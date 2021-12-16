GRENKE AG: S&P confirms BBB+/A-2 rating of GRENKE AG and raises hybrid bond rating following new valuation methodology

S&P confirms BBB+/A-2 rating of GRENKE AG and raises hybrid bond rating following new
valuation methodology
Baden-Baden, December 16, 2021: GRENKE AG, global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, today reports a new Rating Action from Standard & Poor's. S&P Global Ratings affirmed today GRENKE AG's "BBB+/A-2" long- and short-term issuer credit ratings. S&P left the outlook for the long-term rating unchanged at "negative". The issuer rating for the hybrid bonds was raised from "BB-" to "BB".
Prompting the action is a new rating methodology for banks and financial institutions published by Standard & Poor's on December 9, 2021, which, among other things, allows S&P to include additional credit factors when determining the stand-alone credit profile (SACP). On this basis, S&P Global Ratings has also raised GRENKE AG's stand-alone rating by one notch. S&P justifies the adjustment by stating that it continues to expect higher profitability and better risk-adjusted margins at GRENKE compared to financial institutions with similar credit ratings, and that this assessment had not yet been taken into account in the SACP.
S&P's latest report can be downloaded at https://www.grenke.com/investor-relations/debt-capital/.
For further information, please contact:
|GRENKE AG
|
|Team Investor Relations
|Press contact
Stefan Wichmann
Executive Communications Consulting
|Neuer Markt 2
|Neuer Markt 2
|76532 Baden-Baden
|76532 Baden-Baden
|Tel: +49 7221 5007-204
|Mobile: +49 (0) 171 20 20 300
|Email: investor@grenke.de
|Email: presse@grenke.de
|Website: www.grenke.de
|
About GRENKE
The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE's products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE's activities.
Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,800 staff (full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the SDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).
16.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de