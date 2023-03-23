EQS-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Rating

GRENKE AG: S&P lowered ratings for GRENKE AG to “BBB/A-2” – New outlook is “stable”



S&P lowered rating for GRENKE AG to “BBB/A-2” – New outlook is “stable”

Baden-Baden, March 23, 2023: GRENKE AG, global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, reports the latest rating action by Standard & Poor's. S&P Global Ratings lowered the long-term issuer credit rating on GRENKE to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', and affirmed its 'A-2' short-term rating. The stable (previously: negative) outlook signifies that GRENKE is expected to maintain its sound risk appetite, asset quality, and high capital buffers, and to gradually recover its solid risk-adjusted profitability over the next two years.

The new S&P rating is equivalent to the initial Fitch rating of October last year, in which GRENKE received an investment grade rating of "BBB" with a stable outlook (Fitch rating level "BBB/stable/F2").

Please find the latest S&P report here: https://www.grenke.com/investor-relations/debt-capital

