GRENKE OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY POLICY 01 // PURPOSE OF POLICY At GRENKE, we actively promote health above and beyond the legal requirements. Next to flexible time schedules, personal development in the workplace, and family, health is one of the four pillars of our concept focused on the needs and welfare of our employees. This Occupational Health and Safety Polic y applies to all companies in Germany. The policy aims to maintain, improve and promote the health and safety of our employees through efficient and systematically practised occupational safety, supported by measures to promote occupational health.

02 // GENERAL INFORMATION The formal requirements for occupational health and safety can be found in numerous laws, regulations and the publications of the German Social Accident Insurance (Deutsche Gesetzliche Unfallversicherung - DGUV). The obligations to ensure the occupational health and safety of its employees that GRENKE AG has under other legal provisions naturally remain unaffected. GRENKE AG and all subsidiaries (hereinafter collectively referred to as "GRENKE") are obliged to set up an occupational safety organisation. GRENKE has appointed company officers in the areas of occupational medicine, occupational safety and fire protection with the purpose of maintaining, improving and promoting occupational health and safety. The requirements for appointment and the tasks and topics of GRENKE company officers stem from the German Occupational Safety Act (ASiG) in conjunction with DGUV Regulation 2, as well as from German federal state building regulations and relevant official requirements, and the ISO 9001. The GRENKE company representatives are as follows: Company physician Occupational safety specialist Fire protection officer 03 // OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE Company physicians are external experts in occupational medicine. Their task is to provide occupational medical advice regarding conditions in the workplace and the health of the workforce. Among others, they provide support in designing favourable working conditions and organising and advising GRENKE on occupational safety, the promotion of health in the workplace and medical prevention. The most important issues concern clarifying the interaction between work and health and occupational healthcare. A prerequisite for any company physician activity is having detailed knowledge of GRENKE . This knowledge is primarily acquired by participating in risk assessments, workplace inspections, the observation and evaluation of the occurrence of accidents and illnesses, and in the meetings of the occupational health and safety committees. According to the ASiG, company physicians are free from directives when applying their expertise and are subject to medical confidentiality. 04 // PREVENTIVE OCCUPATIONAL HEALTHCARE The performance of occupational medical check-ups is stipulated in the German Ordinance on Occupational Health Precautions (ArbMedVV). Preventive occupational healthcare at GRENKE includes the following: Assessing working conditions, stresses and hazards Recommending measures to improve working conditions GRENKE Occupational Health and Safety Policy //Page 2 of 7

Educating and advising employees Making recommendations based on occupational health considerations for the inspection of workplaces Further advancement of occupational health protection based on the knowledge gained Special occupational health screenings, such as eye examinations, for the early detection of occupational diseases and health disorders 04 // 1. EYE EXAMINATIONS Due to the predominance of computer work at GRENKE, we offer our employees the opportunity to take part in annual eye examinations as a preventive check-up. This check-up is free of charge and performed at GRENKE's headquarters. Employees at the branches are given the option to have their eye exams performed externally, for example at an optician's office, and GRENKE pays the costs incurred. For reasons of data protection, the examination results are only available to the employee and the doctor/optician. 04 // 2. MENTAL HEALTH We define mental health as a state of well-being in which each person recognises his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stressors of life, work productively and is able to contribute to the community. GRENKE considers mental health to be a prerequisite for the ability to work and for being competent and productive. As such, mental health is integral in ensuring the well -being of its employees. We therefore promote our employee mental health by offering appropriate training. Such training includes regular "Well-Being Weeks", as well as digital learning and coaching opportunities for managers and all employees via platforms such as LinkedIn and Machtfit. In addition, we have trained the HR Business Partners at the German companies as "Mental Health First Aiders", who recognise mental hazards and serve as the first point of contact for employees when needed. 04 // 3. SPECIAL PROTECTION IN CATERING Employees working in the catering service at GRENKE are regularly offered check-ups in accordance with the German Infection Protection Act (Infektionsschutzgesetz). GRENKE Occupational Health and Safety Policy //Page 3 of 7

05 // OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY SPECIALIST The occupational safety specialist and the company physician together have the task of advising and supporting GRENKE in all matters of employee health and occupational safety. Tasks of the specialists: Identifying and assessing work-related accident and health hazards and factors promoting health Preparing and designing safe, healthy and humane work systems Maintaining health, safety and people-friendly work systems and continuously improving employee safety and health protection (work systems are always examined closely, and equipment and work areas are monitored to ensure safety-compliant conditions at all times) Integrating occupational safety and health protection into GRENKE's processes Continuously improving occupational health and safety (in accordance with the ASiG, occupational safety specialists are not subject to directives in applying their expertise) 06 // FIRE PROTECTION OFFICER The appointment of fire protection officers in Germany is regulated differently in the individual federal states. In Baden-Württemberg, for example, there is no legal requirement to appoint a fire protection officer. GRENKE has nevertheless voluntarily appointed an external fire protection officer who is currently overseeing the GRENKE-owned building at Neuer Markt 2, 76532 Baden-Baden. Fire protection officers must meet professional requirements. The external fire protection officer is not subject to directives and advises GRENKE on fire protection measures and undergoes continuous training to stay abreast of technical developments. 07 // OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY / ACCIDENT PREVENTION Accident prevention in occupational safety is understood as the full spectrum of all preventive, predominantly technical, and psychological occupational safety measures. GRENKE Occupational Health and Safety Policy //Page 4 of 7