GRENKE ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY 01 // PURPOSE OF POLICY GRENKE is a globally active financial services provider in the small -ticket segment. We offer leasing solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that want to invest in business equipment with a volume of up to approximately EUR 25,000. Among others, we finance IT products, telecommunications and medical equip- ment, machinery and increasingly "green economy" products, such as ebikes. At GRENKE, we are committed to protecting the environment and the health and safety of our employees and all people. Our goals, standards and requirements for environmental protection , as set out in this policy, apply worldwide throughout the GRENKE Group, including our subsidiaries, regardless of their business purpose. This document summarises our focus and efforts in the area of environmental protection.

GRENKE AG is committed to continuously improving its environmental management system in accordance with regulatory and compliance obligations. For us, this commitment includes meeting the requirements of environmental law and common market standards. Consequently, we base our actions on the requirements of ISO 14001 and strive for the corresponding certification. We see it as our task and our goal to pave the way for the urgently needed ecological transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises. Through our financing instruments, we make it easier for SMEs to invest in the green economy, in other words, objects with positive sustainability effects. 02 // MITIGATE ENVIRONMENTAL RISKS AND CREATE POSITIVE IMPACT Our goal is to minimise the potential negative impact of our business activities on the environment. In addition, we strive to make positive contributions to mitigating climate change and protecting human rights. We support the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. To contribute to achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, we have clearly aligned our sustainability strategy with 9 of the 17 goals. We have defined focus initiatives to accelerate positive impacts. GRENKE reports on its ESG activities in accordance with the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative and in compliance with the European Non -Financial Reporting Directive. We develop our sustainability strategy taking into account the interests of our stakeholders and actively involve them. This approach enables us to take different perspectives and interests into consideration. To engage our stakeholders, we conducted a comprehensive, in-depth materiality analysis in 2022, which we will repeat reg- ularly. This materiality analysis was designed in line with the G3 standards of the Global Reporting Initiative and adapted to the criteria of double materiality of § 289c (3) of the German Commercial Code (Han- delsgesetzbuch). More than 200 internal and external stakeholders participated in the surv ey. The environmental topics that made it into the top 10 most highly rated topics are circular economy, digitali sation and resource conservation, and ESG products and services. We therefore place a focus on these topics in our sustainability strategy. We see the topic of climate protection and adaptation to climate change as being directly related to the topics of ESG products and services, digitalisation, resource conservation and risk management. As a leasing specialist, we practice and support the concept of the circular economy in a targeted manner. After the end of the contract, we strive for the further use of the returned objects. To this end, we work with specialised network partners and are gradually expanding activities with our own asset brokers in the core markets. 03 // MINIMISING OUR CORPORATE FOOTPRINT As a financial services provider, we do not operate any physical production sites, so our energy consumption and thus our emissions in the Scope 1 and 2 emission categories are comparatively low. Through our climate strategy, we have committed ourselves to contributing to achieving the 1.5°C target of the Paris Climate Agree- ment. We measure our energy consumption and emissions according to the internationally recogni sed Greenhouse Gas Protocol standard. We report annually on our Scope 1 and 2 emissions, as well as voluntarily on selected Scope 3 emissions, under the Greenhouse Gas Protocol. Our goal is to become climate neutral based on Scope 1 and 2 by 2025. We are therefore implementing measures to reduce our own consumption. We are also enhancing transparency with regard to the availability of emissions data, especially concerning our Scope 3 emissions. GRENKE Environmental Policy //Page 2 of 5

We take our responsibility for the environment seriously. We already have a low environmental impact as a result of our business model. However, we still strive to continuously improve our business processes to further reduce our impact on the local and global environments by using energy, water and other natural resources sparingly and by reducing waste wherever possible. As a financial service provider, water consumption and waste generation at GRENKE are already quite limited. We aim to reduce our own water consumption to a minimum and further promote the responsible use of water by our workforce. We assess our corporate waste within our corporate carbon footprint and implement digital solutions to reduce paper-intensive processing to a minimum. We are committed to our internal carbon reduction goals and roadmap and work on the publication of binding scientific reduction targets. We continuously review the regulatory developments and market practices and include them in our carbon footprint balancing and respective measures. 04 // RESPONSIBLE PROCUREMENT We place a high emphasis on complying with all of the environmental regulatory requirements in our markets. We also continually monitor regulatory developments in this area and adjust our organisation and policies accordingly. We do not purchase raw materials; however, we buy office and working materials in a resource- conserving way and prefer environmentally friendly products. We consider climate and environmental aspects when selecting new office spaces. We expect our suppliers and partners to adhere to the same principles we do, as stated in our Supplier Codeof Conduct.This applies particularly to labor issues, as well as to human rights and environmental topics andcompliance regulations. 05 // ACTIONS TOWARDS CLIMATE CHANGE MITIGATION Conservation of resources, responsible sourcing, and support for the green transformation of SMEs: our commitment has a positive impact, both directly and indirectly, on limiting climate change. In line with our ESG strategy, we identify areas where we have the greatest leverage and take appropriate action to exploit it. We expect to have an additional impact through the development of our own sustainable products and services. Digitalisation and automation can offer great potential to save energy and resources. By digitalising our pro- cesses, we want not only to increase the process speed but also to minimise paper consumption and thereby save valuable resources. To create internal transparency, we share information about various ESG topics and create awareness. We involve our employees in developing and exploring possible measures for higher levels of sustainability . In addition, we provide training for our employees on ESG topics. In our internal GRENKE Code of Conduct,we include environmental protection aspects and also communicate our expectations towards our suppliers and partners, which includes their compliance with the human rights and environmental protection laws in our Supplier Code of Conduct. GRENKE Environmental Policy //Page 3 of 5

We offer our employees flexible remote work options in combination with in-office workdays. The health and safety of our employees are our top priority. Flexible remote working hours lead to less commuting, which has a positive impact on the environment. Our risk management considers ESG risks, and thus environmental aspects, in the risk assessment in accordance with our material topics. Climate-related factors are also taken into account in our governance. To this end, we disclose our data via the Carbon Disclosure Project. In addition, we regular ly publish our evidence in the relevant reporting standards on our website. Details can be found in our annual non-financialreporting. 06 // INTERNAL RESPONSIBILITIES The Board of Directors of GRENKE AG mandated the Group ESG department to communicate and promote the Environmental Policy to all persons working for or on behalf of GRENKE and to make it accessible. The ESG department ensures that the ESG policy is reviewed and updated at least once a year. The ESG organisational unit reports regularly to the Board of Directors on key figures and developments. This reporting also includes environmental issues. The ESG department is the central point of contact and coordinates projects in various departments. In this way, the ESG strategy is being successively embedded into the company. The team continuously develops measures for transferring knowledge and promoting coherent climate action, particularly in light of the dynamic legal developments. GRENKE Environmental Policy //Page 4 of 5