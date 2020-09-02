Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Grenke AG    GLJ   DE000A161N30

GRENKE AG

(GLJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GRENKE AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 06:25am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: GRENKE AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
GRENKE AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.09.2020 / 12:23
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 01 Sep 2020

3. New total number of voting rights:
46495573


02.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1126657  02.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1126657&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GRENKE AG
06:25aGRENKE AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
03:05aGRENKE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/31GRENKE AG : Acceptance rate of 34.4% for GRENKE AG's scrip dividend
EQ
08/11GRENKE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/07GRENKE AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/07GRENKE AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
08/06GRENKE : Virtual Ordinary Annual General Meeting of GRENKE AG approves scrip div..
PU
08/06GRENKE AG : Virtual Ordinary Annual General Meeting of GRENKE AG approves scrip ..
EQ
08/04GRENKE : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07/31GRENKE : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 558 M 661 M 661 M
Net income 2020 77,0 M 91,4 M 91,4 M
Net Debt 2020 5 420 M 6 430 M 6 430 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,9x
Yield 2020 1,06%
Capitalization 2 682 M 3 205 M 3 181 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales 2021 13,8x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 59,2%
Chart GRENKE AG
Duration : Period :
Grenke AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRENKE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 74,57 €
Last Close Price 57,85 €
Spread / Highest target 71,1%
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Grenke Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Antje Leminsky Chairman-Management Board
Ernst-Moritz Lipp Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Kindermann Chief Operating Officer
Florian Schulte Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRENKE AG-37.29%3 205
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-6.15%6 326
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-27.95%5 113
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.-1.41%4 151
GATX CORPORATION-17.92%2 377
FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.-14.25%1 788
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group