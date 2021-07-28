Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Grenke AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLJ   DE000A161N30

GRENKE AG

(GLJ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/28 04:47:56 am
36.635 EUR   +3.34%
04:34aGRENKE : raises profit forecast for 2021
EQ
04:34aPRESS RELEASE : GRENKE AG raises profit forecast for 2021
DJ
04:25aDGAP-ADHOC : GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG raises profit forecast for 2021
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GRENKE : raises profit forecast for 2021

07/28/2021 | 04:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
GRENKE AG raises profit forecast for 2021

28.07.2021 / 10:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRENKE AG raises profit forecast for 2021
 

  • Consolidated Group net profit of EUR 60-80 million expected (previous forecast: EUR 50-70 million) 
  • Stable payment behaviour of customers - Decrease in expenses for settlement of claims and adjustment in risk provisioning

Baden-Baden, July 28, 2021: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, is raising its profit forecast for 2021. The Board of Directors now expects a Consolidated Group net profit after taxes of between EUR 60 million and EUR 80 million, compared to the previous forecast of EUR 50 million to EUR 70 million published with the publication of the 2020 Annual Report. According to preliminary figures, Consolidated Group net profit reached EUR 32 million in the first six months (1H 2020: EUR 33.2 million).

Based on the preliminary half-year figures for 2021, the need for risk provisioning ended up decreasing. Due to the high level of uncertainty resulting from the pandemic, the Board of Directors had previously projected a higher level of risk provisioning. The main reason for the change in the assessment is the continued stable payment behaviour of customers. The Board of Directors of GRENKE AG expects this to continue in the second half of 2021. The target range for net profit in the current fiscal year was raised as a result.

"Even though a high level of pandemic-related uncertainty remains, we are starting to see a normalisation in our operating business. This gives us strong confidence in the performance in the second half of the year. Our risk provisioning at the beginning of the year was appropriately cautious in view of the circumstances. The positive trend now allows us to raise our net profit outlook for the second half-year, despite our continued conservative risk provisioning," commented Chief Financial Officer, Dr Sebastian Hirsch.

According to preliminary figures, the profit and loss item settlement of claims and risk provisioning decreased to EUR 84 million in the first half of 2021 (1H 2020: EUR 123.1 million). In the previous year, this item had increased significantly as a result of expected payment defaults at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Primarily due to the continuing negative impact of the pandemic, the Board of Directors still expects new leasing business in the range of EUR 1.7 billion and EUR 2.0 billion, following a level of EUR 2.0 billion in 2020. The Board of Directors also continues to expect to achieve an equity ratio of more than 16 percent.

For further information, please contact:

GRENKE AG
Team Investor Relations
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Phone: +49 7221 5007-204
Email: investor@grenke.de
Website: www.grenke.com

Press contact
Stefan Wichmann
Executive Communications Consulting
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Mobile: +49 (0) 171 20 20 300
Email: presse@grenke.de

About GRENKE

The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE's products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE's activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,800 staff (full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the SDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).


28.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7221 50 07-204
Fax: +49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
E-mail: investor@grenke.de
Internet: www.grenke.de
ISIN: DE000A161N30
WKN: A161N3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1222239

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1222239  28.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222239&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about GRENKE AG
04:34aGRENKE : raises profit forecast for 2021
EQ
04:34aPRESS RELEASE : GRENKE AG raises profit forecast for 2021
DJ
04:25aDGAP-ADHOC : GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG raises profit forecast for 2021
DJ
07/27GRENKE : Enforcement procedure completed
PU
07/27GRENKE AG : Enforcement procedure completed for the 2019 consolidated financial ..
EQ
07/27PRESS RELEASE : GRENKE AG: Enforcement procedure -2-
DJ
07/27PRESS RELEASE : GRENKE AG: Enforcement procedure completed for the 2019 consolid..
DJ
07/27GRENKE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
07/23GLASS LEWIS ESG CONTROVERSY ALERT : Grenke
MT
07/22GRENKE : S&P Maintains Grenke's Negative Outlook On Audit Results, Pending Gover..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 566 M 668 M 668 M
Net income 2021 65,9 M 77,8 M 77,8 M
Net Debt 2021 5 310 M 6 270 M 6 270 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 1,25%
Capitalization 1 648 M 1 950 M 1 946 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales 2022 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 1 844
Free-Float 56,1%
Chart GRENKE AG
Duration : Period :
Grenke AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRENKE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 35,45 €
Average target price 46,67 €
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Hirsch Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ernst-Moritz Lipp Chairman-Supervisory Board
Florian Schulte Member-Supervisory Board
Ljiljana Mitic Member-Supervisory Board
Claudia Karolina Krcmar Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRENKE AG-8.68%1 950
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-24.94%6 841
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.73%5 303
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-15.30%5 060
GATX CORPORATION9.38%3 199
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC23.57%2 482