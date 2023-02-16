EQS-Ad-hoc: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Personnel

GRENKE: Dr Sebastian Hirsch takes over from Michael Bücker as CEO



GRENKE: Dr Sebastian Hirsch takes over from Michael Bücker as CEO Baden-Baden, February 16, 2023: The Supervisory Board and the former CEO of GRENKE AG, Michael Bücker (61), whose appointment had been revoked for a limited period until February 28, 2023 for health reasons, have agreed that Mr Bücker will leave the Company on February 28 of this year. The Supervisory Board has appointed interim CEO Dr Sebastian Hirsch (41) as CEO as of today’s date. Dr Hirsch will continue his duties as CFO on an interim basis. Dr Martin Paal (43), who has been VP Controlling at GRENKE AG since June 2022, is to take over as the lead of the finance division after a transition and familiarisation phase. He will act as Dr Hirsch's deputy for the finance division with immediate effect. For further information, please contact: GRENKE AG

About GRENKE The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE’s products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE’s activities. Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,900 staff (measured in terms of full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30). 16-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

