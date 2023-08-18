FACT

SHEET

SUSTAINABILITY

A company's success has never depended solely on key financial figures. Non-financial factors have also always been important - and their importance is growing.

Since its foundation more than four decades ago, sustainability has been a central priority at GRENKE. For example, the regenerative con- cepts, known today as "circular economy", have in fact been part of our business model from the very beginning. After a contract expires, we take over the leased objects and ensure that they are reused or optimally recycled to the greatest extent possible.

By facilitating the procurement and use of modern equipment through our financing offers, we provide incentives to accelerate the spread of the latest and resource-conserving technologies.

GRENKE is a financing partner, particularly for small and medium- sized enterprises, in more than 30 countries. We are now supporting SME's in implementing the urgently needed "green" transformation, for example, by making the necessary energy transition technologies leasable. Our mission and our goal is to be an enabler for sustainable SME's.

Since the beginning our commitment to the environment, to society, and to good corporate governance (ESG) has been and continues to be an integral part of our corporate strategy. As a result, and due to his personal initiative, our CEO Dr Sebastian Hirsch is directly responsible for sustainability at GRENKE.

Our sustainability strategy was developed in close cooperation with all areas of the Board of Directors. And further development will also take place continuously and in cross-divisional cooperation. Dr Lijljana Mitic, the GRENKE AG Supervisory Board's Sustainability Officer, supports the Board of Directors in an advisory capacity.

MEASURABILITY AND INCENTIVISATION

We measure the progress of our target achievement. Sustainability aspects have already been part of the variable compensation of our Board of Directors since 2022. We also continue to integrate ESG components into the variable remuneration of all top management positions by 2025.