Grenke : founder suspends board seat in wake of critical report

* Grenke to review franchise model
* To commission independent audit
FRANKFURT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - German leasing business
Grenke said on Monday that its founder Wolfgang Grenke
would temporarily give up his seat on the supervisory board in
the wake of a critical report by a short seller accusing the
company of fraud.
The company also said that it was studying changes to its
franchise model, which was a focus of allegations in the report.
The announcements came after short-seller Viceroy Research
released a 64-page report last week in which it accused the
company of malfeasance, causing its shares to dive.
The company issued a series of rebuttals during the course
of last week to say that all the allegations were unfounded.
Monday's announcement seeks to ease concerns about one of
the central allegations of the report - the role of the
company's founder as well as a franchise model that helped it to
expand globally.
Grenke said it would commission an independent auditing firm
to examine the acquisitions of the franchises.
The Viceroy report said that the company over the years
bought various franchises without disclosing that corporate
insiders, including Wolfgang Grenke, already controlled those
franchises and stood to profit from the transaction.
In a statement last week, the company said that, until
January, Wolfgang Grenke did not own or have say over any of the
shares of the vehicle that controlled the franchises, and he
received no payments.
Viceroy Research had called on Wolfgang Grenke to resign or
be removed from the board. Following Monday's announcement it
said on Twitter that Grenke "finally realizes it must
consolidate franchisees".
Grenke's stock, which has lost about 44% of its value since
Viceroy Research's report was published, was down 6.7% by 0756
GMT on Monday.
(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal and Maria
Sheahan)