GRENKE AG
GRENKE AG: Dr. Sebastian Hirsch, buy
Directors' Dealings | 15 April 2024 09:40
Notifcation and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
15.04.2024 / 09:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
- Name Title:
First name: Last name(s):
Dr.
Sebastian
Hirsch
2. Reason for the notifcation
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notifcation
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
-
Name
GRENKE AG
- LEI 529900BHRYZ464GFD289
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the fnancial instrument, type of instrument, identifcation code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE000A161N30
- Nature of the transaction Acquisition
- Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
22.85 EUR
22,850.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
22.85 EUR
22,850.00 EUR
- Date of the transaction 2024-04-12; UTC+2
- Place of the transaction
Name:
Xetra
MIC:
XETR
Language:
English
Company:
GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Internet:www.grenke.de
