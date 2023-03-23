GRENKE AG: S&P lowered ratings for GRENKE AG to “BBB/A-2” – New outlook is “stable”

S&P lowered rating for GRENKE AG to “BBB/A-2” – New outlook is “stable”
Baden-Baden, March 23, 2023: GRENKE AG, global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, reports the latest rating action by Standard & Poor's. S&P Global Ratings lowered the long-term issuer credit rating on GRENKE to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', and affirmed its 'A-2' short-term rating. The stable (previously: negative) outlook signifies that GRENKE is expected to maintain its sound risk appetite, asset quality, and high capital buffers, and to gradually recover its solid risk-adjusted profitability over the next two years.
The new S&P rating is equivalent to the initial Fitch rating of October last year, in which GRENKE received an investment grade rating of "BBB" with a stable outlook (Fitch rating level "BBB/stable/F2").
Please find the latest S&P report here: https://www.grenke.com/investor-relations/debt-capital
For further information, please contact:
|GRENKE AG
|Press
|Team Investor Relations
|Stefan Wichmann
|Neuer Markt 2
|Neuer Markt 2
|76532 Baden-Baden
|76532 Baden-Baden
|Telefon: +49 7221 5007-204
|Telefon: +49 (0) 171 20 20 300
|E-Mail: investor@grenke.de
|E-Mail: presse@grenke.de
|Internet: www.grenke.de
|
About GRENKE
The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE’s products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE’s activities.
Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs about 2,000 staff (measured in terms of full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).
23.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com