Grenke : Presentation Conference Call Q3 2020
10/29/2020 | 12:00pm EDT
EARNINGS PRESENTATION Q3 2020
OCTOBER 29, 2020
Disclaimer
This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are neither facts nor a description of past events; they comprise statements relating to our assumptions and expectations. Each statement made in this presentation that reflects our intentions, assumptions, expectations or forecasts as well as the underlying presumptions is a forward-looking statement. These statements are based on planning figures, estimates and forecasts currently available to the Board of Directors of GRENKE AG. Accordingly, forward-looking statements refer exclusively to planning data, estimates and forecasts at the time at which they are made. We assume no responsibility to further develop or modify such statements in the event of fresh information being available or future events occurring. By their very nature, forward-looking statements imply risks and uncertainty factors. A large number of key factors can contribute towards actual events varying quite substantially from forward-looking statements. Such factors include the condition of the financial markets and the regional focal points of our investment activities.
This document is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. This document does not constitute or form part of an offer of securities or subscription rights for sale or solicitation of an offer to purchase securities or subscription rights in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or in any other jurisdiction where such offer may be restricted. The securities and subscription rights referred to in this document have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of US persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), except on the basis of an applicable exemption from registration or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities and subscription rights in the United States or anywhere else, except for Germany.
Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations
// GRENKE // 2
Executive Summary
Antje Leminsky |
Chair of Board of Directors
Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations
// GRENKE // 3
Well Underway Despite Unforeseeable Circumstances
SUMMARY ON Q3-2020
Solid Q3 business performance given the COVID-19 pandemic
Profitable quarter finished
Good new business momentum
Improved but volatile customer demand
Increased CM2 margin
Risk provisions on expected level
Solid liquidity and equity position
Good progress with rebutting short seller accusations
Task Force established
Professional support mandated
Auditors well under way
Exchange with many stakeholders
Employees strongly supportive
Frequent alignment with Supervisory Board and decision on next steps
Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations
// GRENKE // 4
GRENKE AG Strengthens Board of Directors and Integrates Franchise System
INTEGRATE FRANCHISE COMPANIES
01
REINFORCE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
02
Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations
// GRENKE // 5
01 | Integrate Franchise Companies
ACQUISITION OF REMAINING FRANCHISE COMPANIES; FUTURE EXPANSION VIA START-UPS
GRENKE AG intends to integrate existing 16 franchise companies not yet acquired - Board of Directors to initiate talks immediately with these companies' prior owners
Any transactions to be based on independent value assessments
Acquisitions of financial investors' interests to be completed in stages over next 12 to 18 months
GRENKE AG to carry out pro-forma consolidation as early as the 2020 annual financial statements and show anticipated expected effects on the balance sheet
Continued successful expansion through GRENKE start-ups without external financial investors
Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations
// GRENKE // 6
02 | Reinforce Board of Directors
CRO POSITION CREATED; A. LEMINSKY RESPONSIBLE FOR INTERNAL AUDIT; S. HIRSCH APPOINTED AS CFO
Supervisory Board creates new position of Chief Risk Officer (CRO) on Board of Directors level
Group-wideresponsibility for Risk Controlling, Legal Affairs and Compliance
Search for suitable candidates has begun
GRENKE AG to review key compliance guidelines as well as secondary employment and roles of employees within and outside Consolidated Group
Antje Leminsky, Chair of Board of Directors, becomes responsible for Internal Audit, effective immediately
Sebastian Hirsch appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) , effective immediately
Further adjustments in departmental responsibilities to be implemented following expansion of
Board of Directors
Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations
// GRENKE // 7
Q3 2020: Executive Summary
FOCUS ON PROFITABILITY WHILE MAINTAINING CONSERVATIVE FUNDING PROFILE
Sequential recovery in new business across all regions despite COVID-19 pandemic (EUR 704m, -19.2% yoy, +17.7% qoq)
Managed to increase CM2 margin through focus on profitable small-ticket business (18.4%, +1.3pp yoy, +0.9pp qoq)
Operating income impacted by COVID-induced risk provisions (EUR 25.9m, -40.0% yoy, +28.2% qoq)
Current business fully financed with diversified mix
(57% unsecured funding, 28% GRENKE Bank, 15% asset-based funding)
Solid equity ratio
(17.1% as of September 30, 2020 vs. 16.9% as of September 30, 2019)
Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations
// GRENKE // 8
Guidance Q4 / FY2020
AS OF OCTOBER 28, 2020
Guidance as of February 11, 2020
Current view
(without the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic)
Net profit EUR 153m - 165m
FY 2020 loss rate up to 2.3%
Cost/income ratio < 46%
Equity ratio above 16%
Q4 new business at 60%
Loss rate between 1.5% - 1.6%
of last year's Q4 level
Equity ratio above 16%
New business leasing growth 14 - 18%
Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations
// GRENKE // 9
Sebastian Hirsch | Chief Financial Officer
Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations
// GRENKE // 10
Development of Profitability
GROWTH IN PERCENTAGE CONTRIBUTION MARGIN 2 IN Q3 2020
New business in EUR millions
+1.6%
-45.2%
670.3
681.3
734.6
Q3 2020 with growth in
CM2 percentage margin
despite decline in new
business
Improvement primarily
attributable to the profitable
small-ticket business
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
New business leasing
CM1* margin in %
CM2** margin in %
*CM1 is calculated as the present value of the interest margin net of commissions paid to third parties
**CM2 is calculated as the present value of the operating income from a lease contract including cost of risk, profit from service business and gains/losses from disposals
Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations
// GRENKE // 11
Q3 2020: Key P&L Figures
ENHANDCED RISK PROVISIONING MAIN SWING FACTOR ON EARNINGS
Key figures
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Net interest income
EUR 96.0m
EUR 93.6m
+ 2.5 %
Settlement of claims & risk provisioning
EUR 48.8m
EUR 32.2m
+ 51.7 %
Operating result
EUR 25.9m
EUR 43.2m
- 40.0 %
Net profit
EUR 17.7m
EUR 35.6m
- 50.3 %
EPS
EUR 0.38
EUR 0.77
- 50.6 %
Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations
// GRENKE // 12
Settlement of Claims and Risk Provisions for Lease Receivables
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
Gross Lease Receivables by Country and Stage of Impairment
In EUR
5.042
516
539
6.096
millions
100%
80%
60%
40%
20%
0%
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Sum
Germany
France
Italy
Other countries
Risk Provisions on Balance Sheet by Stage of Impairment
In EUR
80.872
61.828
324.772
467.472
millions
400.000
300.000
200.000
100.000
0
Impairment for non-performing loans
Risk provisions for deferrals
Risk provisions for performing loans (without deferrals)
Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations
// GRENKE // 13
Funding Mix as of September 30, 2020
STRONG DIVERSIFICATION − SOLID EQUITY RATIO OF 17.1%
Approx.
Approx.
Approx.
EUR 3,384m
EUR 1,667m
EUR 884m
57%
28%
15%
Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations
// GRENKE // 14
Cash Flow Q1-Q3 2020
12% OF NEW BUSINESS FUNDED BY OWN CASH FLOW
LIQUDITY GROWTH BASED ON STRONG CASH FLOW OF EXISTING PORTFOLIO
Net investment for new business leasing
EURk
2020
Q1-Q3
- Investments in new lease receivables
-1,595,206
+ Addition of new refinancing (excl. deposit business)
986,858
+ Net addition to deposit business
413,594
(I) Cash flow from investments in new business
-194,754
+ Payments by lessees
1,572,038
- Repayments of refinancing (excl. deposit business)
-1,039,408
(II) Cash flow from existing business
532,630
(III) Other cash flow from operating activities
95,212
Cash flow from operating activities
433,088
(I) + (II) + (III)
own cash:
Cash flows for
194.754
new funding (ex.
new net deposits:
new business?
Deposits): 986.858
413.594
0 € 250.000 € 500.000 € 750.000 € 1.000.000 € 1.250.000 € 1.500.000 € 1.750.000 €
Cash flows for
own cash: 532.630
repayment funding:
existing
1.039.408
business?
Cash in from running leasing contracts
Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations
// GRENKE // 15
Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations
// GRENKE // 16
Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations
// GRENKE // 17
Q3 2020: Group New Business Development
NEW BUSINESS WITH GOOD MOMENTUM DESPITE COVID-19 PANDEMIC
New business development GRENKE Group 2019 - 2020, in EUR millions
-19.2%
1.000
961.7
871.0
870.9
+17.7%
800
704.1
600
598.1
400
200
0
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
New business by share of segment Q3 2020
4.6%
21.9%
LEASING
IS OUR
CORE
BUSINESS
73.5%
Leasing
Factoring
SME lending business
Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations
// GRENKE // 18
Q3 2020: New Business by Segment
CORE LEASING BUSINESS PRIMARY DRIVER OF SEQUENTIAL NEW BUSINESS GROWTH
Quarterly comparison of new business by segment in EUR millions
GRENKE GROUP LEASING
GRENKE BANK*
-24.6%
686.8
+28.7%
517.6
+130.6%
402.3
-40.8%
54.2
32.1
13.9
Q3 2019
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
GRENKE GROUP FACTORING
-9.3%
*GRENKE Bank New Business only includes SME lending business
Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations
// GRENKE // 19
Q3 2020: Leasing New Business by Region
DACH REGION AGAIN MOST RESISTANT TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Leasing new business Q3 2019/2020 by core market, in EUR millions
-30.8%
-11.8%
-26.3%
198.2
165.6
170.7
-30.6%
146.0
137.3
125.8
119.2
82.7
-22.0%
GER
GER
FR
FR
IT
IT
33.2
25.9
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
DACH
Western Europe
Southern
North/East
Other
(without DACH)
Europe
Europe
regions
Q3 YoY COMPARSION:
Leasing new business in total: -24.6%
Thereof:
Germany: -12.5%
France: -28.8%
Italy: -34.5%
Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations
// GRENKE // 20
Q1-Q3 2020: Leasing Object Categories
YEARLY DEVELOPMENT
Object portfolio in % of NAV
IT equipment (incl. notebooks)
Machinery and other equipment
Photocopying equipment
Medical equipment
Telecommunications
General office
3.3%
technology
3.7%
Security
3.4%
equipment
3.7%
34.1%
34.7%
21.2%
22.5%
18.3%
18.4%
KEY FIGURES
New contracts Q1-Q3 2020: 190,328
Average duration: 48 months
Average ticket size: EUR 8,413
Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations
// GRENKE // 21
Reconciliation of CM2 calculation of Leasing new business Q3 2020 (total lifetime) in EUR millions
29 24 24
66
CM1 Forecast Forecast Forecast
for
for for
subsequent
losses service
business*
business
of operating result Q3
the period) in EUR
Reconciliation
2020, P&L (for
millions
0
18
49
29
26
14
96
8
84
26
NET
Settlement
Profit from
Profit from
Gains/los-
OPER- Staff costs
Selling
Depre-
OPER-
INTEREST
of
service
new
ses from
ATING
and
ciation and
ATING
INCOME
claims/risk
business**
business
disposals
INCOME
admin.
impairment
RESULT
provision
expenses
* In the income statement, the expected residual value is reflected in the interest income for the period. **Corresponding items for the CM2 calculation are not relevant as the diagram reflects the lifetime period.
Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations
// GRENKE // 22
Reconciliation of CM2 calculation of Leasing new business Q1-Q3 2020 (total lifetime) in EUR millions
of operating result Q3
the period) in EUR
Reconciliation
2020, P&L (for
millions
92
78
73
203
290
CM1
Forecast
Forecast
Forecast
CM2
for
for
for
subsequent
losses
service
business*
business
2
162
53
85
84
34
295
32
248
77
NET
Settlement
Profit from
Profit from
Gains/los-
OPER- Staff costs
Selling
Depre-
OPER-
INTEREST
of
service
new
ses from
ATING
and
ciation and
ATING
INCOME
claims/risk
business**
business
disposals
INCOME
admin.
impairment
RESULT
provision
expenses
* In the income statement, the expected residual value is reflected in the interest income for the period. **Corresponding items for the CM2 calculation are not relevant as the diagram reflects the lifetime period.
Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations
// GRENKE // 23
Development of Equity/RoE
STABLE DEVELOPMENT OF KEY RATIOS
Development of equity and RoE 2016 - 2019
20%
17.7%
18.5%
17.4%
17.5%
16.9%
17.1%
15%
10%
5%
15.0%
14.6%
12.1%
11.4%
12.0%
5.9%
0%
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
Equity ratio (balance sheet)
ROE after tax
Total capital ratio acc. to CRR
Capital ratios as of September 30, 2020
as a % of total assets (risk-weighted assets)
22.2%
17.1%
16,6%
Balance sheet equity
Economic capital (embedded value)
Regulatory capital
* Long-term minimum set by management
** Minimum set by regulatory body
Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations
// GRENKE // 24
2008 Post-Crisis Business Development
SCENARIO MODELING
New business leasing 2008 - 2011
800 43.3%
700 -16.5%
600
8
500
400
300
7
200
100
0
6
2008
2009
2010
2011
New business leasing (left scale, in EUR millions) Avg. ticket size (right scale, in EUR thousands)
Net profit 2008 - 2011
50
41.4%
5%
40
-25.7%
4%
13.0%
30
3%
20
2%
10
1%
0
0%
2008 2009 2010 2011
Net profit (left scale, in EUR millions)
Loss rate (right scale)
LARGE VARIETY OF ADVANCEMENTS SINCE CRISIS IN 2008
Acquisition of
GRENKE BANK
Strong increase in diversification of object categories
Further increase in digitalisation
Strong expansion: Today in 153 branches and 33 countries
Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations
// GRENKE // 25
Q3 2020: Cost/Income Ratio
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019
48%
AVERAGE: 44.6 %
47%
46%
45%
44%
43%
42%
41%
40%
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
CIR
COST/INCOME RATIO
Q3 2020: 45.5%
Q2 2020: 40.2%
Q1 2020: 43.5%
Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations
// GRENKE // 26
Development of Losses (1/2)
12-YEAR VIEW OF LOSS RATE DEVELOPMENT
Loss rate* (left column)
3%
600%
PEAK AT 1.9%
500%
2%
400%
300%
AVERAGE: 1.5%
1%
200%
100%
0%
0%
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Volume of leased assets (2007 = 100%)
Loss rate (left column)
* Losses p.a. (of historical asset values, factored in) *** New calculation of CM2 margin
Loss rate averaging 1.5% over the last 12 years
Volume of leased assets reached roughly 5.5x in 2019 compared to base year 2007
Proven scalability of business while keeping losses on low levels
Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations
// GRENKE // 27
Development of Losses (2/2)
12-YEAR VIEW OF LOSS EXPECTATIONS
Loss Expectations
8%
7%
6%
5%
4%
3%
2%
1%
0%
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012*
2013
2014
2015*
2016
2017*
2018
2019
Calculated loss expectations at contract start
Calculated actual loss expectations per end of period
*New calculation of CM2 margin
Portfolio loss expectations for the total contract duration (on average 48 months) typically ranged between 4 - 6%
(total contract duration view)
Low deviation between calculated loss expectations at contract start versus actual losses
Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations
// GRENKE // 28
GRENKE Group Uses Matched Funding
TREASURY IS STRONGLY FOCUSED ON FINANCING THE CORE BUSINESS
MATURITY BY FUNDING TYPE
1000
∑ 997
∑ 851
567
∑ 871
800
466
528
415
∑ 503
600
∑ 306
338
205
227
400
200
120
150
25
95
98
50
68
37
40
77
11
0
11
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Medium term notes (MTN)
Promissory notes (Schuldscheindarlehen)
Term deposits GRENKE Bank
Global loans
MATCHED FUNDING STRUCTURE AS OF AUGUST 2020
8.000,00
4.000,00
-
-4.000,00
-8.000,00
31/08/2020
31/08/2021
31/08/2022
31/08/2023
31/08/2024
31/08/2025
Assets
Cash
Debt
Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations
//
GRENKE
//
29
Reminder: Restated Financial Statements for IFRS 16 Lessor Accounting
SPECIFIED STANDARD REQUIRED ADJUSTMENT OF INITIAL DIRECT COSTS (IDC)
IFRS 16 standards had specified the definition of IDCs
Since then, IDCs include only variable costs that occur in direct connection to a lease contract, thus excluding imputed fixed costs
Restatement mainly shifted positions within the income statement and had marginal bottom-line effect
Balance sheet was affected by a slight decrease in equity (below 1% of total equity)
Profitability and operational business were unaffected
IMPACT ON KPIs
CIR
CM1
Positive
-
Negative
None
-
CM2
EPS/Net
profit
-
Equity ratio
Loss ratio
-
Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations
// GRENKE // 30
Contact
INVESTOR RELATIONS TEAM
Phone:
+49
7221 5007-204
Fax:
+49
7221 5007-4218
Email:
investor@grenke.de
Internet:
www.grenke.com
GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Reports are available at:
www.grenke.com/investor-relations/reports-downloads
Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations
// GRENKE // 31
Capability
Scalability SME focus Growth Diversification Awareness
Digitalisation
Disclaimer
Grenke AG published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 15:59:05 UTC
Sales 2020
562 M
658 M
658 M
Net income 2020
69,3 M
81,0 M
81,0 M
Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
21,8x
Yield 2020
2,10%
Capitalization
1 453 M
1 708 M
1 699 M
Capi. / Sales 2020
2,58x
Capi. / Sales 2021
2,34x
Nbr of Employees
1 700
Free-Float
56,1%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends GRENKE AG
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
6
Average target price
63,50 €
Last Close Price
31,24 €
Spread / Highest target
130%
Spread / Average Target
103%
Spread / Lowest Target
60,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
1st jan. Capitalization (M$)
GRENKE AG -66.14% 1 708