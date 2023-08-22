EQS News - Financial News & Events Directly From The Source

GRENKE AG

GRENKE AG: Dr. Sebastian Hirsch, buy

Directors' Dealings | 22 August 2023 08:57

Notifcation and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.08.2023 / 08:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated