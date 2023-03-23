Advanced search
    GLJ   DE000A161N30

GRENKE AG

(GLJ)
09:52:34 2023-03-23
23.55 EUR   -0.46%
09:41aGrenke Ag : S&P lowered ratings for GRENKE AG to “BBB/A-2” – New outlook is “stable”
EQ
03/21Berenberg lowers target for Grenke to 40 euros - 'Buy'.
DP
03/21GRENKE : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GRENKE AG: S&P lowered ratings for GRENKE AG to "BBB/A-2" – New outlook is "stable"

03/23/2023
EQS-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Rating
GRENKE AG: S&P lowered ratings for GRENKE AG to “BBB/A-2” – New outlook is “stable”

23.03.2023 / 14:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

S&P lowered rating for GRENKE AG to “BBB/A-2” – New outlook is “stable”

Baden-Baden, March 23, 2023: GRENKE AG, global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, reports the latest rating action by Standard & Poor's. S&P Global Ratings lowered the long-term issuer credit rating on GRENKE to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', and affirmed its 'A-2' short-term rating. The stable (previously: negative) outlook signifies that GRENKE is expected to maintain its sound risk appetite, asset quality, and high capital buffers, and to gradually recover its solid risk-adjusted profitability over the next two years.

The new S&P rating is equivalent to the initial Fitch rating of October last year, in which GRENKE received an investment grade rating of "BBB" with a stable outlook (Fitch rating level "BBB/stable/F2").

Please find the latest S&P report here: https://www.grenke.com/investor-relations/debt-capital

For further information, please contact:

GRENKE AG Press
Team Investor Relations Stefan Wichmann
Neuer Markt 2 Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden 76532 Baden-Baden
Telefon: +49 7221 5007-204 Telefon: +49 (0) 171 20 20 300
E-Mail: investor@grenke.de E-Mail: presse@grenke.de
Internet:  www.grenke.de  

 

About GRENKE

The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE’s products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE’s activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs about 2,000 staff (measured in terms of full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).

 

 


23.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7221 50 07-204
Fax: +49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
E-mail: investor@grenke.de
Internet: www.grenke.de
ISIN: DE000A161N30
WKN: A161N3
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1590779

 
End of News EQS News Service

1590779  23.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1590779&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
