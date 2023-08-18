FACT
SHEET
SUSTAINABILITY
A company's success has never depended solely on key financial figures. Non-financial factors have also always been important - and their importance is growing.
Since its foundation more than four decades ago, sustainability has been a central priority at GRENKE. For example, the regenerative con- cepts, known today as "circular economy", have in fact been part of our business model from the very beginning. After a contract expires, we take over the leased objects and ensure that they are reused or optimally recycled to the greatest extent possible.
By facilitating the procurement and use of modern equipment through our financing offers, we provide incentives to accelerate the spread of the latest and resource-conserving technologies.
GRENKE is a financing partner, particularly for small and medium- sized enterprises, in more than 30 countries. We are now supporting SME's in implementing the urgently needed "green" transformation, for example, by making the necessary energy transition technologies leasable. Our mission and our goal is to be an enabler for sustainable SME's.
Since the beginning our commitment to the environment, to society, and to good corporate governance (ESG) has been and continues to be an integral part of our corporate strategy. As a result, and due to his personal initiative, our CEO Dr Sebastian Hirsch is directly responsible for sustainability at GRENKE.
Our sustainability strategy was developed in close cooperation with all areas of the Board of Directors. And further development will also take place continuously and in cross-divisional cooperation. Dr Lijljana Mitic, the GRENKE AG Supervisory Board's Sustainability Officer, supports the Board of Directors in an advisory capacity.
MEASURABILITY AND INCENTIVISATION
We measure the progress of our target achievement. Sustainability aspects have already been part of the variable compensation of our Board of Directors since 2022. We also continue to integrate ESG components into the variable remuneration of all top management positions by 2025.
GROUP FIGURES AS OF 12/31/2022
// Leasing new business
€ 2.3 m
// Profit
€ 84.2 m
// Equity ratio
20.8 percent
// Employees
round 1,900
ENABLER FOR SUSTAINABLE SMEs
CLIMATE &
SOCIAL
RESPONSIBILITY &
ENVIRONMENT
CONTRIBUTION
TRUST
We accelerate
We promote
We strengthen
the transfor-
equal
transparent
mation to a
opportunities
communication
green future
and innovative
and create a
by providing
strength for
sustainable
sustainable
our customers,
corporate
financial
partner
structure and
services and
companies
culture.
facilitating green
and employees
investment
alike.
choices.
GOALS OF OUR SUSTAINABILITY AMBITION
Enable SME
Increase the share of green
investments in
economy objects in our leasing
sustainability
new business
Reduce our
Climate neutrality for our Scope 1 and
carbon
2 emissions by 2025; transparency
footprint
and reduction of Scope 3 emissions
Digitalisation
Reducing paper and use of
and process
resources to a minimum
optimisation
Status: Aug 2023
PROMOTING SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT
We support our medium-sized customers in their own sustainability transformation. The proportion of "green" objects that we finance is growing continuously. These include objects for the generation and use of renewable energies, sustainable mobility and new products with more resource-efficient technologies, such as solar panels, battery storage, ebikes, wallboxes and charging infra- structure. Digitalisation, which we also finance, is a catalyst for this transformation.
The symbiosis of digitalisation and green transformation creates a sustainable basis for almost every SME business model.
COMPOSITION OF OUR LEASING PROPERTY PORTFOLIO
GREEN ECONOMY
Already in 2022, green
OBJECTS
economy objects accounted
// Renewable energy
for 5.2 percent of our new
// Energy efficiency
leasing business
(2021: 4.0 percent).
// E-mobility
// Preventing & combating pollution
// Sustainable water & waste management
CURRENT STATUS OF OUR EMISSIONS
We pursue the goal of being climate neutral in our emission categories (Scope) 1 and 2 by 2025. We determine our corporate carbon footprint annually in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol. The measurement in 2022 resulted in the following for our own emissions:
- Scope 1: 4,492 tCO2e
- Scope 2: 870 tCO2e
We have also started accounting for our Scope 3 emissions. The emissions accounted for currently cover around 30 percent of our sites:
- Scope 3: 6,186 tCO2e
NOTE: The emissions data for the entire GRENKE Group have not yet been fully collected. The data for Scope 1 and 2 represent approximately 70 percent of all our sites and areas used, while the figure for Scope 3 represents 30 percent.
DIVERSITY AND EQUAL OPPORTUNITY
Diversity and equal opportunity are fundamental principles for us and important components of our corporate success. We want to attract the best employees internationally, promote them and inspire them to work for us in the long term. They can contribute their multi-faceted experience and talents regardless of age, gender, origin, disability, faith, political conviction, sexual orientation or gender identity.
We have set ourselves clear goals to increase the proportion of female managers in our company:
- Target for Supervisory Board: Min. 33% (2022: 17%)
- Target for Board of Directors: Min. 25% (2022: 33%)
- Target for top management: Min. 30% (2022: 27%)
GRENKE ESG
REPORTS
& PRESENTATIONS
FRAMEWORKS AND INITIATIVES
- UN Sustainable Development Goals
- Charta der Vielfalt
- Greenhouse Gas Protocol
- Green Bond Principles
- Global Reporting Initiative
RATINGS AND RANKINGS
D+
75/100
25.5 Medium Risk
48/100
A
Pending
65 / 100 A-
3rd place (SDAX)
OUR AWARDS
POLICIES
THATS.BUSINESS
& UPLOADS
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Grenke AG published this content on 18 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2023 14:03:08 UTC.