Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Grenke AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLJ   DE000A161N30

GRENKE AG

(GLJ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:58:01 2023-02-16 pm EST
29.32 EUR   +3.97%
03:35pFinal change of boss at Grenke: Chief Financial Officer to take the helm permanently
DP
03:19pGrenke : Dr Sebastian Hirsch takes over from Michael Bücker as CEO
EQ
03:10pGrenke : Dr Sebastian Hirsch takes over from Michael Bücker as CEO
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GRENKE: Dr Sebastian Hirsch takes over from Michael Bücker as CEO

02/16/2023 | 03:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Personnel
GRENKE: Dr Sebastian Hirsch takes over from Michael Bücker as CEO

16-Feb-2023 / 21:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRENKE: Dr Sebastian Hirsch takes over from Michael Bücker as CEO

Baden-Baden, February 16, 2023: The Supervisory Board and the former CEO of GRENKE AG, Michael Bücker (61), whose appointment had been revoked for a limited period until February 28, 2023 for health reasons, have agreed that Mr Bücker will leave the Company on February 28 of this year.

The Supervisory Board has appointed interim CEO Dr Sebastian Hirsch (41) as CEO as of today’s date. Dr Hirsch will continue his duties as CFO on an interim basis. Dr Martin Paal (43), who has been VP Controlling at GRENKE AG since June 2022, is to take over as the lead of the finance division after a transition and familiarisation phase. He will act as Dr Hirsch's deputy for the finance division with immediate effect.

For further information, please contact:

GRENKE AG
Anke Linnartz
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Phone:   +49 7221 5007-204
Email: investor@grenke.de
Website: www.grenke.com
 		 Press contact
Stefan Wichmann
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Phone:  +49 (0) 171 20 20 300
Email:    presse@grenke.de
 
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

About GRENKE

The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE’s products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE’s activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,900 staff (measured in terms of full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).

 

16-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7221 50 07-204
Fax: +49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
E-mail: investor@grenke.de
Internet: www.grenke.de
ISIN: DE000A161N30
WKN: A161N3
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1562249

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1562249  16-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1562249&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about GRENKE AG
03:35pFinal change of boss at Grenke: Chief Financial Officer t..
DP
03:19pGrenke : Dr Sebastian Hirsch takes over from Michael Bücker as CEO
EQ
03:10pGrenke : Dr Sebastian Hirsch takes over from Michael Bücker as CEO
EQ
02/03Dd : GRENKE AG: AMA Beteiligungen GmbH, Purchase from related party
EQ
02/03Dd : GRENKE AG: Prof. Dr. Ernst-Moritz Lipp, Disposal to related party
EQ
01/05GRENKE : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
01/04Grenke saves itself into the plus - new business versus profitability
DP
01/04Grenke significantly increases new leasing business - profit margin weakens
DP
01/04SHARE IN THE FOCUS / Profit-taking: Grenke benefits o..
DP
01/04Grenke significantly increases new leasing business - share price rises
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRENKE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 533 M 569 M 569 M
Net income 2022 76,3 M 81,4 M 81,4 M
Net Debt 2022 4 503 M 4 806 M 4 806 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 1,65%
Capitalization 1 362 M 1 454 M 1 454 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,0x
EV / Sales 2023 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 59,2%
Chart GRENKE AG
Duration : Period :
Grenke AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRENKE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 29,30 €
Average target price 37,33 €
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Hirsch Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Ernst-Moritz Lipp Member-Supervisory Board
Ljiljana Mitic Member-Supervisory Board
Jens Rönnberg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Norbert Freisleben Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRENKE AG44.02%1 399
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.32.32%5 775
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-7.14%5 349
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION2.34%4 179
GATX CORPORATION3.61%3 890
FTAI AVIATION LTD.43.98%2 439