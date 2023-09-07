CODE OF CONDUCT
CONTENTS
CHAPTER I //
OUR PRINCIPLES
CHAPTER II //
OUR RESPONSIBILITY
CHAPTER III //
CUSTOMERS, BUSINESS PARTNERS AND THIRD PARTIES
FOREWORD OF
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
1//Compliance with applicable law
2//
Trust and risk culture
3//
Respect and integrity
4//
Dealing with conflicts of interest
5//Protection of company assets
6//
Qualit assurance
1//Fair working environment
2//
Healthy working environment
3//
Sustainable working environment
and environmental protection
1// Cooperation with business partners
and suppliers
2//
Zero tolerance for corruption
and bribery
3// Preventive measures against
financial crime
4//
Free and fair competition
5// Outstanding products and transparency
CHAPTER IV // INFORMATION, CONTENT AND REPORTING
1//
Careful handling of information
2//
Objective information and financial reporting
3//
Insider information
4//
Dealing with the media and public relations
5//
Digitalisation, IT systems
and new technologies
6// Sponsoring and supporting social
or political activities
CHAPTER V //
GUIDE
CHAPTER VI // PROTECT GRENKE
|1//Guide todecision-making
1//
Offers for advice and notifications
2//Contact options
3//
Whistleblowing system
FOREWORD
DEAR COLLEAGUES,
Since its founding more than 40 years ago, GRENKE has become the leading global leasing provider in the small-ticket segment. This makes us an important intermediary for SMEs in realising their investments. Offers and services with added value for our customers are only one component in achieving such an outstanding position. At least as important is our solid reputation.
Our attitude is characterised by trust and team spirit because these form the basis for truly living our core values, such as credibility and reliability - both internally and externally.
What is self-evident and, at the same time, the most important prerequisite is legally compliant behaviour from us all - the Board of Directors, the Supervisory Board, the managing directors at our subsidiaries, as well as the managers and each and every employee. This applies to our own individual behaviour as well as to our actions as a team.
The standards for compliance and GRENKE-compliant conduct are summarised in this Code of Conduct. Our Code of Conduct serves not only as an orientation guide but as the binding guideline for our values and our behaviour. Everyone working at GRENKE is obliged to follow it. We also expect our suppliers, partners and consultants to comply with our Code of Conduct through their implementation of similar standards.
The Code of Conduct sensitises us to the legal risks in everyday work life as a result of the applicable laws and to our own corporate guidelines. This Code of Conduct summarises rules and regulations that are relevant to our Group.
At the same time, it defines both our claim and our promise to practice good ethics and morals internally and externally. As a globally active company, we are committed to respecting international and national laws as well as countries' differing cultures.
Personal responsibility and integrity, which is to say, actually acting according to our own values, are the key to an exemplary compliance culture. Particularly our managers have the role of being shining examples. It is also their task to ensure that all employees know, understand and observe our Code of Conduct.
The Code also features a guide for difficult decision-making situations. It includes people you can contact for any questions or concerns about yourself, your working environment, the behaviour of other employees, or that of the Company. When you become aware of critical issues, be sure to address them openly!
We thank you all sincerely for doing your part not only to preserve our good reputation but also to strengthen it further. Be it through actions that are self-evident, such as respecting the law, or through exemplary actions in the spirit of our corporate culture, the integrity of every single person at our Company is what sets GRENKE apart. It also makes us what we are and want to continue to be: An international Group that acts in a trustworthy, responsible manner.
So stay attentive and take this Code of Conduct as a binding guideline and advisor for always keeping the most important issues in mind. Your conduct determines our reputation!
Dr. Sebastian Hirsch
Gilles Christ
Board of Directors
CEO
Isabel Rösler
Dr. Martin Paal
Chief Representative
Board of Directors
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Grenke AG published this content on 07 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2023 09:12:13 UTC.