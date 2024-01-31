EQS-Ad-hoc: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Disposal
GRENKE INTENDS TO SELL FACTORING COMPANIES
Baden-Baden, 31.01.2024: The Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG today approved the Board of Directors' de-cision to focus on the leasing business with small and medium-sized companies in the future and initiate the sale of all factoring companies. The synergies with the core leasing business that were anticipated at the time of entering the factoring business have not materialised. Furthermore, a detailed analysis has shown that the existing factoring business could only be operated profitably in the long term with additional investments and a multi-fold increase in business volume (assets from the factoring business represented less than 2 percent of the consoli-dated statement of financial position in 2022). Instead of implementing a standalone factoring strategy separate from the leasing business, GRENKE intends to fully focus its resources and investments on advancing digitalisa-tion and growth in the leasing business. GRENKE BANK AG's banking business will continue to play a key role in this context, particularly in terms of securing refinancing via deposits.
Grenke AG, formerly Grenkeleasing AG, is a Germany-based leasing company. The Company divides business activities into three business segments: Leasing, Banking and Factoring. The Leasing segment provides financing to commercial leasing, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as the disposal of used equipment. The Banking segment comprises the activities of Grenke Bank AG, which is a financing partner particularly to small and medium-sized companies, in addition to the provision of financing in the context of business start-ups, as well as fixed-term deposits with main focus on German customers. The Factoring segment contains the activities of Grenkefactoring GmbH, which performs traditional factoring services, focusing on small-ticket factoring in Germany. The Company operates through various subsidiaries, branch offices and franchises across Europe.