EQS Voting Rights Announcement: grenke AG
grenke AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

29.07.2024 / 11:27 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares

1. Details of issuer
grenke AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
26 Jul 2024 

4. Share-position
  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 3.01 % 46,495,573
Previous publication % /

5. Details
absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
1,401,722 0 3.01 % 0 %


29.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: grenke AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1956141  29.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1956141&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a