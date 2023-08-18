GRENKE OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY POLICY
PURPOSE OF POLICY
At GRENKE, we actively promote health above and beyond the legal requirements. Next to flexible time schedules, personal development in the workplace, and family, health is one of the four pillars of our concept focused on the needs and welfare of our employees. This Occupational Health and Safety Polic y applies to all companies in Germany. The policy aims to maintain, improve and promote the health and safety of our employees through efficient and systematically practised occupational safety, supported by measures to promote occupational health.
GENERAL INFORMATION
The formal requirements for occupational health and safety can be found in numerous laws, regulations and the publications of the German Social Accident Insurance (Deutsche Gesetzliche Unfallversicherung - DGUV). The obligations to ensure the occupational health and safety of its employees that GRENKE AG has under other legal provisions naturally remain unaffected. GRENKE AG and all subsidiaries (hereinafter collectively referred to as "GRENKE") are obliged to set up an occupational safety organisation. GRENKE has appointed company officers in the areas of occupational medicine, occupational safety and fire protection with the purpose of maintaining, improving and promoting occupational health and safety.
The requirements for appointment and the tasks and topics of GRENKE company officers stem from the German Occupational Safety Act (ASiG) in conjunction with DGUV Regulation 2, as well as from German federal state building regulations and relevant official requirements, and the ISO 9001.
The GRENKE company representatives are as follows:
Company physician
Occupational safety specialist
Fire protection officer
OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE
Company physicians are external experts in occupational medicine. Their task is to provide occupational medical advice regarding conditions in the workplace and the health of the workforce. Among others, they provide support in designing favourable working conditions and organising and advising GRENKE on occupational safety, the promotion of health in the workplace and medical prevention.
The most important issues concern clarifying the interaction between work and health and occupational healthcare. A prerequisite for any company physician activity is having detailed knowledge of GRENKE . This knowledge is primarily acquired by participating in risk assessments, workplace inspections, the observation and evaluation of the occurrence of accidents and illnesses, and in the meetings of the occupational health and safety committees. According to the ASiG, company physicians are free from directives when applying their expertise and are subject to medical confidentiality.
PREVENTIVE OCCUPATIONAL HEALTHCARE
The performance of occupational medical check-ups is stipulated in the German Ordinance on Occupational Health Precautions (ArbMedVV).
Preventive occupational healthcare at GRENKE includes the following:
Assessing working conditions, stresses and hazards
Recommending measures to improve working conditions
Educating and advising employees
Making recommendations based on occupational health considerations for the inspection of workplaces Further advancement of occupational health protection based on the knowledge gained
Special occupational health screenings, such as eye examinations, for the early detection of occupational diseases and health disorders
1. EYE EXAMINATIONS
Due to the predominance of computer work at GRENKE, we offer our employees the opportunity to take part in annual eye examinations as a preventive check-up. This check-up is free of charge and performed at GRENKE's headquarters. Employees at the branches are given the option to have their eye exams performed externally, for example at an optician's office, and GRENKE pays the costs incurred. For reasons of data protection, the examination results are only available to the employee and the doctor/optician.
2. MENTAL HEALTH
We define mental health as a state of well-being in which each person recognises his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stressors of life, work productively and is able to contribute to the community.
GRENKE considers mental health to be a prerequisite for the ability to work and for being competent and productive. As such, mental health is integral in ensuring the well -being of its employees. We therefore promote our employee mental health by offering appropriate training.
Such training includes regular "Well-Being Weeks", as well as digital learning and coaching opportunities for managers and all employees via platforms such as LinkedIn and Machtfit.
In addition, we have trained the HR Business Partners at the German companies as "Mental Health First Aiders", who recognise mental hazards and serve as the first point of contact for employees when needed.
3. SPECIAL PROTECTION IN CATERING
Employees working in the catering service at GRENKE are regularly offered check-ups in accordance with the German Infection Protection Act (Infektionsschutzgesetz).
OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY SPECIALIST
The occupational safety specialist and the company physician together have the task of advising and supporting GRENKE in all matters of employee health and occupational safety.
Tasks of the specialists:
Identifying and assessing work-related accident and health hazards and factors promoting health Preparing and designing safe, healthy and humane work systems
Maintaining health, safety and people-friendly work systems and continuously improving employee safety and health protection (work systems are always examined closely, and equipment and work areas are monitored to ensure safety-compliant conditions at all times)
Integrating occupational safety and health protection into GRENKE's processes
Continuously improving occupational health and safety (in accordance with the ASiG, occupational safety specialists are not subject to directives in applying their expertise)
FIRE PROTECTION OFFICER
The appointment of fire protection officers in Germany is regulated differently in the individual federal states. In Baden-Württemberg, for example, there is no legal requirement to appoint a fire protection officer. GRENKE has nevertheless voluntarily appointed an external fire protection officer who is currently overseeing the GRENKE-owned building at Neuer Markt 2, 76532 Baden-Baden.
Fire protection officers must meet professional requirements. The external fire protection officer is not subject to directives and advises GRENKE on fire protection measures and undergoes continuous training to stay abreast of technical developments.
OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY / ACCIDENT PREVENTION
Accident prevention in occupational safety is understood as the full spectrum of all preventive, predominantly technical, and psychological occupational safety measures.
1. SITE INSPECTIONS
According to the German Occupational Safety Act, regular workplace inspections are one of GRENKE's obligations. Inspections at GRENKE are carried out by external occupational safety specialists. Inspections take place on either an ad hoc basis (as a result of occupational accidents, complaints, focused actions, and others) or at least every three years and are both preannounced or unannounced. In the case of occupational health issues (precautionary measures, health suitability, etc.), the company physician is consulted or involved in the inspections.
The workplaces at the branches are assessed for accident hazards, workforce strains and health hazards that result in the form of deficiencies. The risk assessment that takes place on-site and the improvements derived from it are documented in a catalogue of measures. When necessary, for example for taking measurements, other external experts, such as those from the employers' liability insurance association, trade supervisory office, or fire protection officers, can be consulted in coordination with GRENKE regarding the inspection. At each inspection, employees are consulted as part of confidential interviews and surveys.
2. RISK ASSESSMENT
Risk assessments at GRENKE are departmental- and activity-based within the framework of the guideline "Risk Assessment and Documentation of the National Occupational Safety Conference" and are carried out as follows:
Procedure:
- Risk assessment areas are identified and established on-site by the occupational safety specialist.
- For these defined areas (see point a.), an activity-based determination of the risk and stress factors is then conducted.
- Based on the risk assessment, a target/actual analysis is performed. The resulting potential for improve- ment/deviations is documented in a catalogue of measures.
If measures from point c. are to be implemented, a deadline is set.
The occupational safety specialist reviews the implementation of the measures and documents their effectiveness.
3. SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS
GRENKE provides regular instruction to its employees in occupational safety and health protection at the workplace with the purpose of identifying safety or health hazards and acting in accordance with the protective measures intended. The following are prerequisites for safety-conscious behaviour:
Provision of comprehensive information to employees about hazards in their workplace
Motivation to behave in a safe manner
Correct allocation of employees to their activities (training, expertise, skills)
