Since its founding more than 40 years ago, GRENKE has become the leading global leasing provider in the small-ticket segment. This makes us an important intermediary for SMEs in realising their investments. Offers and services with added value for our customers are only one component in achieving such an outstanding position. At least as important is our solid reputation.

Our attitude is characterised by trust and team spirit because these form the basis for truly living our core values, such as credibility and reliability - both internally and externally.

What is self-evident and, at the same time, the most important prerequisite is legally compliant behaviour from us all - the Board of Directors, the Supervisory Board, the managing directors at our subsidiaries, as well as the managers and each and every employee. This applies to our own individual behaviour as well as to our actions as a team.

The standards for compliance and GRENKE-compliant conduct are summarised in this Code of Conduct. Our Code of Conduct serves not only as an orientation guide but as the binding guideline for our values and our behaviour. Everyone working at GRENKE is obliged to follow it. We also expect our suppliers, partners and consultants to comply with our Code of Conduct through their implementation of similar standards.

The Code of Conduct sensitises us to the legal risks in everyday work life as a result of the applicable laws and to our own corporate guidelines. This Code of Conduct summarises rules and regulations that are relevant to our Group.

At the same time, it defines both our claim and our promise to practice good ethics and morals internally and externally. As a globally active company, we are committed to respecting international and national laws as well as countries' differing cultures.

Personal responsibility and integrity, which is to say, actually acting according to our own values, are the key to an exemplary compliance culture. Particularly our managers have the role of being shining examples. It is also their task to ensure that all employees know, understand and observe our Code of Conduct.

