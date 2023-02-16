EQS-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Personnel

GRENKE: Dr Sebastian Hirsch takes over from Michael Bücker as CEO

Baden-Baden, February 16, 2023: The Supervisory Board and the former CEO of GRENKE AG, Michael Bücker (61), whose appointment had been revoked for a limited period until February 28, 2023 for health reasons, have agreed that Mr Bücker will leave the Company on February 28 of this year.

The Supervisory Board has appointed interim CEO Dr Sebastian Hirsch (41) as CEO as of today’s date. Dr Hirsch will continue his duties as CFO on an interim basis. Dr Martin Paal (43), who has been VP Controlling at GRENKE AG since June 2022, is to take over as the lead of the finance division after a transition and familiarisation phase. He will act as Dr Hirsch's deputy for the finance division with immediate effect.

Prof Dr Ernst-Moritz Lipp, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG, says: "The Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr Bücker for his work and extraordinary commitment during a phase of adapting the business organisation to the regulatory requirements for the German and international business. With his experience and reputation, Mr Bücker has repositioned the Company and steered it back to its growth path. Sebastian Hirsch, as the new CEO, will provide the continuity and strategic impetus the Company needs to continue its double-digit and profitable growth.”

Michael Bücker: "It has given me great pleasure, as CEO, to have contributed to leading GRENKE AG out of a difficult phase, restoring it to its former strength, and developing a new perspective for the future. Now is the right time to hand over the helm to the younger generation. I would like to thank the Supervisory Board, my colleagues on the Board of Directors, and all employees for their successful cooperation. I wish them all and GRENKE AG all the best for the future.

For more information, please contact:

Investor contact Press contact Investor Relations Team Stefan Wichmann Neuer Markt 2 Neuer Markt 2 76532 Baden-Baden 76532 Baden-Baden Phone:+49 7221 5007-204 Phone:+49 (0) 171 20 300 Email:investor@grenke.de Email: presse@grenke.de Internet: www.grenke.de

About GRENKE

The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE’s products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE’s activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,900 staff (measured in terms of full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).