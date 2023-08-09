BADEN-BADEN (dpa-AFX) - Leasing specialist Grenke has lowered its forecasts for 2024. Based on updated economic forecasts and a continued focus on balanced margins, the board of management is aiming for new leasing business of 3.0 to 3.2 billion euros in 2024 instead of around 3.4 billion, the SDax-listed company announced in Baden-Baden on Wednesday. This would correspond to growth of 11 to 19 percent compared with the forecast average for 2023.

Group earnings in 2024 are also expected to remain below the previous expectation of around 120 million euros at 95 to 115 million euros. The shares came under significant pressure on Wednesday evening, losing around seven percent compared to the Xetra close.

The forecast for the current fiscal year 2023 remains unchanged at 2.6 to 2.8 billion euros for new leasing business and at 80 to 90 million euros for consolidated earnings, the statement added./jha/he