Grenke : Präsentation zur Telefonkonferenz Q1 2021

06/17/2021 | 12:50pm EDT
Q1 2021 RESULTS

MAY 31, 2021

Highlights Q1 2021

Antje Leminsky

CEO

Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations //

GRENKE // 2

Q1 2021: Highlights

PROFIT IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE - CONTINUED FOCUS ON HIGH-MARGIN BUSINESS

Group new business of EUR 536m (-38.5% vs Q1 2020, which was largely unaffected by COVID-19)

Leasing CM2 margin strongly increased to 19.5% (+1.3pp vs Q1 20201) through continued focus on profitable small-ticket business

Net Profit at EUR 14.0m

(-28.8% vs Q1 20201)

Proposed dividend of EUR 0.26 per share for the financial year 2020

Stable equity ratio of 16.5% as of March 31, 2021 (vs 16.3% as of December 31, 20201)

Virtual Annual General Meeting

29 July 2021

1) Figures have been adjusted in accordance with IAS 8.42 (including the consolidation of the franchise companies).

Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations //

GRENKE // 3

Q1 2021: Group New Business Development

NEW BUSINESS VOLUME PLATEAUING IN LIKELY FINAL STAGES OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

New Business Development GRENKE Group 2020 - 2021

EUR m

New Business Segment Distribution Q1 2021

-38.5%

871

704

598

622

536

29.0%

2.7%

LEASING

IS OUR

CORE

BUSINESS 68.3%

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Leasing

Factoring

SME lending business

Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations //

GRENKE // 4

Q1 2021: New Business by Segment

LEASING CONTINUES TO BE MOST IMPORTANT CONTRIBUTOR

YOY comparison of new business by segment

EUR m

LEASING

FACTORING

GRENKE BANK1)

-46.3%

681.3

365.8

-9.5%

171.7155.4

-18.2%

18.014.7

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

1) GRENKE Bank New Business only includes SME lending business and Microcredit business

Leasing - Banking - Factoring | Investor Relations //

GRENKE // 5

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Grenke AG published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 16:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
