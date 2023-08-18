FACT

SHEET

SUSTAINABILITY

A company's success has never depended solely on key financial figures. Non-financial factors have also always been important - and their importance is growing.

Since its foundation more than four decades ago, sustainability has been a central priority at GRENKE. For example, the regenerative con- cepts, known today as "circular economy", have in fact been part of our business model from the very beginning. After a contract expires, we take over the leased objects and ensure that they are reused or optimally recycled to the greatest extent possible.

By facilitating the procurement and use of modern equipment through our financing offers, we provide incentives to accelerate the spread of the latest and resource-conserving technologies.

GRENKE is a financing partner, particularly for small and medium- sized enterprises, in more than 30 countries. We are now supporting SME's in implementing the urgently needed "green" transformation, for example, by making the necessary energy transition technologies leasable. Our mission and our goal is to be an enabler for sustainable SME's.

Since the beginning our commitment to the environment, to society, and to good corporate governance (ESG) has been and continues to be an integral part of our corporate strategy. As a result, and due to his personal initiative, our CEO Dr Sebastian Hirsch is directly responsible for sustainability at GRENKE.

Our sustainability strategy was developed in close cooperation with all areas of the Board of Directors. And further development will also take place continuously and in cross-divisional cooperation. Dr Lijljana Mitic, the GRENKE AG Supervisory Board's Sustainability Officer, supports the Board of Directors in an advisory capacity.

MEASURABILITY AND INCENTIVISATION

We measure the progress of our target achievement. Sustainability aspects have already been part of the variable compensation of our Board of Directors since 2022. We also continue to integrate ESG components into the variable remuneration of all top management positions by 2025.

GROUP FIGURES AS OF 12/31/2022

// Leasing new business

€ 2.3 m

// Profit

€ 84.2 m

// Equity ratio

20.8 percent

// Employees

round 1,900

ENABLER FOR SUSTAINABLE SMEs

CLIMATE &

SOCIAL

RESPONSIBILITY &

ENVIRONMENT

CONTRIBUTION

TRUST

We accelerate

We promote

We strengthen

the transfor-

equal

transparent

mation to a

opportunities

communication

green future

and innovative

and create a

by providing

strength for

sustainable

sustainable

our customers,

corporate

financial

partner

structure and

services and

companies

culture.

facilitating green

and employees

investment

alike.

choices.

GOALS OF OUR SUSTAINABILITY AMBITION

Enable SME

Increase the share of green

investments in

economy objects in our leasing

sustainability

new business

Reduce our

Climate neutrality for our Scope 1 and

carbon

2 emissions by 2025; transparency

footprint

and reduction of Scope 3 emissions

Digitalisation

Reducing paper and use of

and process

resources to a minimum

optimisation

Status: Aug 2023

PROMOTING SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT

We support our medium-sized customers in their own sustainability transformation. The proportion of "green" objects that we finance is growing continuously. These include objects for the generation and use of renewable energies, sustainable mobility and new products with more resource-efficient technologies, such as solar panels, battery storage, ebikes, wallboxes and charging infra- structure. Digitalisation, which we also finance, is a catalyst for this transformation.

The symbiosis of digitalisation and green transformation creates a sustainable basis for almost every SME business model.

COMPOSITION OF OUR LEASING PROPERTY PORTFOLIO

GREEN ECONOMY

Already in 2022, green

OBJECTS

economy objects accounted

// Renewable energy

for 5.2 percent of our new

// Energy efficiency

leasing business

(2021: 4.0 percent).

// E-mobility

// Preventing & combating pollution

// Sustainable water & waste management

CURRENT STATUS OF OUR EMISSIONS

We pursue the goal of being climate neutral in our emission categories (Scope) 1 and 2 by 2025. We determine our corporate carbon footprint annually in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol. The measurement in 2022 resulted in the following for our own emissions:

  • Scope 1: 4,492 tCO2e
  • Scope 2: 870 tCO2e

We have also started accounting for our Scope 3 emissions. The emissions accounted for currently cover around 30 percent of our sites:

  • Scope 3: 6,186 tCO2e

NOTE: The emissions data for the entire GRENKE Group have not yet been fully collected. The data for Scope 1 and 2 represent approximately 70 percent of all our sites and areas used, while the figure for Scope 3 represents 30 percent.

DIVERSITY AND EQUAL OPPORTUNITY

Diversity and equal opportunity are fundamental principles for us and important components of our corporate success. We want to attract the best employees internationally, promote them and inspire them to work for us in the long term. They can contribute their multi-faceted experience and talents regardless of age, gender, origin, disability, faith, political conviction, sexual orientation or gender identity.

We have set ourselves clear goals to increase the proportion of female managers in our company:

  • Target for Supervisory Board: Min. 33% (2022: 17%)
  • Target for Board of Directors: Min. 25% (2022: 33%)
  • Target for top management: Min. 30% (2022: 27%)

GRENKE ESG

REPORTS

& PRESENTATIONS

FRAMEWORKS AND INITIATIVES

  • UN Sustainable Development Goals
  • Charta der Vielfalt
  • Greenhouse Gas Protocol
  • Green Bond Principles
  • Global Reporting Initiative

RATINGS AND RANKINGS

D+

75/100

25.5 Medium Risk

48/100

A

Pending

65 / 100 A-

3rd place (SDAX)

OUR AWARDS

POLICIES

THATS.BUSINESS

& UPLOADS

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Grenke AG published this content on 18 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2023 14:03:08 UTC.