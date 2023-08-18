GRENKE SUPPLIER CODE OF CONDUCT 01 // RESPONSIBLE COOPERATION For more than 40 years, GRENKE has been offering small and medium-sized companies fast and convenient lease financing for their business equipment, from IT infrastructure to equipment for dental offices. The foundation for this success has been built on transparent corporate governance, geared towards long-term and responsible cooperation with our partner companies and suppliers. We are committed not only to complying with the law, but also to acting socially, ecologically and ethically responsible. Our binding rules and standards have been set out in our Code of Conduct. GRENKE Supplier Code of Conduct //Page 1 of 5

As our supplier, we also expect you, as well as your suppliers and subcontractors, to follow and implement the following (or comparable) standards. These standards are based on national laws and regula- tions as well as international guidelines and declarations, which include the following: The Universal Declaration of Human Rights The Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU The United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights The Guidelines on Children's Rights and Business Practices The United Nations Global Compact The Core Labour Standards of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) 02 // SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY We see respecting and protecting human and personal rights in all areas as a matter of course. You do not tolerate discrimination in any form. This applies particularly with regard to the gender, age, skin colour, ethnic and social origin, sexual identity, disability, religion, worldview and political opinion of your employees. You also do not tolerate any form of racism, sexual harassment or behaviour that may be construed as such. The same applies to intimidation, hostility, humiliation and any other inappropriate behaviour that may affect the well-being of others. You guarantee basic workers' rights in line with the respective applicable national legislation and international standards. You respect the right to organise and the right to collective bargaining in accordance with the applicable laws. Your employees receive an appropriate salary and, where applicable, fair fringe benefits in line with the remuneration paid locally and in the industry. To ensure safety in the workplace, you identify the corresponding risks, provide the necessary protection, and monitor the compliance with and effectiveness of safety measures. You provide comprehensible information on occupational health and safety to all of your employees. You have taken precautions to ensure that no child labour, forced labour, modern slavery or human trafficking is tolerated along your value chain or in the procurement of products and services. You do not tolerate coercion, threats or the exploitation of potential weaknesses or hardships in establishing and maintaining work opera- tions. You provide your employees and other stakeholders the possibility to report concerns and potentially unlawful practices in the workplace through means such as a whistleblower system. GRENKE Supplier Code of Conduct //Page 2 of 5

03 // ECOLOGICAL RESPONSIBILITY You treat the available resources responsibly and sustainably and use recyclable materials to the greatest extent possible. You strive to continuously reduce waste. You also comply with all laws and regulations for environmentally sound waste disposal - especially when it concerns the procuring and disposal of hazardous waste. You conduct your business using as little electricity, water and energy as possible, while striving to continually reduce your own emissions. You undertake the measures appropriate for protecting the environment and society. 04 // RESPONSIBLE MATERIAL PROCUREMENT The material to be procured from you is carefully selected and processed with a view to its quality, production method and associated risks. You carry out regular quality assurance checks, maintain this process and are able to provide evidence of this practice upon request. You do not use any materials or preliminary products that are even suspected of having been obtained or produced using child or forced labour. You give preference to sourcing products that have a certified environmental label. For electrical equipment, your company pays particular attention to equipment with the lowest possible consumption and a long service life. You support efforts to ensure responsible sourcing of raw materials. As part of this, you review your products and supply chains and take precautions in accordance with legal requirements. You share the goal of avoiding the procurement and use of mineral resources and other natural resources that are mined or extracted in conflict or high-risk areas (referred to as "conflict commodities"). To the extent this is not possible, you strictly observe the relevant due diligence requirements, such as EU Regulation (EU) 2017/821, among others. In addition, you strictly adhere to the respective applicable regulations regarding production bans and use restrictions, as well as the environmentally sound handling, collection, storage and disposal of certain sub- stances, particularly when it comes to persistent organic hydrocarbons and mercury. 05 // ETHICAL BUSINESS CONDUCT As our supplier, you conduct yourself with integrity and ethics in all of your activities. You observe competition and antitrust laws and behave fairly when competing with others. You respect the intellectual property rights of others. You ensure that no patent rights, copyrights or other property rights of third parties are infringed upon. GRENKE Supplier Code of Conduct //Page 3 of 5

You comply with all of the relevant legal obligations for the prevention of money laundering and terrorist fi- nancing. You also ensure that your business activities do not violate foreign trade law requirements. You do not tolerate bribery or corruption. You ensure that your employees and subcontractors do not offer, promise or grant any unfair advantages to GRENKE employees (or their related parties). This applies even if the purpose of the benefit is to obtain a contract or other preferential treatment in business dealings. You refrain from making facilitation payments. You ensure that no improper advantages or gifts - of any kind - are demanded, accepted or granted. Whether you do business with GRENKE is decided solely on the basis of objective criteria. Any criteria that deviate from this - particularly with respect to personal interests, including those of family members, other related persons or organisations - are disregarded without exception. You immediately disclose potential conflicts of interest in connection with your business cooperation with GRENKE as soon as you become aware of the potential conflict. You ensure that you comply with the laws and standards relevant to your business activities, for example, by establishing a suitable compliance management system that identifies potential risks when it comes to complying with laws and working requirements, the environment, respecting human rights and observing business ethics in operations. You regularly evaluate your facilities and operational processes. You protect the data of your business partners and of your employees. If data is processed with IT systems, you use suitable technical and organisational security measures to ensure the best possible protection against data loss, unauthorised access and data misuse of any kind. Confidential data is protected and, above all, not made accessible to third parties. You maintain the confidentiality of information that is known to your company internally but is not publicly accessible. You also keep the business and trade secrets of business partners confidential. You continue to keep this information confidential beyond the end of the cooperation. 06 // COMPLIANCE, CONTROL AND CONSENT If you become aware of any legal violations, other irregularities or non-compliance with the principles set out in this Code, you shall immediately take appropriate remedial action. You immediately bring any possible violation of this Code and your remedial measures to the attention of GRENKE. If there is a justified reason to do so, such as in the case of a fine or criminal proceeding initiated against you, you allow us to review the remedial measures for compliance with the aforementioned principles and requirements. GRENKE is then entitled to request your voluntarily disclosure of information, to conduct audits (after the appropriate coordination) or to conduct reviews in other suitable ways. Conduct contrary to the principles of this Code of Conduct is generally a material impairment of the business relationship with GRENKE and could lead to legal consequences, including claims for damages, indemnification from third-party claims and termination of the cooperation. GRENKE Supplier Code of Conduct //Page 4 of 5