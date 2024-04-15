15.04.24, 09:41

GRENKE AG

GRENKE AG: Dr. Sebastian Hirsch, buy

Directors' Dealings | 15 April 2024 09:40

Notifcation and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.04.2024 / 09:40 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  1. Name Title:
    First name: Last name(s):

Dr.

Sebastian

Hirsch

2. Reason for the notifcation

a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body

b) Initial notifcation

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

  1. Name
    GRENKE AG
  2. LEI 529900BHRYZ464GFD289

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the fnancial instrument, type of instrument, identifcation code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A161N30

  1. Nature of the transaction Acquisition
  2. Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

22.85 EUR

22,850.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

22.85 EUR

22,850.00 EUR

  1. Date of the transaction 2024-04-12; UTC+2
  2. Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR

15.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:

English

Company:

GRENKE AG

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Germany

15.04.24, 09:41

Internet:www.grenke.de

