Grenke : Presentation Conference Call Q3 2020

EARNINGS PRESENTATION Q3 2020 OCTOBER 29, 2020

Good new business momentum

Improved but volatile customer demand

Increased CM2 margin

Risk provisions on expected level

Solid liquidity and equity position Good progress with rebutting short seller accusations Task Force established

Professional support mandated

Auditors well under way

Exchange with many stakeholders

Employees strongly supportive

Frequent alignment with Supervisory Board and decision on next steps Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations // GRENKE // 4 GRENKE AG Strengthens Board of Directors and Integrates Franchise System INTEGRATE FRANCHISE COMPANIES 01 REINFORCE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 02 Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations // GRENKE // 5 01 | Integrate Franchise Companies ACQUISITION OF REMAINING FRANCHISE COMPANIES; FUTURE EXPANSION VIA START-UPS GRENKE AG intends to integrate existing 16 franchise companies not yet acquired - Board of Directors to initiate talks immediately with these companies' prior owners

not yet acquired - Board of Directors to Any transactions to be based on independent value assessments

Acquisitions of financial investors' interests to be completed in stages over next 12 to 18 months

GRENKE AG to carry out pro-forma consolidation as early as the 2020 annual financial statements and show anticipated expected effects on the balance sheet

as early as the 2020 annual financial statements and show anticipated expected effects on the balance sheet Continued successful expansion through GRENKE start-ups without external financial investors Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations // GRENKE // 6 02 | Reinforce Board of Directors CRO POSITION CREATED; A. LEMINSKY RESPONSIBLE FOR INTERNAL AUDIT; S. HIRSCH APPOINTED AS CFO Supervisory Board creates new position of Chief Risk Officer (CRO) on Board of Directors level

on Board of Directors level Group-wide responsibility for Risk Controlling, Legal Affairs and Compliance Search for suitable candidates has begun GRENKE AG to review key compliance guidelines as well as secondary employment and roles of employees within and outside Consolidated Group

Antje Leminsky , Chair of Board of Directors, becomes responsible for Internal Audit , effective immediately

, Chair of Board of Directors, becomes , effective immediately Sebastian Hirsch appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) , effective immediately

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Further adjustments in departmental responsibilities to be implemented following expansion of

Board of Directors Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations // GRENKE // 7 Q3 2020: Executive Summary FOCUS ON PROFITABILITY WHILE MAINTAINING CONSERVATIVE FUNDING PROFILE Sequential recovery in new business across all regions despite COVID-19 pandemic (EUR 704m, -19.2% yoy, +17.7% qoq)

COVID-19 pandemic Managed to increase CM2 margin through focus on profitable small-ticket business (18.4%, +1.3pp yoy, +0.9pp qoq)

small-ticket business Operating income impacted by COVID-induced risk provisions (EUR 25.9m, -40.0% yoy, +28.2% qoq)

COVID-induced risk provisions Current business fully financed with diversified mix

(57% unsecured funding, 28% GRENKE Bank, 15% asset-based funding)

(57% unsecured funding, 28% GRENKE Bank, 15% asset-based funding) Solid equity ratio (17.1% as of September 30, 2020 vs. 16.9% as of September 30, 2019) Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations // GRENKE // 8 Guidance Q4 / FY2020 AS OF OCTOBER 28, 2020 Guidance as of February 11, 2020 Current view (without the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic) Net profit EUR 153m - 165m  FY 2020 loss rate up to 2.3% Cost/income ratio < 46%  Equity ratio above 16%  Q4 new business at 60% Loss rate between 1.5% - 1.6% of last year's Q4 level Equity ratio above 16% New business leasing growth 14 - 18% Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations // GRENKE // 9 Financials Sebastian Hirsch | Chief Financial Officer Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations // GRENKE // 10 Development of Profitability GROWTH IN PERCENTAGE CONTRIBUTION MARGIN 2 IN Q3 2020 New business in EUR millions +1.6% -45.2% 670.3 681.3 734.6 -24.6% 686.8 517.6  Q3 2020 with growth in CM2 percentage margin 16.6 12.0 18.2 12.9 16.6 12.4 402.3 17.5 12.1 17.1 18.4 12.6 12.7 despite decline in new business  Improvement primarily attributable to the profitable small-ticket business Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 New business leasing CM1* margin in % CM2** margin in % *CM1 is calculated as the present value of the interest margin net of commissions paid to third parties **CM2 is calculated as the present value of the operating income from a lease contract including cost of risk, profit from service business and gains/losses from disposals Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations // GRENKE // 11 Q3 2020: Key P&L Figures ENHANDCED RISK PROVISIONING MAIN SWING FACTOR ON EARNINGS Key figures Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Net interest income EUR 96.0m EUR 93.6m + 2.5 % Settlement of claims & risk provisioning EUR 48.8m EUR 32.2m + 51.7 % Operating result EUR 25.9m EUR 43.2m - 40.0 % Net profit EUR 17.7m EUR 35.6m - 50.3 % EPS EUR 0.38 EUR 0.77 - 50.6 % Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations // GRENKE // 12 Settlement of Claims and Risk Provisions for Lease Receivables AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 Gross Lease Receivables by Country and Stage of Impairment In EUR 5.042 516 539 6.096 millions 100% 80% 60% 40% 20% 0% Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Sum Germany France Italy Other countries Risk Provisions on Balance Sheet by Stage of Impairment In EUR 80.872 61.828 324.772 467.472 millions 400.000 300.000 200.000 100.000 0 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Impairment for non-performing loans Risk provisions for deferrals Risk provisions for performing loans (without deferrals) Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations // GRENKE // 13 Funding Mix as of September 30, 2020 STRONG DIVERSIFICATION − SOLID EQUITY RATIO OF 17.1% Approx. Approx. Approx. EUR 3,384m EUR 1,667m EUR 884m 57% 28% 15% Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations // GRENKE // 14 Cash Flow Q1-Q3 2020 12% OF NEW BUSINESS FUNDED BY OWN CASH FLOW LIQUDITY GROWTH BASED ON STRONG CASH FLOW OF EXISTING PORTFOLIO Net investment for new business leasing EURk 2020 Q1-Q3 - Investments in new lease receivables -1,595,206 + Addition of new refinancing (excl. deposit business) 986,858 + Net addition to deposit business 413,594 (I) Cash flow from investments in new business -194,754 + Payments by lessees 1,572,038 - Repayments of refinancing (excl. deposit business) -1,039,408 (II) Cash flow from existing business 532,630 (III) Other cash flow from operating activities 95,212 Cash flow from operating activities 433,088 (I) + (II) + (III) own cash: Cash flows for 194.754 new funding (ex. new net deposits: new business? Deposits): 986.858 413.594 0 € 250.000 € 500.000 € 750.000 € 1.000.000 € 1.250.000 € 1.500.000 € 1.750.000 € Cash flows for own cash: 532.630 repayment funding: existing 1.039.408 business? Cash in from running leasing contracts Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations // GRENKE // 15 Q & A Session Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations // GRENKE // 16 Appendix Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations // GRENKE // 17 Q3 2020: Group New Business Development NEW BUSINESS WITH GOOD MOMENTUM DESPITE COVID-19 PANDEMIC New business development GRENKE Group 2019 - 2020, in EUR millions -19.2% 1.000 961.7 871.0 870.9 +17.7% 800 704.1 600 598.1 400 200 0 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 New business by share of segment Q3 2020 4.6% 21.9% LEASING IS OUR CORE BUSINESS 73.5% Leasing Factoring SME lending business Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations // GRENKE // 18 Q3 2020: New Business by Segment CORE LEASING BUSINESS PRIMARY DRIVER OF SEQUENTIAL NEW BUSINESS GROWTH Quarterly comparison of new business by segment in EUR millions GRENKE GROUP LEASING GRENKE BANK* -24.6% 686.8 +28.7% 517.6 +130.6% 402.3 -40.8% 54.2 32.1 13.9 Q3 2019 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 GRENKE GROUP FACTORING -9.3% +9.0% 170.2 141.7 154.4 Q3 2019 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 *GRENKE Bank New Business only includes SME lending business Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations // GRENKE // 19 Q3 2020: Leasing New Business by Region DACH REGION AGAIN MOST RESISTANT TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC Leasing new business Q3 2019/2020 by core market, in EUR millions -30.8% -11.8% -26.3% 198.2 165.6 170.7 -30.6% 146.0 137.3 125.8 119.2 82.7 -22.0% GER GER FR FR IT IT 33.2 25.9 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 DACH Western Europe Southern North/East Other (without DACH) Europe Europe regions Q3 YoY COMPARSION: Leasing new business in total: -24.6% Thereof: Germany: -12.5%

-12.5% France: -28.8%

-28.8% Italy: -34.5% Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations // GRENKE // 20 Q1-Q3 2020: Leasing Object Categories YEARLY DEVELOPMENT Object portfolio in % of NAV IT equipment (incl. notebooks) Machinery and other equipment Photocopying equipment Medical equipment Telecommunications General office 3.3% technology 3.7% Security 3.4% equipment 3.7% 8.8% 8.6% 7.7% 7.7% 34.1% 34.7% 21.2% 22.5% 18.3% 18.4% KEY FIGURES New contracts Q1-Q3 2020: 190,328

Q1-Q3 2020: 190,328 Average duration: 48 months

Average ticket size: EUR 8,413 Others 3.2% As of September 30, 2020 1.9% As of September 30, 2019 Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations // GRENKE // 21 CM2 Reconciliation Reconciliation of CM2 calculation of Leasing new business Q3 2020 (total lifetime) in EUR millions 29 24 24 66 CM1 Forecast Forecast Forecast for forfor subsequent losses service business*business 95 CM2 of operating result Q3 the period) in EUR Reconciliation 2020, P&L (for millions 0 18 49 29 26 14 96 8 84 26 NET Settlement Profit from Profit from Gains/los- OPER- Staff costs Selling Depre- OPER- INTEREST of service new ses from ATING and ciation and ATING INCOME claims/risk business** business disposals INCOME admin. impairment RESULT provision expenses * In the income statement, the expected residual value is reflected in the interest income for the period. **Corresponding items for the CM2 calculation are not relevant as the diagram reflects the lifetime period. Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations // GRENKE // 22 CM2 Reconciliation Reconciliation of CM2 calculation of Leasing new business Q1-Q3 2020 (total lifetime) in EUR millions of operating result Q3 the period) in EUR Reconciliation 2020, P&L (for millions 92 78 73 203 290 CM1 Forecast Forecast Forecast CM2 for for for subsequent losses service business* business 2 162 53 85 84 34 295 32 248 77 NET Settlement Profit from Profit from Gains/los- OPER- Staff costs Selling Depre- OPER- INTEREST of service new ses from ATING and ciation and ATING INCOME claims/risk business** business disposals INCOME admin. impairment RESULT provision expenses * In the income statement, the expected residual value is reflected in the interest income for the period. **Corresponding items for the CM2 calculation are not relevant as the diagram reflects the lifetime period. Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations // GRENKE // 23 Development of Equity/RoE STABLE DEVELOPMENT OF KEY RATIOS Development of equity and RoE 2016 - 2019 20% 17.7% 18.5% 17.4% 17.5% 16.9% 17.1% 15% 10% 5% 15.0% 14.6% 12.1% 11.4% 12.0% 5.9% 0% 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Equity ratio (balance sheet) ROE after tax Total capital ratio acc. to CRR Capital ratios as of September 30, 2020 as a % of total assets (risk-weighted assets) 22.2% 17.1%16,6% 16.0%* 11.5%** Balance sheet equity Economic capital (embedded value) Regulatory capital * Long-term minimum set by management ** Minimum set by regulatory body Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations // GRENKE // 24 2008 Post-Crisis Business Development SCENARIO MODELING New business leasing 2008 - 2011 900 18.5% 9 80043.3% 700 -16.5% 600 8 500 400 300 7 200 100 0 6 2008 2009 2010 2011 New business leasing (left scale, in EUR millions) Avg. ticket size (right scale, in EUR thousands) Net profit 2008 - 2011 50 41.4% 5% 40 -25.7% 4% 13.0% 30 3% 20 2% 10 1% 0 0% 2008 2009 2010 2011 Net profit (left scale, in EUR millions) Loss rate (right scale) LARGE VARIETY OF ADVANCEMENTS SINCE CRISIS IN 2008 Acquisition of

GRENKE BANK

GRENKE BANK Strong increase in diversification of object categories

Further increase in digitalisation

Strong expansion: Today in 153 branches and 33 countries Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations // GRENKE // 25 Q3 2020: Cost/Income Ratio AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 48% AVERAGE: 44.6 % 47% 46% 45% 44% 43% 42% 41% 40% 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 CIR COST/INCOME RATIO Q3 2020: 45.5% Q2 2020: 40.2% Q1 2020: 43.5% Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations // GRENKE // 26 Development of Losses (1/2) 12-YEAR VIEW OF LOSS RATE DEVELOPMENT Loss rate* (left column) 3% 600% PEAK AT 1.9% 500% 2% 400% 300% AVERAGE: 1.5% 1% 200% 100% 0% 0% 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Volume of leased assets (2007 = 100%) Loss rate (left column) * Losses p.a. (of historical asset values, factored in) *** New calculation of CM2 margin Loss rate averaging 1.5% over the last 12 years

Volume of leased assets reached roughly 5.5x in 2019 compared to base year 2007

Proven scalability of business while keeping losses on low levels Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations // GRENKE // 27 Development of Losses (2/2) 12-YEAR VIEW OF LOSS EXPECTATIONS Loss Expectations 8% 7% 6% 5% 4% 3% 2% 1% 0% 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012* 2013 2014 2015* 2016 2017* 2018 2019 Calculated loss expectations at contract start Calculated actual loss expectations per end of period *New calculation of CM2 margin Portfolio loss expectations for the total contract duration (on average 48 months) typically ranged between 4 - 6%

(total contract duration view)

(total contract duration view) Low deviation between calculated loss expectations at contract start versus actual losses Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations // GRENKE // 28 GRENKE Group Uses Matched Funding TREASURY IS STRONGLY FOCUSED ON FINANCING THE CORE BUSINESS MATURITY BY FUNDING TYPE 1000 ∑ 997 ∑ 851 567 ∑ 871 800 466 528 415 ∑ 503 600 ∑ 306 338 205 227 400 200 120 150 25 95 98 50 68 37 40 77 11 0 11 0 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Medium term notes (MTN) Promissory notes (Schuldscheindarlehen) Term deposits GRENKE Bank Global loans MATCHED FUNDING STRUCTURE AS OF AUGUST 2020 8.000,00 4.000,00 - -4.000,00 -8.000,00 31/08/2020 31/08/2021 31/08/2022 31/08/2023 31/08/2024 31/08/2025 Assets Cash Debt Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations // GRENKE // 29 Reminder: Restated Financial Statements for IFRS 16 Lessor Accounting SPECIFIED STANDARD REQUIRED ADJUSTMENT OF INITIAL DIRECT COSTS (IDC) IFRS 16 standards had specified the definition of IDCs

Since then, IDCs include only variable costs that occur in direct connection to a lease contract, thus excluding imputed fixed costs

Restatement mainly shifted positions within the income statement and had marginal bottom-line effect

bottom-line effect Balance sheet was affected by a slight decrease in equity (below 1% of total equity)

Profitability and operational business were unaffected IMPACT ON KPIs CIR CM1 Positive - Negative None - CM2 EPS/Net profit - Equity ratio Loss ratio - Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations // GRENKE // 30 Contact INVESTOR RELATIONS TEAM Phone: +49 7221 5007-204 Fax: +49 7221 5007-4218 Email: investor@grenke.de Internet: www.grenke.com GRENKE AG Neuer Markt 2 76532 Baden-Baden Germany Reports are available at: www.grenke.com/investor-relations/reports-downloads Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations // GRENKE // 31 Capability Scalability SME focus Growth Diversification Awareness Digitalisation Attachments Original document

Grenke AG published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

