small and medium-sized companies, in addition to the provision of financing in the context of business start-ups, as well as fixed-term deposits with main focus on German customers. The Factoring segment contains the activities of Grenkefactoring GmbH, which performs traditional factoring services, focusing on small-ticket factoring in Germany. The Company operates through various subsidiaries, branch offices and franchises across Europe.
More about the company
Last Close Price
24.7
EUR
Average target price
31.9
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+29.15% Consensus