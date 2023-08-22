Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
03:30:07 2023-08-22 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
23.73
EUR
+2.26%
-8.85%
+21.04%
22.08.2023 Manager's Transactions Announcement Dr Sebastian Hirsch
22.08.23, 09:00
GRENKE AG
GRENKE AG: Dr. Sebastian Hirsch, buy
Directors' Dealings | 22 August 2023 08:57
Notifcation and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
22.08.2023 / 08:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Title:
First name: Last name(s):
2. Reason for the notifcation
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notifcation
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
GRENKE AG
LEI 529900BHRYZ464GFD289
22.08.23, 09:00
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the fnancial instrument, type of instrument, identifcation code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE000A161N30
Nature of the transaction Acquisition Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
23.25 EUR
23,250.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
23.25 EUR
23,250.00 EUR
Date of the transaction 2023-08-21; UTC+2
Place of the transaction
22.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language:
English
Company:
GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Internet:
www.grenke.de
End of News
EQS News Service
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer Grenke AG published this content on 22 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2023 07:21:07 UTC.
Grenke AG, formerly Grenkeleasing AG, is a Germany-based leasing company. The Company divides business activities into three business segments: Leasing, Banking and Factoring. The Leasing segment provides financing to commercial leasing, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as the disposal of used equipment. The Banking segment comprises the activities of Grenke Bank AG, which is a financing partner particularly to small and medium-sized companies, in addition to the provision of financing in the context of business start-ups, as well as fixed-term deposits with main focus on German customers. The Factoring segment contains the activities of Grenkefactoring GmbH, which performs traditional factoring services, focusing on small-ticket factoring in Germany. The Company operates through various subsidiaries, branch offices and franchises across Europe.
More about the company
Average target price
33.90EUR
Spread / Average Target
+46.12% Consensus